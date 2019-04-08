Is World Fuel Services Back On Track?

This is a "reversion to the mean" story, with an upside of 30% to 50% as long as the economy cooperates. Downside is limited.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is refueling after a bad year in 2017.

After falling by more than 50% from its highs reached in 2015 World Fuel Services Corp. (WFS) is in the process of bouncing back.

Data by YCharts

2018 results announced in February showed across the board improvement in metrics.

Source: Excerpted from Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2018 Earnings Call February 21, 2019

WFS is a petroleum fuel distributor to the aviation, marine, and land transportation sector as well as to government. It's an intermediary between the refineries and the transport industry. Headquartered in Florida, WFS operates globally. It operates in a highly competitive environment competing with integrated oil majors, large private operators, as well as local private outfits. Its growth model has been making bolt-on acquisitions and integrating them with its network. For example, WFS recently acquired airport refueling operations in 83 airports in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

As much as the logistics, physical storage, and distribution of fuel, WFS business depends on providing information technology and financial services including high volume transaction processing, extending credit and fuel cost hedging expertise to customers, and as a counterparty to suppliers and end users. It also operates a closed loop fuel charge card system for fleet operators.

WFS's competitive moat is its extensive network, risk management expertise, and razor-thin gross and operating margins which keep many potential competitors out. In fact, majors like Exxon Mobil are divesting themselves of these low margin industrial distribution operations and WFS is a natural acquirer.

Apart from economic risks, another big source of risk is that it deals with a high inflammable product. For example, a train carrying WFS product being delivered from the Bakken to a refinery in New Brunswick, Canada was involved in the Lac-Megantic rail disaster in Quebec in 2013. In other words, it's a tough & dangerous business.

Razor-Thin Margins. Source: Gurufocus.com

Timely fuel distribution, managing prices and hedging, credit, and associated financial transactions make for a complex operating environment which makes it difficult for a retail investor to assess the business. Looking at the business, I think you have to keep your eyes on the following financial metrics.

Revenue and Volume of fuel sold.

Gross Profits & Operating margins.

Working Capital.

Cash flow from Operations

These metrics are discussed below:

Given below is a diagram of 10 years of WFS's income statement and profit margin. One thing which jumps out is the huge top line vs. the thin bottom line. As mentioned above, this is a tough, high volume, low margin business distributing a commodity. Another thing that jumps out is the big slump in revenues in 2015 and 2016 (driven by the collapse of oil prices).

Source: Excel Chart by Author with data from Gurufocus.com

On the left scale of the above diagram, I have plotted the profit margins. Paradoxically, gross margins go up with a price collapse and go down as prices stabilize. This hints that fuel price volatility is a friend to a business like WFC. Also, net margins went below zero in 2017 but have now gone back to 0.3%.

Now, looking at the operating cash flow in the diagram below, we notice that there are large changes in working capital (yellow portions of the bars) from year to year. Therefore, looking at operating cash flow and free cash flow can be misleading. Stripping out these changes in working capital from free cash flow gives us more of a feel for "core" free cash flow. This is the orange line, labelled Buffet-Bernhard cash flow. This rebounded strongly in 2018. In 2015, this figure was $209 million and the stock price was in the 40s. This orange line was relatively stable before 2017.

Source: Excel Chart by Author with data from Gurufocus.com

As mentioned above, WFS is doing a much better job of managing its working capital than before. Working Capital has dropped from 1.6 billion in 2015 to just over a billion in 2018. This has freed up a lot of capital which should increase return on invested capital. WFS reported that it has reduced debt by more than $200 million and now has a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x.

Source: Excel Chart by Author with data from Gurufocus.com

Indeed, you can see this effect on Joel Greenblatt's measure of return on capital. (EBIT/(net working capital + net PPE - excess cash)).

Joel Greenblatt defined return on capital differently in his book The Little Book That Still Beats the Market (Little Books. Big Profits). He defines return on capital as EBIT divided by the total of property, plant, and equipment and net working capital. WFS's annualized return on capital (Joel Greenblatt) for the quarter that ended in Dec. 2018 was 20.07%. (Source: Gurufocus.com).

In other words, Greenblatt uses total assets less non-interest bearing current liabilities (a more common calculation), but then, he subtracts goodwill and intangibles as well as excess cash. His objective is to determine the tangible capital that a business needs to operate. A business needs to lay out money to stock shelves with inventory, equipment to produce goods, buildings to house employees and products, etc... but it doesn't have to lay out money for goodwill, intangibles, or accounts payable (which are essentially an interest free short-term loan reducing the amount of required capital). Also, the excess cash is not needed to operate the business either, so that gets subtracted from the total assets as well. He also uses EBIT in the numerator as opposed to net income, which allows for a better apples to apples comparison of earning power as it allows us to compare earnings across capital structures and across time & varying tax rates - (Source: Basehit Investing). While WFS bills itself as an asset-light business, I don't think that is true because the working capital is still quite high.

Growth

Source: Gurufocus.com

WFS was a market darling prior to 2015 and lots of positive articles appeared in Seeking Alpha with the stock price in the 40s and 50s. The pace of articles slowed as the stock cratered and growth fell off following the oil bust. As the EBITDA chart above shows, this metric appears to come back to trend.

Valuation

World Fuel does not have public competitors with similar business models, so we have to use methods based on historical data and intrinsic valuation models to guesstimate value. Valuing a company is an art and various models give widely different results based on the assumptions used. I see valuation as wind-sock rather than a thermometer. The idea is to get some comfort that the price of the security under consideration has a decent margin of safety. Good judgement is required.

Historically, WFS has traded at a median 1.822 times book value (blue line below). However, since 2015, the stock has been consistently trading below that multiple. I think if we were to reduce the P/B multiple to 1.5 while building a margin of safety, we can estimate the intrinsic value to around $40 per share. I was not comfortable using P/E multiples because of the extreme volatility of GAAP earnings and the plethora of adjustments to earnings required to make it usable. The same issue (volatility of earnings & cash flow) makes a discounted cash flow analysis a "wild ass" guessing game.

Another method valuation I used was Professor Greenwald's Earnings Power Value (EPV) Method. This gives current value of around $45. (Details of the calculations are in the attached excel spreadsheet. Look in the third tab in the bottom - labeled EPV).

The basic concept of EPV is that one should value a stock based on the current free cash flow of a company and not on future projections which may, or may not, come true. It is arguably a better way to analyze stocks than discounted cash flow analysis that relies on highly speculative growth assumptions many years into the future. A key assumption is that the current profitability is sustainable.

Dividends & Buybacks

World Fuel pays a very modest dividend (yield 0.78%) and a modest stock buyback history (3-year average buyback ratio of 1.5%).

Management

Mr. Michael J. Kasbar, the CEO is one of the original founders of the company. According to the 2018 proxy statement, he holds 1.2% of the shares outstanding of the company.

Overall Impression

World Fuel Corporation operates in a very competitive industry with razor-thin markets. It's a basic logistics business but it is fundamental to the economy. At present, given the improvement in performance of company over the last year, it's a play on "reversion to the mean." I think the bounce is about one-third of its way and has another two-thirds to go. Investors were too optimistic in 2015 and then too pessimistic in 2017. The truth is somewhere in between. Based on history, I estimate an upside of another 50% in the next two years but will aim for target of about $40 (a gain of about 30% from here) in about a year. The caveat for this is of course, that we do not fall into a recession. If a recession hits the U.S., WFS can fall back into the low 20's. This late in the economic cycle my opinion is that this stock should be "rented" and not "kept".

Disclosure: I am/we are long INT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.