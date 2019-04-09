The Boeing Bear Wakens

With the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX fleet being grounded and deliveries to customers being halted, Boeing is feeling the heat from two sides. While insurers have part of the damages covered, it is unlikely that a multi-month grounding will be fully covered. Initially, it seemed that Boeing was looking for a relatively fast fix to minimize disruptions as it was relatively quick with presenting a fix to stakeholders. Based on that quick roll-out, it seemed that Boeing was looking to have the fleet back in the air within 3 months. However, as the fix got delayed and Boeing and the FAA came under international scrutiny, it seems that timeline has slipped significantly as additional improvements are to be made. Initially, I expected that Boeing would be cleared to send the 737 MAX back to service in June/July, signalling a 3-4-month grounding and expected that Boeing's delivery target for the full year would decline by 40 units.

Source: Everett Herald

On the 5th of April, Boeing announced that it would be reducing the production rate for the Boeing 737 temporarily, which is a huge decision:

As we continue to work through these steps, we're adjusting the 737 production system temporarily to accommodate the pause in MAX deliveries, allowing us to prioritize additional resources to focus on software certification and returning the MAX to flight. We have decided to temporarily move from a production rate of 52 airplanes per month to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April.

At a production rate of 42 airplanes per month, the 737 program and related production teams will maintain their current employment levels while we continue to invest in the broader health and quality of our production system and supply chain.

In this report, I discuss what we think this production step down means and the negative consequences this will have on Boeing.

Reducing the rate

Source: Boeing

Cutting production from 52 to 42 aircraft per month is a big step, considering that Boeing initially had planned to step up production to 57 aircraft per month In June. Boeing mentions a focus on the software fix and getting the MAX back in the air for the production rate decrease, but it is more likely that other factors play a bigger role. Normally, rate adjustments are decided upon roughly 1 year in advance and stopping or slowing the line is not common practice, so it is likely that with the delay of the fix and administrations around the world eyeballing the Boeing 737 MAX, the grounding will take many months longer than initially anticipated, and Boeing has very few other options. Boeing is also running out of backlog for the Boeing 737 Next Generation, so switching to NG production is no option. Boeing has 87 NG aircraft in backlog which would give them just under 2 months of production at the elevated production rate. Currently, I am expecting the grounding to last 6 months or more. With a prolonged grounding, there are several factors to be considered.

One of these factors is the cumulation of working capital. Currently, the Boeing 737 jets are being built, but not delivered. This means that Boeing is spending the money to build this jet but is not recognizing profits or revenues, nor is it receiving the bulk of the cash. Additionally, Boeing has to fly these planes out of Renton to a storage space. The challenge is to find enough space to park 40-50 jets per month or up to 300 jets for 6 months adding costs and clogging the Boeing aircraft parking spots. Previously, we already saw how supplier delays lead to a cumulation of unfinished aircraft in Renton. The current cumulation would be much more severe than the cumulation witnessed in the second half of last year.

Rate reduction and grounding costs

After recalculation of the cost of the grounding for 6 months, we get to between $2B and $4.4B. The bigger hit might be coming from reducing production rate on the 737 program. Initially, I expected Boeing to deliver 650 Boeing 737 aircraft in 2019, and after the delivery stop, I already lowered that estimate by 40 units valued roughly $2B.

With the rate reduction announced by Boeing, I'd expect the actual hit to be more severe for Boeing than previously thought. It is not clear how long Boeing will remain at the low rate of 42 aircraft per month, but where we were first talking about aircraft being flown into parking Boeing resulting in delayed revenues, we are now talking about aircraft not being produced. Not producing means you are not having the costs of production, but it also means you can't sell those frames at a later time in the year. The decision to go lower with the production rate will directly impact Boeing's guidance for the full year, where the time that the production remains low is going to drive the extent of the impact.

If Boeing keeps the rate of 42 aircraft per month for the remainder of the year (starting mid-April), the Boeing 737 program will deliver around 515 units instead of the ~650 units earlier anticipated. This would mean $6.9B in revenues being lost. If Boeing can increase production back to 52 aircraft per month in October, the hit will be $5.3B, while a production rate increase in July and October would mean Boeing would produce around 590 Boeing 737 aircraft, indicating a $3B hit to revenues. Important to keep in mind is that while the sticker price of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is $121.6 million, the actual sales price is closer to $52 million.

As mentioned, I do believe that we are looking at multiple months of lower Boeing 737 production with the duration of the lower production levels driving the extent of the hit. I am expecting a full year hit of $3B to $7B in revenues, for what should have been a smooth year for Boeing. In terms of profit, Boeing will lose about $555 million to $1.3B from the change in production plans.

At the start of the year, Boeing guided for 895-900 commercial aircraft deliveries. That number could fall as low as ~775 and as high as 850 deliveries, while the revenue hit could be 3-6.5%. Per share, the lower production rate could shave off $1.00-2.30 in core operating earnings for the full year, which is significant.

If we add the costs of the grounding for 6 months, the full costs would be $2.5-5.7B. Boeing has some grounding coverage, but it is not known how much of that is attributed to the Boeing 737 MAX. If we assume that insurers cover $500 million and that is a generous assumption, Boeing could be facing a 20-50 percent lower core earnings per share than it guided for. One thing that is fair to point out is that I have looked at various high impact and low impact scenarios, and I am showing the combination of the worst production scenario and the worst grounding cost scenario and a combination of the best production scenario and the best grounding cost scenario. The actual results might be in between these projected figures.

I'd expect that not all airlines will be able to find suitable replacements, so the actual costs Boeing is facing could very well be closer to the lower side of the cost range provided than to the higher side for the simple reason that short-term leasing is expensive.

Conclusion

Currently, Boeing cannot and will not give any clarity on timelines and financial impacts. One major reason is because the confidence in the FAA and Boeing has been significantly dented, and it would almost be arrogant if Boeing were to claim here that it would know the impact on timelines. This is also not the time to care more about financials than about safety, and Boeing knows it. They know extremely well this is the time to humble themselves.

The Boeing 737 MAX is not an unstable aircraft, but the past months have shown that the Boeing 737 MAX has a system implemented that simply isn't robust and should have never been designed, rolled out, and certified. While the consensus on the lacking design has only now become apparent by the general public, I do think it is important to emphasize that I pointed the lacking design out in December 2018… months before the second fatal crash.

The big question for an investor is whether you should sell your shares now or buy now. I am keeping my shares, but I can perfectly understand that investors take profit at this point for the simple reason that there is little clarity on how Boeing's financials are being impacted and to what extent. The impact of the lower production rate could be anywhere between 55 and 135 units in our current projections, and that is a big difference adding to the uncertainty. The estimates that I was able to come up with show a multi-billion cost figure for Boeing, which includes lower Boeing 737 production and costs associated to the grounding. Boeing likely will also have to compensate customers for a heavily messed up delivery schedule, but this - in part - will come in the form of flexibility regarding deliveries, payments, and possibly, contracts can be renegotiated. Currently, other jet makers are oversold as at their current production rate, and it is not likely that airlines can easily transform to absorb an Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) fleet where normally Boeing aircraft would be operated. Additionally, it is unlikely other jet makers can lift production to meet demand in the absence of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing's story has evolved from what could have been a 2-3-month grounding into something that is going to keep the jet maker occupied for the remainder of 2019. The jet maker, which always negotiated with its suppliers with an iron fist is now relying on the goodwill of those suppliers, and Boeing must humble itself in negotiations with customers for years to come. The Boeing managers that approved the MCAS system, which seems to be in violation of some basic design principles, to save some money are now likely going to cost the jet maker billions. This year will be a difficult year for Boeing, and as a result, I do not expect the jet maker to be planning on raising its dividends, unless by some surprise the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX is lifted sooner rather than later.

Boeing shares have already steeply dropped after the crash with the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX, and I think if you consider the impact of the grounding and delivery stop combined with a lower production rate, Boeing shares are not a buy. Maybe shortly after the crash when Boeing presented the fix, it seemed attractive to load up on Boeing shares, but with production rate decreases on the Boeing 737 program being announced, there seems to be more downside than upside. In the scenario where Boeing can increase its production again to 52 and even 57 Boeing 737 aircraft per month in 2019, Boeing would become a buy a when it trades under $345. This, however, is an optimistic scenario. A long grounding in combination with low production would make Boeing attractive after its value dropped ~45% from current levels ($391.30 at the time of writing) to $225. If Boeing benefits from insurers covering costs, the 'buying points' would shift upward by $20. Being a Boeing shareholder for the past few years, I am keeping my shares, but I think there is very little to be positive about at this stage, and I am not looking to add to my position unless Boeing shares are trading around $285-300.

What should once again be emphasized is that the cost could be as high as $5.7B, but that would be in the case where all customers opt for leasing lift capacity and would also be able to secure those short-term leases. I think that there are not enough lease aircraft to be picked up to replace the entire grounded fleet. As a result, it is possible that the actual costs are going to be significantly lower than our high cost estimate.

I believe Boeing will get things right eventually, and the Boeing 737 MAX will fly just like the Airbus A320 which had some early crashes in its life as well, but before that point is reached, it could see significant pressure on its financial results. After all, the Boeing 737 MAX is Boeing's bestselling jet and cash cow, and the grounding comes at a time where single aisle jets are high in demand.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your free trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.