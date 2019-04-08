Viper Energy: I'm Buying Long Term

The stock might be close to a breakout which could send the stock price to $40-$45 on the mid-term.

I'm making changes. Almost every single trade I ever placed was meant to be a mid-term trade based on my usual indicators and game plan. However, I am changing things as I want to increase my exposure in long-term investments that pay a decent dividend yield. I am still not looking to buy what some people may call 'boring' long-term investments. What I want are high-growth, high dividend yield investments in strong industries. One of these companies is the Texas based oil company Viper Energy (VNOM) which I already discussed in a previous article.

Source: Viper Energy Partners

Dividend & Growth

Viper Energy is not a common oil company. The company is a royalty focused provider of high quality oil assets in North America.

We are a Delaware limited partnership formed to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America. Our primary business objective is to provide an attractive return to unit holders by focusing on business results, maximizing distributions and pursuing accretive growth opportunities through acquisitions from Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and from third parties.

In other words, this producer is able to generate very high margins thanks to low input costs hence, the dividend yield is at 6.0%.

One reasons why the company is doing so well can be explained by strong oil production growth in the US. Production only had a minor decline in 2015 when oil prices had a total meltdown.

It's a good thing that the company is not extremely dependent on oil prices. Yes, high oil prices are always positive because it incentivizes higher production. However, so do low oil prices as drillers need to repair their balance sheets. This was the case in 2016 and 2017 when production accelerated. Additionally, this was, and still is supported by increasing drilling efficiency which continuously lowers break-even prices.

Everything I have mentioned so far has been a reason why Viper Energy was able to report an EBITDA margin of more than 90% in every single year since 2014. Additionally, the company is distributing 100% of available cash to unit holders.

And that is not everything. The company's core strategy is to focus on production assets with years of visible production growth with a ficus on the Permian Basin thanks to its superior single-well economics. It also should be noted that the current 40 active rigs are owned by big players. Twelve of these rigs are operated by Diamondback Energy (FANG) while nine rigs are operated by private companies.

Source: Viper Energy Investor Presentation

The results don't lie either. Net production has increased by 651% since the IPO in 2014. Between the full year of 2017 and 2018, production increased from 11.02 Boed to 17.28 Boed. Boed per mm units has increased by 371% from 30 in 2014 to currently 142. Net royalty acres have soared 368% from 3,172 in 2014 to 14,814. And as you can see below, growth has not lingered as 2018 growth compared to 2017 is not at all less impressive than the 5-year growth numbers the company mentions.

Source: Viper Energy Investor Presentation

Year over year production growth is at 57% (2018 compared to 2017). Proved reserved have improved by 65% while adjusted EBITDA is up a stunning 69%. On top of this, expectations are that production growth is going to soar another 25% in 2019.

And speaking of expectations, we see that the the stock price is down roughly $10 from its 2018 highs. Personally, I think it makes sense given that income growth has declined a bit in the second half of 2018. The only thing that bothers me is that I got bullish a bit too early.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the long-term graph of cumulative quarterly distributions and ROACE does not look at bad either. It only shows that ROACE has had a small dip in H2 of 2018 which has happened before (see 2015). Back then, oil prices also had a decline as everyone will know by now.

Source: Viper Energy Investor Presentation

All things considered, I think we are dealing with a wonderful company right now. The stock and ROACE have declined since the 2018 and are offering an interesting opportunity with oil prices being on the rise again. It also seems that energy stocks in general are massively underperforming which could cause additional upside momentum if the oil bull case continues to unfold. In such a situation, it makes sense to own strong oil producers, but I think one should not ignore Viper Energy. The company will benefit from strong oil production and reward its investors with a high dividend yield. I think it is one of the best energy plays on the market. The downside is a falling oil price which would lower expectations with regards to oil production growth. However, slower oil prices hurt oil producers more than royalty/streaming companies like Viper Energy.

I would not be surprised if the stock were to break out here which could easily push the stock to the $40-$45 area on the mid-term.

Source: FINVIZ

I am currently in the process of adding some oil stocks and will hold this one on a long-term basis.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

