Outlook Of Liquefied Natural Gas Versus Pipeline Gas In China After LNG2019

Australia is currently the biggest LNG supplier to China, but a number of factors could conspire to displace Australia from the Chinese market for natural gas.

China has many options when it comes to natural gas suppliers and American LNG may not be the big winner that some think it will be in the Chinese market.

China’s rising demand for natural gas has given the LNG market a big boost and expectations are that the best is yet to come.

The market for natural gas (UNG) has undergone a drastic change in outlook. Up until a few years ago, the general belief was that global demand for natural gas in comparison to supply would remain weak for years to come. But all that changed when China entered the market for natural gas in a big way and demand for natural gas rose sharply.

The main driver for the increased Chinese demand for natural gas is the desire to reduce pollution in China. The primary source of energy in China happens to be coal, which is among the dirtiest forms of energy. But natural gas is much cleaner for the environment. Substituting coal in favor of natural gas is one way of cleaning up pollution.

State of natural gas demand in China as of 2019

According to recent figures from the 19th International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas or LNG2019, China consumed 280 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2018, an increase of 40 billion or 18% from the year before. Imports from 25 countries contributed 90 million tons, either through pipelines or using liquefied natural gas ("LNG"). China is now the biggest importer of natural gas and the second biggest importer of LNG.

If a million tons of natural gas is roughly equal to 1.36 billion cubic meters, then China imported 122 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Out of 90 million tons, 53.78 million tons (73 billion cubic meters) was LNG. The rest, 36 million tons or about 50 billion cubic meters, came through pipelines.

By comparison, LNG imports in 2017 amounted to 38 million tons or 52 billion cubic meters. That means LNG imports increased by 41% last year. Pipeline gas came in at 31 million tons in 2017 or 42 billion cubic meters. An increase of 19%. Note that one billion cubic meters of natural gas is roughly equal to 0.74 million tons of LNG.

Bullish prospects that Chinese demand for natural gas will continue

Prospects for natural gas look good in China. According to a forecast by Sinopec (SNP), consumption of natural gas in China could reach 326 billion cubic meters in 2020. In 2030, that number could go up to 500 billion cubic meters. There are even more optimistic forecasts out there.

Quite a few companies have benefited from the jump in demand for natural gas and expectations are that more is to come. Chief among them is Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG). Cheniere signed a first-ever long-term gas deal in 2018 with China National Petroleum Corporation, also known as PetroChina (PTR), which will last until 2043.

Cheniere now hopes to sign another 20 year contract with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp or Sinopec. Cheniere thinks that exports of natural gas to China could help the company double in size in the long run. It is safe to say that China is important to Cheniere and the future prospects of the natural gas sector as a whole.

Will Cheniere benefit from the natural gas boom in China?

Cheniere is the biggest exporter of LNG in the U.S. So it stands to reason that Cheniere will benefit from the increased demand for natural gas. Company executives seem optimistic judging from their recent statements. While it may be true that the Chinese market for gas may be booming, there are several factors out there that could limit Cheniere.

"It’s clear that the U.S. LNG trade with China is just beginning because U.S. LNG has just started, U.S. LNG to China will increase and that will happen organically. We are thinking long-term and Chinese demand is long-term."

The most immediate issue is of course the presence of tariffs due to the trade war between the U.S. and China. In September of last year, China imposed a 10% tariff on LNG from the U.S. The impact of this tariff has been felt. A total of just three cargoes of LNG have been delivered to China this year, down from the sixteen in the first quarter of 2018 before the trade war erupted. The trade conflict has also halted any progress in talks concerning future LNG deals.

The hope is that the trade war will soon come to an end with a trade deal between the U.S. and China. It is widely expected that increased exports of LNG from the U.S. to China will be an important part of that deal. However, even if the trade war does come to an end, there is another reason that LNG exports to China may not increase as much as expected.

List of current and future gas pipelines to China

One factor that could limit exports of LNG by Cheniere is the presence of pipelines. China is not in the same position as Japan, currently the world’s biggest importer of LNG. Unlike Japan, China borders several countries with significant natural gas resources that it can access through pipelines.

China has two pipelines operational with a maximum capacity of 67 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The first is with Central Asia and the second is with Myanmar. Another pipeline with Russia is expected to become operational later this year, which will add another 38 billion cubic meters of capacity. It may take several years for the pipelines to reach their maximum capacity, but eventually China will be able to import as much as 105 billion cubic meters of natural gas every year using pipelines.

In addition, there is a lot of scope for further increases in imports using pipelines. There are two projects presently under consideration. The first is to add a fourth line to the three that already exist between Central Asia and China. This would allow another 30 billion cubic meters of imports. The second project is the western pipeline between China and Russia, which would also allow an additional 30 billion cubic meters of imports.

Preliminary construction had already begun on the first project, but seems to have been suspended for now. No reason has been given for the suspension. However, it may have something to do with the supply disruptions that caused pipeline imports from Central Asia to be less than what China could have gotten if one takes into account actual pipeline capacity.

China may have felt that Central Asia would occupy too much market share with all four lines. The second proposed project has further to go with the exact route yet to be determined. But assuming that both projects are finalized in the coming years, China could have at least 165 billion cubic meters available through pipelines. That would be roughly a third of Sinopec's projected demand of 500 billion cubic meters in 2030.

Gas pipeline Route Start date Annual capacity Partners Central Asia-China pipeline (Line A, B, C) Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China December 2009 (first line), December 2010 (second line), June 2014 (third line) 55 billion cubic meters (15 + 15 + 25) China National Petroleum Corporation, Turkmengaz, Uzbekneftegaz, Kazmunaygas Sino-Myanmar pipeline Myanmar, China October 2013 12 billion cubic meters China National Petroleum Corporation, Myanma Oil & Gas Enterprise Power of Sibera pipeline Russia, China December 2019 (estimated) 38 billion cubic meters (to China only, maximum capacity is 61 billion meters) Gazprom, China National Petroleum Corporation Proposed pipeline Central Asia-China pipeline (Line D) Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, China N/A 30 billion cubic meters N/A Altai / Power of Siberia 2 pipeline Russia, China (or Russia, Mongolia, China) N/A 30 billion cubic meters N/A

China may give preference to LNG projects where it has a stake

Another reason why China may not need as much LNG from the U.S. is because it has significant stakes in several large LNG projects. For instance, the Yamal project in Russia that began to export LNG in December 2017. The future of the Yamal project was in doubt after sanctions had been imposed on Russia, but China provided more than $10 billion in funding to get the project up and running.

In return, China now has an almost 30% stake in Yamal, which has an annual capacity of 16.5 million tons of LNG. China should receive at least three million tons of LNG from Yamal every year. The first shipment of LNG from Yamal was received in July 2018. Russia is trying to get even more LNG projects similar to Yamal off the ground using Chinese investments.

Iran could potentially become a big supplier of gas to China

One wildcard out there is Iran, which is second to Russia among countries with the largest reserves of natural gas. Iran also happens to share the South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural gas field, with Qatar, which is number three in the list of countries with the largest reserves of natural gas. China National Petroleum Corporation has a stake in South Pars and may be instrumental in helping Iran with South Pars.

One way for China to get gas from Iran is if Iran does a gas swap with Central Asian suppliers. According to this proposal, Central Asian gas will be delivered to China through existing pipelines on behalf of Iran. Iran will in turn compensate the Central Asian countries by sending Iranian gas on their behalf. But regardless of which option is chosen, it is very likely that Iran will sooner or later become a major supplier of gas to China.

Why the U.S. is unlikely to become a leading supplier of natural gas to China

There are a number of reasons why expectations of LNG exports from the U.S. to China may turn out to be overly optimistic, including those from Cheniere. While many people assume that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is inevitable, there remains the possibility that a deal may not be reached after all. And even if there is a deal, it remains questionable whether China will want to commit to long-term supply contracts like the one that Cheniere managed to get last year.

The reason is because China has no way of knowing whether there won’t be another trade war with the U.S. down the road. A future U.S. administration could feel differently and may not agree with trade agreements made by the current administration. It would be very risky for China to commit to large investments in American LNG with the possibility that trade with the U.S. could be disrupted at any point in time.

Furthermore, LNG is significantly more expensive than pipeline gas and China has lots of options when it comes to gas from pipelines. It is likely that pipeline gas will eventually account for most of China’s natural gas imports. China will still need LNG because it will not want to put all its eggs in one basket. But even then China will almost certainly give preferential treatment to certain suppliers of LNG, especially the ones where its companies have a financial stake.

Why Australia could lose most of its LNG market share in China to the U.S.

However, the big loser may turn out to be Australia, which currently ranks first among LNG suppliers to China. Australia could be left standing when the music stops between the low cost suppliers that border China and the need to placate the U.S. China has a financial incentive to stick with gas imports from Russia, Central Asia, Myanmar and probably Iran, but that is not the case with Australia.

China may not import as much LNG from the U.S. as some expect, but it probably does not want to leave the U.S. empty handed. What China could do is replace Australian LNG with imports from the U.S in a trade deal. All other arrangements relating to natural gas would stay the same. China would not lose anything and the U.S. would get a concession it is looking for from China. Everybody would be happy, except Australia of course. Australia will be the odd man out in my opinion.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.