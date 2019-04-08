Euro: Further Weakness Could Be Ahead

It is possible that we see a level below 1.10 for the EUR/USD by the end of 2019.

Should we see significant divergence in interest rates between the Eurozone and the United Kingdom, then the euro could weaken further.

The decision by the ECB to delay interest rate hikes has led to significant weakness in the euro.

The euro has seen significant weakness in 2019.

Specifically, we can see that the currency has seen a downtrend against the USD, GBP, CHF, and JPY:

Source: investing.com

So, what has been causing this decline in the euro, and can a rebound be expected later in the year?

It turns out that inflation prospects for the eurozone have come in lower than previously expected. As a result, the ECB has taken the action that many were fearing - delaying interest rate rises until 2020.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

A key risk of keeping interest rates low is the formation of potential bubbles in markets such as real estate - house prices in many countries across Europe have been reaching unsustainable levels and continued lower rates would exacerbate this situation.

However, with inflation coming in lower than expected and growth forecasts for 2019 being below target for many European countries, the ECB has had little choice but to keep rates on hold.

Source: Financial Times

From this point of view, I do not see renewed strength for the euro in the near future.

Moreover, a significant consideration for the fate of the euro involves the future dynamic for the British pound after Brexit.

For instance, while the Bank of England has been holding rates steady at 0.75% due to the uncertainties involved with Brexit, the central bank has had to consider that a no-deal Brexit would likely mean a significant fall in the pound initially. In response to this, interest rates may have to rise to quell high inflation levels. Depending on economic conditions, this could well lead to a situation where the pound strengthens once again over the long-term due to higher rates as well as investors capitalizing on weakness.

More broadly, should we start to see widening interest rate differentials between the European Union and the United Kingdom, then this would likely lead to further weakness for the euro.

Source: investing.com

I take a bearish view on the euro at this point in time. I anticipate that we could see weakness in the EUR/USD below the 1.10 level by the end of this year.

