Boeing's Path Forward With Madhu Unnikrishnan (Podcast)

Another critical issue: How is the aircraft manufacturing industry structured, and how serious are barriers for China and other would-be entrants?

We discuss whether the crashes were unlucky outcomes, product of a bad manufacturing process, or somewhere in between.

Madhu Unnikrishnan, editor of Skift Airline Weekly, joined Behind The Idea to talk more about Boeing's future after the 737 MAX crashes.

By Mike Taylor

Boeing's (BA) recovery from the 737 Max crashes and ensuing controversy has not been instant, nor has it been smooth. Airlines, including industry heavyweights like American (AAL), as well as other providers around the world, continue to cancel flights as they ground the 737 Max. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are downgrading Boeing stock, indicating a growing sense that the business impact of the crashes is more serious than on initial assessment.

Daniel and I discussed the broad contours of the shareholder impact for our initial podcast on the crashes. To get a longer-term industry-level assessment, I talked with Skift Airline Weekly editor Madhu Unnikrishnan. A longtime industry observer, Madhu brought a lot of important detail concerning the manufacturing process and the extent of Boeing's industry dominance. I got the sense from our conversation that the issues with the Max are fixable, and that the long term prospects for the company remain strong.

Topics covered:

1:00 minute mark - Background on recent BA news with the 737 Max. View of Boeing, industry.

3:30 - Aircraft development timetable, development process of 737 Max.

6:15 - Clean sheet vs. redesign. Cause of problem?

9:00 - Speculation of cause of both recent crashes of 737 Max.

10:45 - Big picture assessment of crashes on company and stock.

15:00 - Discussion of FAA decision to ground the 737 Max.

19:45 - Global overview of aircraft market, China's prospects after the crashes.

22:15 - Barriers to entry into aircraft manufacturing.

26:45 - Industry opportunities and challenges; carbon emissions, climate change, oil price, etc.

32:30 - General outlook for air travel.

Has the story deteriorated since Madhu and I talked on March 26? Will the slow drip of negative news continue? How do you assess the risk-reward for Boeing investors from here? Let us know below.

