Trade The Ranges For The Gold, Commodities And Long-Dollar ETFs

The Long Dollar ETF still trades between its annual pivot at $25.47 and its semiannual risky level at $26.39.

The Commodities ETF trades between its monthly value level at $14.85 and its quarterly risky level at $17.13.

The Gold Shares ETF trades between its semiannual value level at $120.36 and the Feb. 20 high at $127.21.

Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs.

The Gold Trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Gold ETF ($121.98 on April 5) is up 0.6% so far in 2019 and is 9.8% above its Aug. 15 low of $111.06. GLD is trading between its 200-day simple moving average at $118.14 and its 50-day simple moving average at $123.53.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its semiannual value level at $120.36 and reduce holdings on strength to the Feb. 20 high at $127.21. My annual value level lags at $110.38 with monthly and quarterly pivots at $122.00 and $122.53, respectively.

The Commodity ETF is heavily weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Commodities ETF ($16.47 on April 5) is up 17.5% so far in 2019 and up 22% since its Dec. 26 low of $13.50, thanks mainly to the strength in Nymex crude oil. This ETF is down 12.4% from its Oct. 3 high of $18.81. GSG is now above its 200-day simple moving average at $16.37, which targets its quarterly risky level at 417.13.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to its 200-day SMA at $16.37 and reduce holdings on strength to its quarterly risky level at $17.13. My monthly value level lags at $14.85.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

The Dollar ETF ($26.06 on April 5) is up 2.4% so far in 2019 and up 12.7% since trading as low as $23.12 in early 2018. UUP is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $25.77 and $25.49, respectively.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to annual and quarterly value levels at $25.47 and $23.89, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to monthly and semiannual risky levels at $26.29 and $26.39, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.