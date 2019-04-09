REITs In Focus: Strong Start To 2019 And Benign Environment For More Upside For Some Sub-Sectors

Increases in rental rates and the potential for raising capital for growth means there could be an upside surprise to FFO growth.

REITs shot out of a cannon to start 2019 and with the Fed pausing, there could be considerable upside.

Investors who stayed out of REITs as 2019 got started might be kicking themselves. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) acted as if it were shot out of a cannon and provided investors with an 11.9% return in January, then followed it up with another 3.4% in February.

The best performing sector over the first two months of the year were Industrials, with the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) returning 11.3% in January and another 9.6% in February.

REIT fundamentals continue to improve in certain areas but did see some weakness on others. Although we are still moderately bullish on the sector, we rate the sector an underweight primarily because of better opportunities we see elsewhere.

Our view from late last year is still valid – We think this is a great time for investors to pick up good REIT investments that could potentially enhance their portfolio income well into retirement, but don't expect much upside in prices over the short-term.

Balance sheets remain strong and unlike in the previous FOMC tightening cycle, REITs overall are much less levered this time around. Not that it matters much if this week's FED comments that there will be no more rate hikes holds true.

Debt to Total Assets

Debt to market assets increased slightly in December, primarily because of the decline in stock prices, not so much due to rising debt levels. The debt to book ratio actually decreased to the historical low previously reached in 2017.

Interest Coverage

One of the benefits of a low interest rate environment is that REITs have been able to issue debt at historically low levels while growing net operating income in the process. Since mid-2006, the interest expense to NOI ratio has steadily improved from around 35% to around 20% as of the last quarter. Throughout this tightening cycle, the ratio has remained relatively flat – a testament to management's foresight to refinance much of their debt before rates started rising. It was a very different situation back in 2004, when perhaps some REIT management teams were caught off guard.

And just when we thought that the weighted average interest rate on long-term debt couldn't get much lower – it did. In aggregate, REITs have an interest rate of just over 4%.

Interest coverage ratio is back in an uptrend, likely due to rising NOI combined with the further decline in rates. For a little while in 2016 to 2017, interest coverage started declining but that trend seems to have reversed.

We don't think REITs will have to contend with higher rates anytime soon either. Besides the Fed's comments indicating no more rate hikes this year and their assessment that we are currently in a normal policy state, the weighted average term to maturity for REITs is the highest it's been since 2001. Even if rates do suddenly start to rise, the proportion of debt that is at risk of being refinanced at higher rates is minimal.

Funds from Operations

Funds from operations or FFO, is a better indicator of a REIT's performance than the more traditional earnings per share reported by most other companies. The reason for this is the high amount of depreciation inherent in a portfolio of real estate that depresses earnings and doesn't really reveal much about the underlying performance of the REIT. So for all intents and purposes, FFO is to REITs what EPS is to other companies.

Only Diversified REITs and Lodging REITs had declines in FFO over the last twelve-month period compared to the same period last year. Single-Family Home REITs, on the other hand, had over 30% growth over the same period. With mortgage rates higher than they were a year ago, we expect continued strength in this sector as consumers pass up buying a home and rent for longer periods of time. We are overweight both Apartment and Single Family Home REITs.

Net Operating Income

Net operating income increased 3.7% over the same period last year and 1.24% quarter to quarter. Not surprisingly, performance varied across sub-sectors.

Industrial REITs expanded NOI by 17% on the back of continued growth in online shopping and the evolving trend for 'instantaneous' delivery models that require a broad geographic coverage in both urban centers as well as the suburbs.

Regional Malls, Shopping Centers, and Healthcare REITs continue to struggle as those REITs face the challenge of evolving consumer trends that are upending current business models and driving these REITs to make strategic changes. Retail REITs have been shifting their properties to more experienced-based tenants and repositioning space vacated by bankrupt retailers, while healthcare REITs struggle with changes in government policies on Medicare and Medicaid payments, as well as a growing trend to one-stop shopping and outpatient services.

Infrastructure REITs increased NOI by 16.3% and Data Centers NOI was up by 15.3% driven by continued demand for data.

NOI/Market Cap as a relative value indicator

While not a perfect indicator of value, we can use the aggregate net operating income of each sector relative to its market cap, and compare the same metric to the year ago period – to determine a sector's current valuation compared to December 2017.

A back of the envelop calculation that could guide us into a more in-depth analysis is shown below. Sectors with a higher NOI/Market Cap rate than they had 12 months ago would be a good place to begin a search for undervalued companies. That's not to say there will be attractive opportunities – as these metrics could be skewed by one or two companies within each sector. But if looking at allocation decisions – once fundamentals are determined, we can incorporate this analysis as part of the valuation at an aggregate level.

Sectors with higher NOI/Market Cap than December 2017 include: Office, Shopping Centers, Regional Malls, Single Family Homes, Diversified, Lodging, and Data Centers.

Office REITs are up about 18% YTD, Shopping Center REITs are up 12%, Single Family REITs are up 8.7%, Lodging REITS are up 16%, and Data Center REITs are up 15%. Only Regional Malls continue to struggle with a 12% decline over the last year, and only an 8.7% return YTD – considerably lagging the index.

Same Store Net Operating income

We can also use same-store NOI growth to determine a sector's growth potential within its current portfolio and without having to grow by acquisitions – which would require either additional share offerings or borrowing.

SS NOI growth exceeded 5% in both Manufactured Homes and Office REITs, while Industrials were slightly above 4%. Only Diversified REITs had SS NOI declines, and it is difficult to pinpoint any drivers of their performance because of the heterogeneous characteristics of the REITs that make up the sector.

Risks

Risks to each sector are not only highly dependent on underlying fundamentals of the property types, but on the amount of activity within each sector as it relates to net acquisitions and property development. The greater the amount of supply coming online the greater the amount of risk to competitive dynamics and pressure on pricing.

The chart below highlights the level of activity within each sector. Where there was a high level of activity – those sectors on the right – there was usually a greater amount of dispositions than acquisitions. This is being driven by not only the repositioning strategies being deployed by REITs based on the changing dynamics of their markets, but by heightened valuation levels that have made it attractive to sell assets at a premium.

We know that Retail REITs, Residential REITs, and Healthcare REITs are aggressively adapting their portfolios for optimal growth. For sub-sectors with less activity – those on the left – we note that much higher level of acquisition activity in relation to all activities. This result is driven by considerable growth in markets that require Infrastructure (towers for cell phones), Self-Storage, Data Centers (mobile data demand), and Specialty (cannabis).

Despite the increase in retail net acquisitions, however, we want to point out that it has been driven by an increase in activity within the Shopping Center sector. Shopping centers are likely at the tail end of a repositioning strategy that started several years ago and are likely to be entering growth mode once again.

Property Development

One area of concern in some of our favored sectors is the amount of property development in the pipeline. Development is highest within the Office REIT sector but declined in Q4.

Summary of Sector Positioning

We increased our allocation to Industrials last quarter to neutral from a slight underweight – based on growth in FFO and NOI and despite strong development and acquisition activity. We believe the impact of online retailing will only accelerate further as more and more retailers implement an omni-channel strategy to compete with Amazon (AMZN) and others.

We are also increasing our Single Family Home and Apartment exposure on concerns about homebuying affordability and higher rates, even if rates stabilize at current levels.

Our positioning by sector is below. Note that the Strategic weights are based on the aggregate market caps of each REIT sector as represented within the NAREIT Index. In other words, Office REITs make up 8% of the total market cap of all REITs within the NAREIT index. We then over or under weight to each sector based on our views.

We are changing the name of our service to reflect member feedback and strong influence from prospective subscribers. Our new service will include all of the features in our current service, plus: Tactical allocation strategies across all income-producing securities.

Investment ideas in REITs, Preferreds, Baby Bonds, Dividend Growth Stocks, High Dividend Stocks, and MLPs, ETFs and Closed-End Funds.

Fixed Income Strategies

Municipal Income ETFs and CEFs

Income Ideas by Equity Sector

High Yield Bond Funds

Four Portfolios Stable Monthly Income High Income Municipal Income Income Growth

Google Sheet Dashboards (Portfolios, Focus Lists) Start a FREE trial NOW

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.