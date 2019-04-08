Azul Can Still Get Some Of Avianca Brasil's Best Assets

However, I think that Azul has a good chance to win the auctions for Avianca Brasil’s capacity at the Congonhas airport.

Auction for the company’s assets will be split into seven parts.

Introduction

In March, I wrote a SA article in which I mentioned the plans of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to buy the majority of assets of its bankrupt local rival Avianca Brasil for $105 million. Under a non-binding agreement, Azul was supposed to get the company's operating certificate, 70 pair of slots, and around 30 Airbus A320s.

Azul CEO John Rodgerson said that the company had already held discussions with some of Avianca Brasil's lessors to take over the planes at cheaper rates.

Azul wasn't expected to have any competition for the assets. The reason for this is that its main competitors, Gol (NYSE:GOL) AND LATAM Airlines (NYSE:LTM), have a significant overlap on their routes with Avianca Brasil. This means that their bids would face serious anti-trust issues.

Lessors Take Back Airplanes

According to FlightGlobal, a total of 12 A320neo aircraft were among the 30 A320 family aircraft that Azul planned to take over. This was key for the company considering its reliance on the neos for its future growth:

Source: Azul

I knew on March 26 that that Azul wasn't going to get its hands on Avianca Brasil's leased Airbus A320s as the latter announced that it plans to reduce its fleet size and cease operations at Rio de Janeiro's international airport. In April, the company plans to slash its fleet size to 26 planes.

Before it filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2018, the airline operated a fleet of more than 50 aircraft. At the time of the deal with Azul, Avianca Brasil had an in-service fleet of 44 aircraft.

This development should be great news for investors of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) as the company had been trying to repossess aircraft since December 2018.

Appeals stayed orders to return 10 leased Airbus A320s to Aircastle subsidiary Constitution Aircraft, and another 10 A320s to GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS).

Avianca Brasil Creditors Throw a Spanner in the Works

On 3 April, it became clear that the deal was off as Reuters reported that Avianca Brasil will be split into seven units that will be auctioned off separately.

The split of the assets opens the door for bids from Gol and LATAM Airlines. The two companies plan to offer least $70 million each for different units, and both said that their bids had been requested by Avianca Brasil's largest creditor, hedge fund Elliott Management. The latter has given Avianca Brasil a total of $75 million in financing.

Carving out Avianca Brasil definitely makes sense from the point of view of creditors as this will allow them to receive higher bids for the slots, especially after pitting Brazil's three largest airlines against each other. Avianca Brasil owes $151 million to lessors and $700 million to other creditors, so the $105 million offered by Azul isn't enough at all.

Which Assets are Likely to Attract Azul's Interest?

Out of the seven special purpose entities that the creditors of Avianca Brasil plan to auction off, six will hold the right to use the company's landing and takeoff times in the airports of Congonhas, Santos Dumont and Guarulhos as well as airline operator certificates; and the other one will hold assets related to Avianca Brasil's mileage program Amigo.

I think that Avianca Brasil's capacity at the Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo is likely to be very attractive to Azul. The latter is currently the smallest operator at this airport and adding Avianca Brasil's slots will allow it to triple its capacity. Avianca Brasil is currently the third largest operator at the airport, and I think that bids from Gol and LATAM Airlines are likely to encounter anti-trust issues.

I think that Sao Paulo is a very important piece in Azul's network expansion plans and the company's interest in Congonhas and Guarulhos is understandable.

I think that Gol is also likely to face anti-trust scrutiny if it decides to bid for Avianca Brasil's capacity at Santos Dumont as it's currently the largest carrier. Azul is third and Avianca Brasil is fourth and a successful bid by the former will allow it to pass LATAM to become the second largest operator at the airport.

Conclusion

When Azul announced its $105 million deal for Avianca Brasil's main assets, the move was seen as a master stroke that would allow it to challenge Gol and LATAM.

Sadly, the deal appears to be off as lessors have managed to repossess aircraft and creditors decided to split the auction into seven parts.

Still, I think that Azul has a good chance to win the auctions for Avianca Brasil's capacity at the Congonhas airport as bids from its main competitors are likely to have anti-trust issues.

The disappearance of Avianca Brasil is a positive development for Azul, Gol and LATAM, no matter which company wins the auctions. I think that perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the dissolution of Avianca Brasil could be Gol as it has the highest route overlap with the latter - a total of 85%.

Source: Azul

Overall, I like Azul's prospects more than those of Gol and LATAM due to its significant pricing advantage, thanks to its limited route overlap with its competitors, its fast-growing loyalty program, and its high margins.

Source: Azul

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.