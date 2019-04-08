Natural Gas Trading: Why We Are Still Bearish

We are now running simulation trades in ETNs - real trades should be posted in May.

We still hope that 2.550 can serve as a "fundamental floor" for natural gas during this injection season.

However, our short positions are small because the market is not overbought and the price is near the lower bound of a three-month trading range.

As of last Friday, there were still one technical and three fundamental reasons to favor short positions over long ones.

Technicals

On April 4, natural gas prompt month contract has broken below an ascending channel and an ascending wedge near 2.660 mark. It was a bearish move, which indicated that natural gas price could be heading towards 2.600 per MMbtu. Furthermore, there has been an inverse cup and handle pattern in place since at least March 28, calling for even lower prices. If all of these technical patterns perform according to the textbook, one can expect natural gas price to head towards 2.600, 2.580, and even 2.540.

May Contract Technical Chart and Table (April 4, 05:50 EDT)

Source: CMC Markets, Bluegold Research * last price - the latest price at the time of update (ask price) S-T PP - short-term pivot point/level M-T PP - mid-term pivot point/level.

Interestingly, on April 8, natural gas price rose to 2.700 per MMBtu. However, given that short-term fundamentals remained bearish (and yet the price has moved up), we decided to increase our short exposure.

Fundamentals

Despite the fact that Friday, 12z short-range weather models showed some bullish changes (see the table below), they did not change the bigger picture and we still knew that even in case of a short-term rebound towards say 2.720 or 2.750, we would still be willing to sell the rallies.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Here are the reasons why we are leaning towards the short side of the trade.

Reason 1 - Projected TDDs

Projected number of total degree-days (TDDs) remains low. As of Monday, 04:00 EDT, projected TDDs were still 26.5% below last year's level and 9.8% below the norm (see the chart below). As long as TDDs remain below the norm and below 2018 results, we will be looking for opportunities to short the rallies.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Reason 2 - Storage Level Outlook

As of April 8, 04:00 EDT, we projected that working gas in the underground storage would rise by 372 bcf over the course of four weeks (five EIA reports) from 1,130 bcf today to 1,502 bcf by May 3, 2019. As a result, annual storage deficit would shrink by 311 bcf, while the deficit relative to 5-year average would shrink by 157 bcf.

The chart below illustrates the annual change in storage vs. annual change in price (the left axis is inverted). Rising prices will only increase the bearish divergence between natural gas fundamentals and natural gas value, thus making us more confident that rallies are to be sold. We would like to see storage injection rate (relative to 2018) to slow down before we start seriously to think about going long.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Reason 3 - Supply-Demand Balance

The difference between total supply and total demand this April is projected to be the most bearish on record - 13.2 bcf/d (see the table below), which is as much as 11.8 bcf/d above last year's level. However, the price is mostly flat y-o-y. We view it as a bearish divergence.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

On balance, we think that it still makes sense to sell the rallies. However, we will be closely monitoring three things:

dry gas production - we still believe that the growth rate should be mostly flat this year. Indeed, a new all-time high set on Mar. 29 was something of a surprise for us. Should production remain robust and continue to set new all-time highs, we may see even more "bearish changes" in our storage level outlook.

- we still believe that the growth rate should be mostly flat this year. Indeed, a new all-time high set on Mar. 29 was something of a surprise for us. Should production remain robust and continue to set new all-time highs, we may see even more "bearish changes" in our storage level outlook. trends in the Electric Power sector - nuclear outages and coal-to-gas-switching (at lower prices) should prop up natgas consumption. We still expect coal-to-gas-switching to surge towards 8-9 bcf/d in case natural gas price drops to 2.550 - which is the reason why we still hope that this price level can serve as a "natural" (fundamental) floor for natural gas during this injection season. However, higher natural gas prices will push coal-to-gas-switching lower.

- nuclear outages and coal-to-gas-switching (at lower prices) should prop up natgas consumption. We still expect coal-to-gas-switching to surge towards 8-9 bcf/d in case natural gas price drops to - which is the reason why we still hope that this price level can serve as a "natural" (fundamental) floor for natural gas during this injection season. However, higher natural gas prices will push coal-to-gas-switching lower. trends in the LNG market - flows to liquefaction are subdued due to maintenance at key export terminals. Once they pick up, we expect to see some "bullish changes" in our storage level outlook. If, by that time, natural gas price drops to 2.550, consumption outlook will be revised higher (because of the fuel-switching element embedded in our models) and our EOS storage index will likely drop. This is when we may seriously consider going long again.

For now, we remain short. Our short positions are small because the market is not overbought (yet) and because the price is near the lower bound of a three-month trading range. However, our short exposure is likely to grow if the bearish divergence between natural gas fundamentals and natural gas price continues to increase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.