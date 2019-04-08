Agree Realty Corp.: Checking In With This 3.3%-Yielding Retail REIT

DGI investors may want to wait for a drop before scooping up some shares.

That said, though, I am increasingly concerned about the REIT's stretched valuation on an AFFO-basis.

Agree Realty Corp. has improved its diversification profile and reduced exposure to the over-represented pharmacy industry in the last several years.

I recommended Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) more than two years ago to income investors due to the REIT's attractive value proposition and fast growing dividend. Today, however, I am a bit more careful as the REIT's valuation is extremely stretched and the risk/reward for new investors is no longer appealing, in my opinion. Shares sell for a very high FFO-multiple, and an investment in ADC yields 3.3 percent.

Agree Realty Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Agree Realty Corp. is a net lease retail real estate investment trust with an equity value of $2.6 billion. At the end of the December quarter, Agree Realty Corp.'s real estate portfolio was comprised of 645 retail properties encompassing 11.2 million square feet in 46 states.

Over the last couple of years a major portfolio transformation has taken place through which Agree Realty Corp. has improved its diversification and reduced its dependency on the pharmacy sector.

Agree Realty Corp. has been a net-buyer of commercial properties and has purchased hundreds of millions of real estate each year. In 2018, Agree Realty Corp. invested $681.4 million into its real estate portfolio, a multi-year record.

Due to its acquisition-driven growth strategy, Agree Realty Corp.'s real estate portfolio and associated lease income (rental revenues) have steadily increased over the last five years. Agree Realty Corp.'s portfolio size has more than quintupled since 2013.

Portfolio Transformation

Agree Realty Corp. has transformed its portfolio in the last couple of years and reduced its exposure to pharmacy chains and increased its tenant diversification.

Today, the REIT's top 3 tenants account for just ~15 percent of annualized base rent as opposed to a whopping 70 percent at the beginning of 2010.

Walgreens used to be Agree Realty Corp.'s largest tenant just four years ago representing 21.9 percent of ABR. Today, Walgreens accounts for just 5.4 percent of annualized base rent.

Here's an up-to-date snapshot of Agree Realty Corp.'s tenant structure.

An attractive feature of an investment in ADC is that the REIT has a high percentage of investment-grade rated tenants in its portfolio which helps reduce cash flow risks. Further, Agree Realty Corp. has a top-notch occupancy rate of 99.8 percent...it doesn't get much better than this.

What About The Dividend?

Agree Realty Corp. outearns its dividend and retains room to grow its payout. The retail REIT earned an average of $0.71/share in adjusted funds from operations while paying out only $0.54/share in the last five quarters. The margin of dividend safety is quite good, too, as the AFFO-payout ratio averaged only 76 percent.

Valuation

Despite its decent dividend coverage stats and improving diversification profile, Agree Realty Corp. is not a "Buy" today, in my opinion. I recommended the retail REIT two years ago in my article "Kimco Realty: REIT Stock Yields 4%, Strong Portfolio, Robust Growth, Raised Dividend 6.5 Percent Y/Y", but I no longer do so because of valuation concerns.

Today, Agree Realty Corp.'s shares sell for ~24.1x Q4-2018 run-rate adjusted funds from operations, which is an extremely high FFO-multiple to pay for a retail REIT. Even Realty Income Corp. (O), widely considered to be a best-in-class and SWAN commercial property REIT, sells for a lower run-rate AFFO multiple than Agree Realty Corp.: 22.9x.

Income investors today pay FULL retail for the dividend streams of retail REITs and the risk/reward ratio, as a a result, is not appealing enough to justify a purchase, in my opinion.

Price-to-book-value-multiples of major retail REITs are near 3-year highs, potentially indicating overly bullish investor sentiment.

Risk Factors Investors May Want To Consider

There are a couple of risk factors that investors need to take into account:

A U.S. recession could put some retailers out of business and lead to reduced store counts which in turn could limit Agree Realty Corp.'s cash flow growth potential;

Agree Realty Corp.'s pricing power could be reduced in the event of a more severe economic downturn;

Agree Realty Corp.'s dividend stream is priced for perfection today, exposing investors to considerable valuation risk.

Your Takeaway

Agree Realty Corp. is a decent retail REIT whose diversification stats have improved as the company successfully steered its business away from pharmacy tenants and the pharmacy industry as a whole. The REIT has a high degree of investment-grade rated tenants and a low AFFO-payout ratio. However, the REIT's dividend stream is probably more than fully valued today as the AFFO-valuation multiple approaches 25x. Wait for a drop towards $60 before buying ADC.

