Perkins Oil & Gas: A 'Shell Risk' Stock Inflated By A False And Misleading Stock Promotion

Shares are being inflated due to an ongoing penny stock promotion campaign that is both materially false and misleading.

The Company's original incorporator was suspended from practicing law before the SEC for his role in a public shell creation scheme.

Perkins Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCPK:OOIL) was incorporated in the state of Nevada on May 25, 2012 to engage in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Previously, the company listed several nominal assets on their balance sheet such as a 25% working interest and an 18.75% net revenue interest in an oil and gas lease located in Louisiana that was purchased for $17,500 in June 2012, according to a Form S-1/A filed in May 2013.

Currently, Perkins Oil & Gas can be summed up as follows:

Zero assets listed on the most recent 10-Q for the quarter ending December 31, 2018;

Zero revenue ever reported;

An accumulated deficit of over $23M;

No press releases or company announcements in years;

The Company's website (http://perkinsoilgas.com) does not load;

The Company's telephone number (201-730-6454) goes right to voicemail;

There is a "Shell Risk" designation on OTCMarkets.com, indicating that the Company displays characteristics common to Shell Companies;

There are currently no employees and one sole officer (Sonny Arandia) who appears to live in the Philippines and only devotes 2-4 hours per week to company matters according to the Company's most recent 10-K.

During the course of our research into the Company, we have come to the conclusion that Perkins Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCPK:OOIL) does not appear to be an operating business.

Despite all of these seemingly bearish characteristics, OOIL currently trades with a market cap of around $92M and the stock's share price and relative trading volume have skyrocketed since March 21, 2019. As this report will outline, this recent surge in OOIL trading can be entirely attributed to an ongoing paid stock promotion campaign that is both materially false and misleading.

Similar to all of the other penny stocks that we have reported on since 2013, we are confident that OOIL will fall by 90-99% in the short-term and unless there are material changes within the organization, shares will eventually go to zero.

We have attempted to contact the issuer by both telephone and email regarding our concerns and have received no response as of the date of this article's publication.

A Checkered Past Since Inception

The Company's original articles of incorporation list an individual named Robert Weaver as the incorporator:

(Author's Note: the screenshot above has been modified to make it easier for readers to view the original incorporator's name)

Based on the name and mailing address of the incorporator listed on the articles of incorporation, this appears to be the Robert C. Weaver Jr. who was suspended from appearing or practicing law before the Securities and Exchange Commission for his role in a scheme "to create, register and sell 15 public shell companies putatively engaged in mining operations."

The S.E.C. complaint against individuals including OOIL’s original incorporator Robert C. Weaver outlines how 15 purported mining companies did not intend to engage in any actual mining. Rather, they were incorporated for the purpose of creating and later selling OTC listed shell companies.

With no assets, no historical revenue and no recent corporate operations, Perkins Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCPK:OOIL) bears a striking resemblance to these 15 public shell companies that never engaged in any meaningful mining operations.

Past Share Purchases By Offshore Entities Followed By Unusual Trading

Prior to a ticker symbol change that occurred in tandem with a 1:25 reverse stock split, Perkins Oil & Gas, Inc. traded under the ticker symbol PEKN. About six months after it was first announced that 4,750,000 shares of common stock were sold to an offshore entity Regale Consultants Ltd., the stock experienced an abnormal surge in trading volume and the stock jumped by about 500%.

(Author's Note: the OOIL stock chart above displays stock prices that reflect the 1-for-25 reverse stock split that became effective on February 1, 2018)

Shortly after peaking, the stock plummeted by more than 95%. The Company’s 2017 & 2018 annual reports disclosed a total $0 and $304 total assets during these inflated trading periods with no meaningful business developments occurring.

It is our opinion that history is about to repeat itself with a similar 95% drop.

Current OOIL Stock Promotion

Just after the opening bell on Thursday, March 21st 2019, we received the first of eighteen emails touting OOIL – all sent from a penny stock promotion website PennyStockProTips.com.

(Author's Note: the "To" email address in the screenshot above has been removed by the Author but was originally sent to an email address that we manage for tracking penny stock promotional newsletters)

The contents of these emails are both materially false & misleading. For example:

On March 21, 2019, an OOIL promotional email stated, “OOIL owns a 160-acre lease in Colorado” and “OOIL also owns 640 acres in Wyoming” whereas in reality, the Company’s most recent 10-Q & 10-K both disclose zero assets.

On March 22, 2019, an OOIL promotional email stated, “OOIL has all the assets required to make a big move.” Recall, this Company has no assets.

On March 25, 2019, an OOIL promotional email stated, “OOIL is possibly sitting on more than $500 million of energy resources.”

On March 26, 2019, an OOIL promotional email stated, “OOIL can now drill on every single one of its leases which I estimate could hold between $500 million and $900 million worth of oil and natural gas.”

On March 27, 2019, an OOIL promotional email stated, “your upside potential could easily be more than 5,000% from current prices but you’ve got to buy shares as soon as possible today.”

On April 2, 2019, an OOIL promotional email stated, “the stock used to trade at $120 per share and a very specific event brought it all the way down to 65 cents: The Obama ban on drilling.”

On April 3, 2019, an OOIL promotional email stated, “OOIL is just getting started and I think that people who buy the stock today at around $3 can still potentially make 4,000% from current prices if OOIL goes back to its pre-drilling-ban high of $120.”

At the bottom of these promotional emails, it is disclosed that (1) pennystockprotips.com is being paid to distribute these emails and (2) pennystockprotips.com will be selling shares of the company’s stock at the same time the profile is being disseminated.

(Author's Note: the screenshot above has been modified to highlight the important disclosure facts regarding compensation received and the fact that shares will be sold during the promotional campaign)

Similar to the last time OOIL shares surged while trading as PEKN, this is all happening less than one year after some large share issuances to anonymous offshore entities.

Specifically, a total 2,500,000 shares of OOIL stock were issued at a debt conversion price of $0.004 per share. Since these shares were issued to offshore entities under the Regulation S exemption of the Securities Act of 1933, the shares are free-trading and can be sold in the open market at anytime.

Since the start of the ongoing OOIL stock promotion campaign, shares have topped $3. This means that the anonymous offshore entities have turned a $10,000 promissory note into OOIL shares worth over $7,500,000 despite the Company owning zero assets and announcing no corporate developments since 2016.

Conclusion

When a U.S. based Company with no assets, a telephone number that goes right to voicemail, no working website, a virtual office as a headquarters and no employees located in the U.S. is subjected to a false and misleading promotional campaign that encourages people to buy shares of a worthless Company trading at an artificially inflated valuation of $92M, we believe that there is a major public interest concern.

Don’t expect that there will always be a greater fool to purchase Perkins Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCPK:OOIL) shares. By any rational person’s analysis, shares are completely worthless and as soon as the current promotional campaign runs out of steam, the stock will almost certainly collapse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.