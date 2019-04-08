Natural Gas Futures Gap Up More Than 1.5% In Early Morning Trading Ahead Of A Powerful Spring Storm Later This Week

Downside risk to UNG still outweighs upside potential, as this coming storm system and cooler weather behind it won’t last long.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas prices will find near-term support from a powerhouse spring storm system and backside cold. However, it will not be long lasting, and because of that, downside risk still exists for the commodity.

Formidable spring storm system and backside cold air bring near-term upside to natural gas prices

Natural gas continues its Friday's rally by jumping up another 1% in early morning trading session in response to a vigorous spring storm system that will bring with it a combination of heavy rain, thunderstorms, wind, and heavy snow/blizzard-like conditions to the central U.S. Forecast models are suggesting an average storm track across the northern Rockies and Plains into the Midwest. States in the crosshairs for snow include Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan. This is all expected to take place Wednesday through Thursday this week. Cooler-than-normal air from Canada will come in on the backside of this storm system.

As a whole, the energy market is up. The U.S. dollar falling is likely a player in this broad sector rally. Oil stocks extend their three-day rally, with both West Texas (WTI) and Brent crude oil up to five-month highs. WTI was last seen up 1.73% to $64.17 per barrel ($64.17/bbl), while Brent was up 1.01% to $71.06 per barrel ($70.93/bbl).

The front-month May natural gas futures contract which trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was seen up Monday morning at 1.73% to $2.71. Figure 1 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's front-month May futures contract over the past five days.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, was seen up 1.45% to $23.84. Figure 2 below is a chart showing the price trend of UNG over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

The VelocityShares 3x Leveraged ETN (UGAZ) and ProShares 2x Leveraged ETF (BOIL) were seen up 4.15% and 2.51% to $30.10 and $20.97, respectively. Meanwhile, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse ETN (DGAZ) and ProShares 2x Inverse ETF (KOLD) were seen down 4.09% and 2.50% to $102.79 and $21.97, respectively. Figure 3 below is a chart showing the price trend of DGAZ over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 4 is a forecast screenshot from the 18z GEFS depicting a high impact storm system that's to affect the central U.S. later this week with rain, thunderstorms, wind, and snow.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 5 is a screenshot of the NAO and AO index showing both hovering negative to neutral over the next two weeks. The black lines are observed values and the red lines are the forecast.

Source: NOAA

Figure 6 is an 11-16 day 850 mb temperature anomaly map comparing the outlook from April 7 to April 8 from the GEFS model.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Because the April cool-down is not as cold as initially feared and is not expected to last long, as forecast models have backed off on the idea, downside risk to prices looks to continue and even expand as we look forward to the new week. Friday might have shown that the $2.64 mark is a level of resistance, but fundamentally, I think there's increased potential for prices to break through this resistance level. I have updated my price range for the front-month May contract to fall between $2.80 and $2.50. UNG should trade between $21.00 and $24.60.

