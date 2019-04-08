Amazon In Risk Zone Part 3

The current ROIC of Amazon is 16.8%, which is higher than the current WACC. That is a good sign.

In March I published the DCF model for Amazon (AMZN) which indicated a low growth potential of the company’s capitalization on account of its record WACC. Then, in the follow-up article, I looked at the history of the Beta coefficient of Amazon which has a significant impact on the WACC. Today I want to round up with this issue by introducing you to the history of Amazon’s WACC changes. Believe me, the current situation is worth paying attention to it.

Let me remind you what is a WACC:

The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is a calculation of a firm's cost of capital in which each category of capital is proportionately weighted. All sources of capital, including common stock, preferred stock, bonds, and any other long-term debt, are included in a WACC calculation... ...an increase in WACC denotes a decrease in valuation and an increase in risk... Source: Investopedia

And here’s an even simpler definition from Wikipedia:

....The WACC represents the minimum return that a company must earn on an existing asset base to satisfy its creditors, owners, and other providers of capital, or they will invest elsewhere...

Summing up, we can conclude that the higher a company’s WACC is, the higher the risk of investing in such a company is.

Now, let's return to Amazon.

The WACC calculation is quite complicated and I will not describe this process in detail. For those who are interested in it, I am attaching a table with calculations.

So, here is the dynamics of Amazon's WACC over the last 10 years:

The fact that now this indicator is at a record high level and approximately 50% above the average speaks for itself.

But the interpretation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital depends on the return. And if the return is more than the WACC, then the company is doing pretty well and vice versa. So, now let's look on the return on invested capital ratio of Amazon:

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the current ROIC of Amazon is 16.8%, which is higher than the current WACC, that is, in principle, investors have no reason to worry. But note that till the end of last year the return on invested capital ratio did not exceed 12%, which means that it was lower than the WACC is now. In this connection it is worth asking yourself how long will Amazon's ROIC remain at this level?

Also, I want to pay attention, that historically, the local WACC peaks have coincided or preceded the drop of price return. Apart from the present moment, over the last 10 years, WACC of Amazon has reached its local maximum three times, and this has always been accompanied by a decline in the stock price:

Final thoughts

Let me say frankly that the record-high WACC makes us to be watchful as far as Amazon is concerned. But we should not fail to take into account that the company’s ROIC is also at a record high and is likely to remain there in the near future, considering that average forecasts suggest Amazon’s earnings growth by 45% from 2019 to 2020. Therefore, it is likely that the WACC that Amazon is currently demonstrating is a new normality for the company, which we should get used to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.