Societe Generale's Ongoing Operating Malaise Still Weighs On The Valuation

Management's plans to drive further cost cuts, deleveraging, and asset sales will help up improve the capital ratios, but likely at the cost of still more pressure on growth.

I’ve flagged France’s Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) (“SocGen”) as a potential value trap for some time now, despite its low valuation and my own ownership of some shares, and the shares have borne that out – the local shares are down about 40% over the last year (the ADRs are down about 45%), underperforming French peers like BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFF), and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY), not to mention a host of European peers.

Although SocGen still appears significantly undervalued on many metrics, the fact is that the company’s performance continues to be uninspiringly weak and it’s difficult to see how management will change that in the foreseeable future. While very patient, very long-term-oriented investors may still find some value here, and valuation may well be bottoming out, the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts will continue to create headwinds for revenue and profit growth.

Another Disappointing Set Of Numbers

Looking back at SocGen’s fourth quarter numbers, there weren’t actually all that many surprises. Revenue and adjusted profits both came in below expectations again, and while that is literally/technically a “surprise”, that has been more common than not over the past few years as management wrestles with a weak domestic market and operational challenges across the business.

The fourth quarter wasn’t a great one for French retail banks in general, but SocGen’s 5% revenue contraction and paltry 2% growth in risk-weighted assets was still weak next to BNP (which saw 9% RWA growth), Credit Agricole, and Natixis. Overall credit demand has been pretty healthy in France, but it hasn’t been benefiting the large banks as much, and SocGen still has significant challenges driving efficiency improvements.

SocGen also posted another disappointing performance from its trading and investment banking operations, with fixed income in particular quite weak. Although the equity business remains comparatively healthy, the overall profitability of this business came in well below expectations and it remains a significant drag on results.

The bright spot coming out of the fourth quarter was and is the international retail operations, where underlying banking revenue was up 7% and adjusted pre-tax profits were up 14%.

Doubling Down On Some Familiar Themes

I can’t honestly say whether the SocGen’s revision of its 2020 ROTE target truly counts as a disappointment, because nobody really believed the old number was likely to be reached. Nevertheless, management cut its 2020 ROTE expectation from 11.5% to 9.5% (at the midpoint), with substantial downward revisions in the French retail and trading operations driving the revision. To highlight the discrepancies between SocGen’s businesses, management’s targets for the French retail and trading businesses in 2020 are 12% at the midpoint, while the International retail business is expected to hit 17.5%.

Management also expects to reach a CET1 ratio of 12% by the end of 2020, versus an 11.8% number at year-end 2018 – over a point below most European peers. With little room for error, harder language from the ECB on stress tests, and a softening global macro outlook, the market now seems to expecting a capital raise from the bank – an expectation certainly not helped by management’s proposal to pay at least some of its dividend in stock (to preserve capital).

The plan now is depressing similar to what the plan has been for some time – strip costs out of the business (with a focus on the trading/i-banking operations now), deleverage, and dispose of selected businesses.

Restructuring the trading/i-banking business is risky given the likelihood of further revenue erosion – SocGen has been pretty good in recent years about hitting its cost-reduction targets, but often at a greater-than-expected cost to revenue and revenue generation. And so it will likely be in the trading/i-banking business – higher-quality revenue-generating employees will likely go elsewhere. Along similar lines, I can understand the arguments for further deleveraging, but I believe it will be difficult for SocGen to offset the pressures on revenue and profit growth it will create.

As far as divestitures go, I’m not sure there’s all that much left for SocGen to do that can make a big impact. The company has sold its Polish and Bulgarian operations, as well as almost all of its operations in the countries that formerly made up Yugoslavia. There are still a few private banking businesses that are likely worth selling (including the U.K. operations), but not a lot beyond that. I don’t believe SocGen could get fair value for its turned-around Russian operations today, and I believe a sale of the Czech and/or Romanian operations would be far too damaging to the company’s long-term growth prospects.

The Outlook

SocGen has made some substantial investments in IT, and it seems as though management is putting a lot of eggs in this basket in terms of future expectations for cost efficiencies in the French retail operations. While SocGen has made substantial investments in areas like cloud and API capabilities, they’ve lagged first-movers like ING (ING) and I’m not completely convinced that SocGen’s investments are as differentiating as management claims. What’s more, it remains to be seen how the French consumer will adapt to these changes; banks in many countries (including the U.S.) have seen relatively enthusiastic adoption of digital and mobile services, but a high percentage of transactions in France are still cash-based teller-assisted transactions.

I’m also still cautious on the prospects for long-term growth in the international operations. Yes, the African operations are growing nicely (off a small base), but Africa is largely under-banked and my concern remains that fintech banking alternatives will capture most of the upside here (analogous to how many emerging markets basically “skipped ahead” to mobile service versus traditional landline service). While SocGen’s operations in the Czech Republic and Romania are strong in market share terms, I have my doubts as to whether those economies can generate enough growth to offset a more modest outlook for France.

Given SocGen’s ongoing struggles, and my concerns that further moves to support capital ratios will come at the cost of growth, I’ve lowered my earnings expectations, which in turn have driven my long-term earnings growth expectations from around 4% to 3.5%. Along with a higher near-term discount rate (to reflect less “wiggle room” between SocGen’s capital position and regulatory minimums), that drives my fair value down by almost 20%.

The Bottom Line

Even with those revisions, SocGen still looks undervalued on both a ROTE-T/BV and discounted earnings basis, with a fair value in the high single digits. The question is whether there will be still more downward revisions to growth/earnings (certainly possible) and whether SocGen can start posting better results in the core French operations. While the valuation seems to already factor in a great deal of bad news, low valuation alone rarely moves stocks and SocGen has to convince the Street that it is something more than a perpetual “muddle through” story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.