Tellurian And Total: A Win-Win Scenario At Its Finest

For investors in both Total S.A. (TOT) and Tellurian (TELL), April 4th was a big day. This is because news broke, from both firms, that Total will be making a multi-faceted transaction that will reward Tellurian while also giving it exposure to one of the largest energy projects in the world: the Driftwood Project. This move by both firms should, if all goes according to plan, create true value for investors moving forward and further strengthen their firms’ ties for the long haul.

A look at the transaction

According to a press release issued by Total, the company has entered into a series of transactions with Tellurian. The first part of this will involve an investment of $500 million. In exchange for that amount, Total will receive an unspecified equity amount in the massive Driftwood Project. The company also signed a purchase agreement whereby it will be able to acquire 1mtpa (million tonnes per annum) worth of LNG from Driftwood. The company intends to enter into a separate sales and purchase agreement to increase this by another 1.5mtpa worth of LNG (free on board) from the proposed Driftwood LNG export terminal over a period of 15 years at a price that’s based on the Platts Japan Korea Marker (also known as JKM).

To further strengthen its ties to Tellurian, Total has also pledged to buy 19.87 million shares of Tellurian in exchange for $200 million, or about $10.07 per unit. This particular transaction is subject to Tellurian making an FID (final investment decision), wherein it elects to follow through. Add in the $500 million Driftwood investment and another $207 million equity investment Total made in the company back in 2017, and it will total $907 million that Total has put into the business over the years. According to my math, this should bring Total’s stake in the firm up to about 25% compared to the 19% that it stood at as of the end of Tellurian’s 2018 fiscal year.

A look at Driftwood

Driftwood is, at this point in time, a major LNG project whose success is based on the continued adoption of LNG across the globe. As you can see in the image below, Tellurian believes that between 2018 and 2025, we will see global LNG demand rise by between 100mtpa and 250mtpa more than what is currently planned to be constructed. This is based on an annual growth rate in demand of between 4.5% and 9.6%, the higher end of which would match the growth in demand seen between 2015 and 2018.

Taken from Tellurian

If these projections are even close to being correct, it will represent a major opportunity for Tellurian, Total, and anybody else involved in this project and those like it. Set on 1,000 acres near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on the Gulf Coast, Driftwood will consist of a 27.6mtpa liquefaction export facility, 13.6mtpa of which will be received by Tellurian Marketing, a subsidiary of Tellurian. In addition to this, the project will include natural gas production, gathering, processing, and transportation facilities as well.

As part of this project, we will see the construction of the Driftwood Pipeline, which will extend 96 miles, be 48 inches in diameter, will cost about $2.2 billion, and will be responsible for transporting around 4 Bcf/day. In the image below, you can see the three pipelines relevant to the project in question. At full capacity, and assuming all planned and proposed options are adopted, the project will include 20 trains, each of which will be responsible for 1.38mtpa of LNG, and it will include three massive storage tanks. In order to fund the project, which should have a price tag somewhere around $30 billion according to Tellurian, the company and its partners will be relying on about $20 billion in debt financing. To help keep costs from running away (large projects often cost more than ever anticipated), Tellurian has convinced Bechtel, a major EPC firm, to agree to supply it with the required EPC work at a price of $550 per tonne (though the price on the first phase will be $700 per tonne), plus Bechtel itself invested $50 million into Tellurian.

Taken from Tellurian

Assuming that Driftwood is completed on time and that all planned and proposed ideas are adopted, it’s expected that annual EBITDA will come out to around $8 billion. This assumes, according to management, a JKM rate of $10 per MMBtu (which is quite a bit higher than prices today of $4.60), a $3 per MMBtu delivery FOB cost, and a $1.50 per MMBtu shipping cost. If projections come to fruition for Tellurian, it would translate to around $8 per share in cash flow for shareholders.

It’s worth mentioning here that Total isn’t the only company that has hopped on board. Vitol, for instance, has signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding), albeit non-binding, wherein it stated that it intends to enter an agreement whereby it will buy up to 1.5mtpa worth of LNG for a period of 15 years and it may or may not take an equity investment in the project. If everything goes according to plan there, it’s expected to generate EBITDA of around $439 million per annum, for a sum over the 15 years of nearly $6.5 billion. Petronet LNG Limited, an India-based business, is also exploring a strategic equity investment in Driftwood.

Takeaway

Today should be seen as a good day, both for shareholders of Total and for shareholders of Tellurian. On Total’s side, it receives another source for LNG, plus it gets exposure to both Tellurian and Driftwood directly. For Tellurian, the company will receive significant cash payments, both for its own corporate purposes and for allocation toward Driftwood’s development, which is slated to begin this year, commence operations in 2023, and reach full operational status sometime in 2026. Add to this the locking down of a client and it’s a big win for Tellurian, perhaps even more so than it is for Total. In all, this development should result in attractive value creation for shareholders in both firms over the long haul, so long as demand for LNG is sufficient to ensure robust pricing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.