Kia Jumps Straight Into Expanded Profit Pool With The Telluride 3-Row SUV

From a profit standpoint, the Telluride will balance he Optima and Sorento, as they are built in the same plant in Georgia. This is great for margins and shareholders.

This segment - large three-row SUVs - grew 13% in March, well ahead of the overall U.S. car market. The Kia Telluride took a large share of that outsized growth.

New car launches like this rarely peak in their very first full month of sales, so more upside is likely in April and beyond.

In its first full month of U.S. sales, it reached the 12th spot in its class of 25 participants, well ahead of expectations.

One of the most solid, expanding and profitable segments in the U.S. car market is the three-row SUV. Even Tesla (TSLA) rushed straight to this segment with the Model X, which it first showed in 2012 with meaningful volume deliveries happening in 2016.

In the last couple of years, we have seen how Subaru and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has attacked the area of the large three-row SUV with brand-new products, and have had tremendous success doing so. It’s simply the kind of vehicle that so many U.S. consumers want right now.

I have put together the list below of 25 of the top three-row SUVs in the U.S. market, based on the March month sales numbers. The list is not exhaustive. I have left out, in particular, some models where the third row version is not separated out from the two-row version, or where the three-row SUV is a “small” vehicle, which isn’t really competitive with the larger ones. For example, the Volkswagen Tiguan comes to mind.

In March 2019, collectively these 25 nameplates sold an estimated 162,118 units. On an annualized basis, that's basically two million. Seeing as the entire U.S. light vehicle market is tracking to approximately 17 million this year, these three-row SUVs are almost 12% of the entire U.S. light vehicle unit market.

Here is the list:

US sales March 2019 March 2018 change 1 Toyota Highlander 20824 21438 -3% 2 Ford Explorer 17769 18044 -2% 3 Honda Pilot 13411 14158 -5% 4 Chevrolet Traverse 11408 12733 -10% 5 GMC Acadia 10400 9967 4% 6 Subaru Ascent 7932 0 N/A 7 Volkswagen Atlas 7381 6063 22% 8 Ford Expedition 7258 4483 62% 9 Nissan Pathfinder 7226 6680 8% 10 Chevrolet Tahoe 6951 7881 -12% 11 Dodge Durango 6626 5870 13% 12 Kia Telluride 5080 0 N/A 13 GMC Yukon 4982 5001 0% 14 Infiniti QX60 4525 5115 -12% 15 Nissan Armada 4409 4288 3% 16 Buick Enclave 4193 3290 27% 17 Acura MDX 3982 4019 -1% 18 Volvo XC90 3236 2796 16% 19 Audi Q7 3091 3061 1% 20 Mercedes GLS 2423 1974 23% 21 Cadillac Escalade 2273 2704 -16% 22 BMW X7 2186 0 N/A 23 Infiniti QX80 1878 2080 -10% 24 Lincoln Navigator 1490 1354 10% 25 Land Rover Discovery 1185 1036 14% TOTAL 162118 144033 13%

Data sources: Each company’s monthly/quarterly reporting. In the case of those who report only quarterly (GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F)), I have divided the quarterly numbers by 3, to yield a monthly average.

As you can see in the table above, the segment grew 13% this March. That’s impressive in its own right, but let’s say that we pulled out the three all-new entries from this chart. Then what do we have left?

By subtracting the three all-new entries - Subaru Ascent, Kia Telluride and BMW X7 - from the 2019 number, we are left with only a 2% increase from 2018. In other words, these three new entries contributed 11% out of the 13% increase from 2018.

So what do we make of these three new entries into this three-row SUV U.S. market? Subaru has had a record of consecutive success in the U.S. market in the recent decade. It has grown its U.S. sales 88 months in a row! Here.

Therefore, now with the Ascent starting U.S. sales around the middle of 2018, it was almost guaranteed that the Subaru Ascent was going to become a major success. Hitting the No. 6 spot on this list does indeed reflect such a success.

For the BMW X7, it also was expected that it would succeed in entering this segment. Mercedes has had the GL (GLS) class for years, and dominated that particular corner of the three-row luxury unibody SUV segment. BMW would have had to screw up its X7 effort in order not to extract its pound of flesh there, given its late arrival and that the Mercedes GLS is very old in the tooth.

That leaves us with Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), which is effectively owned by Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF). It started manufacturing the Telluride in Georgia in January, and recorded its first 315 units sold in late February. Therefore, March was the first “full” month of U.S. sales for this largest Kia SUV ever. Still, even in March, it’s not 100% clear that Kia’s distribution has yet to become fully covered nationwide, so perhaps there's some room to grow in terms of this nameplate’s U.S. sales footprint in April and beyond.

With that out of its way, what's the Kia Telluride anyway?

To understand what the Kia Telluride is, you have to know what preceded it. Until now, the largest Kia SUV had been the Sorento. It sold 107,846 units in the U.S. in 2018, up a very solid 8% over 2017.

Yet, the Sorento was almost a little bit of an odd product. It was one of the smallest three-row SUVs in the U.S. market. It was available both as a two-row and as a three-row. The car looked good and it drove great, but many people in the market for a three-row SUV are simply looking for size: Both in the third row, as well as the luggage space behind the third row.

As such, the Sorento was a bit of a “tweener” product, in that it straddled both the two-row and the three-row market. It certainly sold OK overall, but Kia left a lot of money on the table.

In contrast, the Telluride makes no such compromises. It will not be confused with the Sorento.

The Telluride is not only longer, wider and taller than the Sorento - it also looks very different. Whereas the Sorento is a very generic “rounded” shape, the Telluride is a very upright vehicle, which isn’t good for aerodynamics, but sure maximizes interior space (including head/shoulder room in all seats) and outward visibility.

One can say that the Telluride almost has the stance of a full-size Range Rover, which is very much majestic and elegant. It looks more expensive than it is. Yet, the Kia Telluride starts at a most favorable $32,725: Here.

However, as with almost all cars in the market, you don’t want the absolute base version. Most people are going to pay at least $34,735, and the one I drove was a substantially fully loaded trim that listed at $46,930. Still, at $46,930, that’s a very competitive price given the high content of this most elegant and upscale three-row SUV.

The Kia interior is exemplary in its ease of use. As with essentially all other Kia and Hyundai cars, I can’t find an ergonomic mistake. Unlike so many other - typically more expensive cars - you don’t have to take a class in order to figure out how things work. You just get in and drive.

On the road, the Kia Telluride strikes a balance between comfort and handling, which is at least in part due to Albert Biermann. He came to Kia from BMW a few years ago, where he was the chief engineer for the BMW M models.

Obviously as a family-oriented large SUV, the Telluride does not go around the corners like a Kia Stinger, but that’s not the point: This truck has still achieved a balance that almost makes its entire existence fade into the background. There's no drama driving this large SUV - just keep looking out the windows, and hope that you are driving in a scenic place, perhaps in the U.S. Rocky Mountains.

Indeed, the overall driving and riding experience in the Kia Telluride is almost flawless. If I had to nitpick, there are two things:

Seat comfort was good for the first two or so hours, but then I found myself fidgeting around more than I should.

Kia’s WiFi setup is not intuitive and way behind the way that many other cars, such as General Motors being the best example, do it.

Still, those are relatively minor points. Kia has come to do battle in the large three-row SUV market with one of the most beautiful designs, a refreshingly upright stance, and avoiding any other meaningful user interface mistakes. Mix that with a price that's definitely right, and perhaps it should not have been a surprise that the Kia Telluride catapulted to the top tier in the U.S. sales chart right out of the gate.

Investors also should understand that there are two other benefits to the Kia Telluride:

In Kia’s factory in Georgia, the two other models that are being made are the Optima midsize sedan and the Sorento SUV. The Optima sedan sales have been in decline, and the Sorento will lose market share to the Telluride itself. That makes it optimal for capacity utilization, to have the Telluride production in this plant. It helps Kia’s overall gross and net margins.

The three-row SUV segment in general has been considered to be one of the highest margin ones. As Optima sedan sales fall, Kia’s shareholders should cheer when they sell a Telluride three-row SUV instead.

For all of those reasons, the Kia Telluride is a textbook case in how to launch a new three-row SUV in the U.S. market. I give it a 9.5 on a 10.0 scale.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Kia hosted a product intro.