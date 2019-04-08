Chart Industries: Proving Einstein Wrong With Gas

If investing in the commodity producers has not paid off (yet), investing in companies that do things with it will.

Einstein and lunacy

In March 2016 my concluding sentence in Light at the End of the Natural Gas Price Tunnel said “I have seen recent forecasts of $3 per MMBtu in 2017 but I suspect it will be much higher”. At the time it had not exceeded that figure for a long time and, as of today, still struggles to reach it.

This chart showed past prices. That incredible price collapse combined with new sources of demand, that I mentioned in the article, supported my theory so I continued to invest in gas.

Today - three years after I wrote that article - and having done much more of the same thing over and over again, with gas prices still remaining below $3 per MMBtu, there is obviously something wrong with the investing world or... me?

Einstein had views on such behaviour:

I must prove Einstein wrong before I get taken away and interred in a padded cell for the safety of all!

As a last gasp before the cell door is locked and the key thrown away I shall buy some more Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and maybe Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) too. Power Hedge might join me in that padded cell because they also have a favourable view of the latter that they expressed in this recent article on Range Resources. Antero recently published this excellent 25 page study titled Natural Gas Fundamentals

Both companies have their main assets in the Appalachian region that is now well on the way to being fully connected with pipelines. IHT Markit likes that region too. According to a recent IHS Markit study (source:SA Morning Briefing) the Appalachia region is expected to bump out the Gulf Coast as the nation's cheapest source of NGL feedstock for petrochemicals and over the next two decades. Marcellus and Utica NGL production will nearly double providing substantial feedstock advantage for the Ohio Valley.

My main focus currently is on LNG with new sources of demand constantly arising. Vietnam could be poised to become a much larger importer of LNG while reducing coal consumption as it develops a $7.8 billion power plan and the Ninh Thuan provincial government announced plans for 4 gas-fired power plants for a total capacity of 6 GW plus LNG regas capacity to support imports.

China is rapidly turning away from coal and gas is the main replacement. It requires imported LNG for that. Asia combined dominates the market with Japan remaining the top buyer, but China has risen to become the second largest buyer as demand soared due to a government mandated push for power stations to switch from coal to cleaner burning gas to help reduce pollution. Some of that is being supplied by Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) a company that has made a lot of money for me since I bought in at $3.42 per share. The latest price as I write was $67.53.

There is a mass of information on LNG from many sources and Shell is one of those. It is betting on gas in a slightly bigger way than me - Einstein must be shaking his head in disbelief as he looks down on us from another world.

Source: Shell

Shell also had this to say recently; "the duration of contracts signed last year on average more than doubled to 13 years alongside a wave of new LNG export projects, including new construction along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast”. (Source: TELL)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) last week, unveiled plans to convert its existing Lake Charles LNG import and regasification terminal to an LNG export facility with a liquefaction capacity of 16.45M mt/year for export to China and other global markets.

More lunacy or more money-making opportunities? Make money with:

Golar LNG

One of my favourites - albeit one that also is currently proving Einstein is right about my sanity because I kept buying and did not get different results - is Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG). J Mintzmyer covers it and the demand story well in Golar LNG: Project Economics Drive $40 Price Target. The share price as I write this is $21.

Chart Industries

In my defence against Einstein’s opinion of me I point to one of my favourites and one that I recommend readers buy today; Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS). I mentioned Chart in that 2016 article when I owned them at a buy price of $25. I stayed with that investment and the price today is over $90; an increase of 260%. If only all my money had been in Chart.

This piece from their website puts it nicely: Delivering Your Energy Future.

Chart is rarely mentioned in SA articles which is a pity given that the US has so few world leaders like Chart making products that the world wants to buy and could thus Make America Great Again.

In addition to the LNG plants being built on the Gulf Coast many more are being built in other parts of the world as well and Chart is an integral part in most of them. Where building such plants or pipelines to get gas to some users is not economically viable, gas can be transported in Chart’s road and rail LNG tankers.

Chart is a buy today and long term hold for all interested in this sector.

LNG is but one of the great demand sources for gas. Another sector taking vast volumes of gas (and oil) - fuelled by the US shale revolution - is the petrochemical sector. This sector gets little coverage in SA articles yet the investment in new plants in the US to meet exponential demand growth, is massive.

Heather Doyle’s article in the Petrochemical Update on the US Energy Transformation is a must read. It gives us an appreciation of the sheer scale of developments and the demand.

My favourite investment idea to Make Money as a supplier to these projects is a development stage company, as yet unlisted; Unisieve

Unisieve

UniSieve is a company with patents applied for their platform technology focusing on separation applications, including propylene, propane ethylene and ethane. Currently, olefin/paraffin (O/P) separation is one of the most energy demanding separation process globally due to similar chemical properties of olefin/paraffin pairs (e.g. propylene/propane). This results in energy-intensive separation processes via cryo-distillation. However, olefin/paraffin pairs also vary in size by a fraction of an angstrom, which permits molecular sieving: MOF-membranes can efficiently separate olefins from their paraffin counterpart without a phase transition, conserving a large amount of process energy compared to distillation. Furthermore, our MOF-membranes enable low-temperature and -pressure separation of O/P by molecular sieving MOFs. Applications: Propylene Purification (C3 Splitter Hybrid / C3 splitter replacement). Propylene Recycling (Flare Gas, Polypropylene Reactors)

The biogas market is also constantly growing. Increasing numbers of large scale biogas plants also are supplemented by innovative small scale solutions. Regardless of production scale and process, gas purification accounts for a major fraction of product cost and overall efficiency. UniSieve provides low-pressure continuous biogas separation solutions which enable smaller, decentralised biogas production sites. Applications include biogas purification (methane purification)and power-to-gas separation upgrading (hydrogen recycling, methane purification)

Globally, over 10% of the total energy consumed is used for separation processes. For the purification of natgas and petrochemicals fractionation plants are employed, like this Mount Belvieu plant owned by one of my listed company investments; ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) in the US and a potential customer for Unisieve: Mount Belvieu Plant Tour.

Another potential customer is one that I plan to add to my portfolio soon: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). Steven Fiorillo recently wrote this excellent article on EPD This diagram of their chain is a picture that speaks a thousand words. Unisieve will fit in and add even more value to key parts of that value chain.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

More customer potential lies with Energy Transfer who is opening an office in Beijing, the company's first office outside the U.S., a move it says will allows it to better leverage increasing opportunities in the exportation of energy products to China and other Asian markets. ET says its Beijing office will support the marketing and sales of energy products including liquefied natural gas, ethane, propane, butane, natural gasoline and crude oil from its plants in the US.

UniSieve is aiming to supplement, extend or replace currently installed distillation infrastructure with membrane units that promise to save a major portion of the enormous operating costs and carbon dioxide emissions that are a concomitant of current technology.

UniSieve's products have been developed with extensive input from potential users and the company is moving on to its next stages of development - into a waiting customer base worldwide. To take its platform technology to that next level UniSieve will be raising capital in 2020 and interested investors (retail and institutional) should contact Unisieve directly. I will be at the head of the line of retail investors to board and anticipate an IPO within around two years. I expect Unisieve will also be a very attractive acquisition target for one of the large companies serving the relevant sectors such as McDermott (NYSE:MDR) and Bilfinger (OTC:BFLBF) or GBFX:GER on the Frankfurt exchange.

I do not think it is possible to over-emphasise the importance of their work given its contribution to improving user profits, to the environmental benefits and to the special place gas in particular has in providing our future energy requirements. I wrote more on that in Gas is the New Oil.

Additionally many big oil and gas companies are cleaning up their act with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) saying it aims to reduce its methane and flaring intensity by 25%-30% by 2023 from 2016 levels, and the goal would be added to the scorecard that determines incentive pay for ~45K employees. Unisieve can help with that thus helping Chevron’s top executives earn their related clean-up pay.

Shell is another taking cleaning up the environment seriously with its decision to leave the US refining lobby .

I would not dare suggest that such execs would invest solely in their own interest but they, shareholders and the environment will be well served when they find space in their Capex budgets for Unisieve’s products. Difficult to imagine a better incentive to buy!

Unisieve will be showcasing their technology on April 11 this year and on June 11-12. At those events Samuel Hess, Unisieve’s CEO and Elia Schneider, CTO, will be pleased to meet potential customers.

Einstein wrong?

The whole oil and gas chain from exploration and production through midstream, petrochemical to refined fuels has become an extremely important and, as yet, mostly unrecognised, crucial part of the US economy as a whole. The US is becoming energy independent. It is becoming a net exporter of oil and gas and byproducts - that helps the otherwise awful balance of payments because the US produces so little of other things the world wants. It is a massive investor.

There is still a dearth of investment in many other sectors - a hangover from the financial crisis - with many top execs preferring to line their pockets with share buy-backs rather than investing in their company's future. If I want share buy-backs I would rather make the decision myself by reinvesting the dividends “my” company, and its executive employees, pays me.

That investment by my preferred sector creates jobs and that has had an enormous and positive multiplier effects on many other parts of the economy.

I have given up trying to forecast what gas prices will do and trying to prove Einstein wrong has, thus far, not been the most successful of my endeavours. What is certain is that relatively low gas prices worldwide are here to stay and that will massively benefit GLNG, EPD and OKE and companies making specialised equipment for them. My favourites making that special equipment as investments - for today and tomorrow - are Chart and Unisieve. They are niche companies building a large moat around them that few potential competitors will try to bridge. That niche is also surprisingly large and growing but is not big enough to attract Chinese or other copiers who prefer to go after mass markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.