$2+ Trillion Federal Deficits Are Coming And Will Weigh On Stock Prices, Sell Into Rallies, Like This One

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has the exhilarating task of forecasting the federal government’s budget deficit. The CBO expects the deficit to be about $900 billion this year and gradually rise to $1.4 trillion by 2029. But the CBO has been taking happy pills. I expect the deficit a decade from now to be more like $2 trillion. And note that the CBO doesn’t forecast recessions – those happy pills, remember? The next one could take the deficit to something like $3 trillion.

So what? Modern Monetary Theory, a concept growing in popularity, says deficits don’t matter. I argue that not only do they, but they will increasingly put downward pressure on stock prices. (I clearly do not take happy pills!) Tactically as an investor, this view suggests selling into rallies, like the one we are currently having. I still love my cheap stocks – I’ve written about mortgage insurers and airlines recently – but I’ve been lightening up my overall stock position. I think you should too.

My argument for the coming $2 trillion annual federal deficit.

It has four elements:

The CBO is optimistic about tax revenues. The U.S. has finally begun paying for its exploding federal debt. The Baby Boomers are rapidly retiring. The CBO is also optimistic about discretionary spending.

The table below summarizes my argument. The table starts with the CBO’s deficit forecast, then identifies components of the forecast where the CBO assumed some change:

Sources: CBO and my estimates

Here’s what I discovered:

#1: The CBO forecasts material tax increases. The increased tax rates are on the order of 20% for individuals and about 15% for businesses, both starting about five years from now.

#2: The U.S. is finally paying for its exploding federal debt. Federal government debt soared from $3½ trillion in 1995 to $14 trillion in 2016, but the cost of servicing that debt remarkably stayed flat, at about $250 billion a year. How? Because interest rates fell dramatically. For example, the 5-year Treasury yield fell from 6.4% in 1995 to as low as 0.8% for 2012. But that miracle is over. The 5-year Treasury rate is back to 2.2%. As a result, this year’s federal government interest expense will be about $130 billion higher than 2012.

It’s going to get a lot worse. Publicly held government debt outstanding should surpass $30 trillion by 2029. That will cause the government’s interest expense to increase by about $300 billion a year. If interest rates return to more historically normal levels, as the CBO forecasts, that adds another $266 billion a year to the 2029 deficit. That makes this assertion by the NY Times’ Paul Krugman a patent falsehood:

“Interest rates are…less than 1% after adjusting for inflation. This is so low that we needn’t fear…interest payments blowing up the deficit.” (New York Times, February 11, 2019)

#3: The Baby Boomers are rapidly retiring.Why should you care that 10,000 aging hippies are retiring every day? Just that much less wrinkling skin to see around the office. Why you should care is because those oldsters get Social Security and Medicare benefits. And the pace of retirements will be much faster than payroll growth over the next decade. As a result, the CBO estimates that the “net retirement cost” – benefits paid less payroll taxes – will rise by a whopping $850 billion a year over the next decade.

#4: The CBO is also optimistic about discretionary spending. The CBO assumes quite modest increases in military and other discretionary government spending; they don’t even keep up with inflation. The table shows that if discretionary spending more realistically kept up with GDP growth, over $400 billion would be added to the annual deficit by 2029.

#5: It all adds to a base case deficit of $2 trillion for 2029. The above table shows that removing the CBO’s change assumptions adds over $600 billion to the 2029 deficit, bringing it to a nice round $2 trillion. But surely Americans will rise as one and demand that their elected officials raise their taxes and cut their benefits to prevent such a large deficit from occurring. Right?

Maybe not. Growing federal deficits appears to be a bipartisan wish. Let’s hear first from Larry Kudlow, the director of President Trump’s National Economic Council. He recently said that (my underlining):

“…The president was ‘concerned’ about the rise of the debt, and that the administration would propose some reductions in federal spending in its next budget. But he said the scale of the debt was not ‘a problem.’” (New York Times, February 15, 2019)

How big are the Administration’s deficit reduction plans? Barely more than a rounding error:

“Kudlow said the administration planned to propose…cuts of at least 5% in nondefense discretionary spending. That category…totaled about $610 billion last year, so a 5% cut would amount to roughly $30 billion...” (New York Times, February 15, 2019)

As for the Democrats, this Progressive spend-off sums it up nicely:

“It’s interesting to me that, when it comes to 'Medicare for All,' health care, the response there has been, ‘We need to write a big check,’” [Democratic Presidential contender Julian] Castro said of [Bernie] Sanders. “When it comes to tuition-free or debt-free college, the answer has been, ‘We need to write a big check.’ And so, if the issue is compensating the descendants of slaves, I don’t think the argument about writing a big check ought to be the argument that you make, if you’re making an argument that a big check needs to be written for a whole bunch of other stuff," Castro said.” (Politico, March 10,2019)

Maybe it’s just me, but it sounds like the deficit is not really the left’s top priority either. Net/net, I’ll put my money on the $2 billion deficit forecast over the CBO’s still-hefty $1.4 trillion.

What does a booming deficit mean for we stock investors? It creates several important troubling limitations, on:

Private sector debt growth.

GDP growth

Federal Reserve policy flexibility

Limits on private sector debt growth. This next chart is a bit busy, but is very important. So pay attention, gosh darn it!

Sources: CBO and me

The chart measures debt outstanding as a percent of GDP (total debt includes government, consumer and corporate debt). The ratio therefore indicates the amount of financial leverage the U.S. is bearing. As you can see, our leverage has soared since 1980, from about 150% in 1980 to about 250% today. Nearly all that gain came during two periods: ’81-’91 and ’01-’07. Both of those leverage bubbles ended badly. The earlier bubble resulted in an S&L bailout and a recession, the second with TARP and the Great Recession.

The chart also shows that my deficit forecast above will cause federal government debt as a percent of GDP to rise from 87% today to 107% by 2029. And that is optimistic, since I, like the CBO, did not assume a recession. That leaves the U.S. with one of two paths. One path assumes that private sector debt will grow at a normal or faster pace. In that case, total debt to GDP will rise sharply, to 275% or more, which in turn risks another financial crisis. The other path is that private sector debt growth slows enough to offset the government debt growth, which is the outcome I illustrate in the picture. In that case, private sector debt would grow by only 2-3% or less each year.

Limits on GDP growth. The U.S. has never had an economic expansion driven by government debt growth rather than private sector debt growth. At present, federal government debt is 37% of total U.S. debt. But it will represent 57% of total U.S. debt growth over the next decade if my deficit forecast is right and the U.S. maintains its current 253% total debt/GDP ratio. A recession during that decade will make government debt an even larger factor.

Japan made a similar shift from primarily private debt to government debt about 25 years ago. At the end of 1997, Japan’s private sector debt to GDP was 210% and its government debt ratio was 92%. Today, the private sector ratio is down to 159%, while the government ratio soared to 211%. How efficiently did government debt growth translate into GDP growth? Extremely inefficiently. Over the past two decades, Japan’s nominal total debt increased by 26%. GDP? Only 3%.

A shift towards government debt growth versus private sector debt growth therefore seriously risks slower U.S. GDP growth.

Limits on Federal Reserve’s policy options. The stated goal of the Federal Reserve is to manage inflation and to promote job growth. But I argue that its actual goal has morphed into managing our massive and growing pile of debt. A goal shared by the central banks of Japan and the European Union, and that increasingly of China. My evidence is the following pictures:

Source: Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Financial leverage has steadily mounted across the globe. Probably across the galaxy, although I don’t have the data to prove it. Increasing debt means increasing debt service. For example, the U.S. debt pile of $51 trillion, at a 4% assumed carrying cost, generates a $2 trillion annual interest rate. That’s 10% of GDP. The Federal Reserve, along with the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, sure seems like their policies aim at limiting that debt service, both by setting extraordinarily low interest rates…

Sources: Federal Reserve, OECD, Bank of Japan, data from St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

…and by buying up government-issued (and even some corporate and household) debt to relieve the supply of debt that must be funded by the public:

Sources: Federal Reserve, OECD, Bank of Japan, data from St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

Global financial leverage is almost certainly destined to grind ever higher. In turn, policy shifts by central bonds to raise interest rates, or to shrink their debt holdings, get ever more unlikely. A recent fun POTUS quote underscores this view - "In terms of quantitative tightening, it should actually now be quantitative easing," Trump says. "I think they should drop rates, and they should get rid of quantitative tightening. You would see a rocket ship." (KSL.com, April 5, 2019)

Wrapping up. Yes, deficits will rise and should put increasing risk on stock prices. Earnings are at risk to:

The likelihood that corporate tax rates will increase to either rein in the deficit growth I foresee, or more likely to fund new initiatives like infrastructure or various progressive goals.

Slower GDP growth than expected because government debt growth is less economically efficient than private sector debt growth.

And P/E ratios should come under pressure due:

Growing earnings risks, as I just noted.

The likelihood that the Fed will hesitate to respond to any inflation risks and won’t have much dry powder to fight any recession risks.

As evidence, stock valuation tools all say that the lower interest rates are, the higher P/E ratios should be. Stocks in Europe and Japan, with near-0% government debt yields for many years, should therefore carry large P/E ratios. But they don’t. Japan’s Nikkei stock index P/E is less than 15, after a 25-year decline, despite near-0% rates the whole time. Europe is at about 12. Both regions’ P/E are lower than the U.S. today. We are on the path to joining them.

