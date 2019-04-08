Our Prognosis On Xeris

"Freedom began on the day the first sheep wandered away from the herd." - Marty Rubin

Today, we look at a small healthcare concern with a familiar business model. The company recently addressed its funding needs, has a potential product approval on the horizon, and is selling near all-time lows.

Company Overview

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) IPO'd in 2018 and is a Chicago, Illinois-based specialty pharmaceutical company developing ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The company is developing therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect. The company's pipeline is broken down into two categories: ready-to-use glucagon for hypoglycemia and ready-to-use products for epilepsy and diabetes. The most advanced candidate is a glucagon pen for severe hypoglycemia. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently trades around $9.50 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $260 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Injectable pharmaceuticals have traditionally relied on water to deliver drugs and other biologics. However, many drugs have low solubility in water and are unstable. To overcome this, numerous products are freeze-dried into a powder and later reconstituted with a liquid prior to use, which can be challenging due to the multi-step procedure and is less than ideal in emergency situations. Furthermore, reconstituted products need to be used immediately or refrigerated because they begin to break down once mixed with water. Another limitation to traditional injectables that rely on liquid is that they often require injection volumes that are too large for subcutaneous or intramuscular delivery, which necessitates intravenous infusion for the mode of delivery. Xeris's non-aqueous formulation technology addresses these challenges. The non-aqueous formulation means no reconstitution, no refrigeration and allows for smaller injection volumes, which makes subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery possible. Overall, the company's therapeutics are easier to use for caregivers/patients and help to reduce the costs for payers. XeriSol is ideal for peptides and small molecules that encounter formulation challenges, and XeriJect is designed for drugs and biologics consisting of large molecules like proteins and vaccines.

Source: Company Presentation

Ready-to-use glucagon for hypoglycemia:

The glucagon pen leverages the company's patented XeriSol technology in order to create a ready-to-use, room-temperature-stable, liquid glucagon inside an auto-injector pen. Glucagon is a metabolic hormone secreted by the pancreas that raises blood glucose levels by causing the liver to rapidly convert glycogen into glucose. Glucagon is the standard of care for treating severe hypoglycemia. The therapeutic is being designed for hypoglycemia and other conditions associated with hypoglycemia like post-bariatric hypoglycemia and congenital hyperinsulinism. Both the post-bariatric hypoglycemia indication and the congenital hyperinsulinism indication have been granted Orphan Drug designation. Currently, two pre-measured doses, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, are being developed.

Source: Company Presentation

Hypoglycemia is caused by a hyper-low level of blood sugar, also known as glucose. Symptoms include: irregular heart rhythm, fatigue, pale skin, shakiness, anxiety, sweating, hunger, irritability, tingling sensation around the mouth, crying out during sleep, confusion, seizures, blurred vision, and loss of consciousness.

Hypoglycemia is common with more than 200,000 cases per year in the U.S. alone. Furthermore, post-bariatric hypoglycemia has a U.S. population of 85,000, congenital hyperinsulinism has a U.S. population of 6,200, and hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure has a U.S. population of 430,000. The company estimates that there are 3.5 million patients in the U.S. who have type 1/2 diabetes and are insulin-treated candidates for glucagon.

On October 23rd, 2018, the company announced that the FDA has accepted its application for the glucagon rescue pen. The company is seeking approval for the treatment of hypoglycemia. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA date for the completion of the review of the NDA of June 10, 2019. The NDA submission is based upon multiple Phase 3 clinical trials comparing the safety and efficacy of the pen to the currently marketed glucagon emergency kits among adults, children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes. For example, a Phase 3 trial comparing the glucagon autoinjector to the glucagon emergency kit for symptomatic relief of severe hypoglycemia showed that the autoinjector more quickly resolved hypoglycemic symptoms, all patients achieved successful plasma recovery, and overall adverse events were comparable to GEK. The company is actively preparing for a commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

The company ended 2018 with just over $110 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. On February 14th, the company initiated a secondary offering that raised approximately $55 million. Quarterly expenses are running just over $20 million.

The company has sparse coverage on Wall Street. The most recent recommendation comes from Mizuho on February 21st, 2019. The firm reiterated its buy rating and price target of $27 a share. The analyst shared her thoughts on the latest financing and how she arrived at her price target of $27 a share:

We believe this financing is positive for a number of reasons: 1) Provides financing through 2022, by which time we believe Xeris can be cash break-even; 2) Allows management to focus on the Gvoke HypoPen launch, 3) Avoids the potential pitfall of "short the launch" phenomenon, 4) Creates opportunities for higher long-term growth by optimal upfront investment in the company. We maintain our Buy rating and $27 PT assuming Gvoke HypoPen NDA approval in ~50% market share 6-7 years post launch.

Verdict

The company's business model reminds me very much of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) which I have done well with over the years. Xeris recently addressed its near-term funding needs and is trading near 52-week lows. Xeris does not make the grade for inclusion into the model portfolio at this time for several reasons. The stock has not been public for 18 months, so technically it is not a "Busted IPO". More importantly, the ramp up of these sorts of products absent a larger marketing partner usually always take longer than investors expect.

That said, Xeris has much to recommend it right now as a "watch item" holding. The company is now well funded, has an upcoming catalyst and a pipeline of other candidates that could follow the same approval process. I have picked up a few shares of Xeris recently so I can keep tabs on it as its pipeline progresses.

