Peter Schiff: We're In A Bear Market Rally (Podcast)

On my podcast we talked the current state of rates, the Fed, macroeconomic data, Russiagate and the possibility for hyperinflation.

Peter Schiff is one of the few economists who predicted the housing crisis leading up to 2008. Although he is often (wrongly) disregarded as a "broken clock that is right twice a day" and a "permabear", I believe Schiff's perspective on the economy and the markets, rooted in Austrian theory, is indispensable.

His track record must be considered, even if you disagree with him or are just trying to round out your perspective on markets. We’re at an interesting time, no doubt: 11 years into a bull market with a president that is calling for economic stimulus despite the fact that he proclaims our economy is the strongest its ever been. To people like me, it has become clear that we have become addicted to quantitative easing and see it as a "must-implement" in any situation where the stock market moves lower.

(Photo source: Peter Schiff)

The president appears to feel the same and looks to be trying to bring Fed chair Jerome Powell along with him. Given this unique macroeconomic climate, I wanted to get Schiff's take on what he sees for US equity markets and what he thinks about recent monetary policy. Are we back in a bull market? Are we in a bullish correction in a bear market that started in December?

On my podcast, Schiff talks about why he still believes that foreign stocks and gold are favorable investments this year. We also touch up on his thoughts on silver and why he inevitably believes that the United States is headed for hyperinflation. Schiff does a great job of uniquely presenting his viewpoints in one of my favorite podcasts ever. You can listen to the full hour and a half podcast here:

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You also can subscribe to them on YouTube.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris and Peter own gold and silver as disclosed on the podcast