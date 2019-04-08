Why Bitcoin Is Likely Going Higher From Here

Currently, only about 0.56% of potential users have exposure to Bitcoin, which implies nearly 99.5% of the potential market is still untapped.

Other prominent coins are up by 200%, 300%, or more from their lows.

Source: Newsclick.in

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has staged a formidable rally in recent weeks. In fact, the digital asset is up by around 60% since it bottomed late last year. However, this is very likely only the beginning of Bitcoin’s next bull market.

Source: Bitcoincharts.com

As Bitcoin’s popularity continues to increase, more users should continue to join the Bitcoin network. Moreover, Bitcoin and other digital assets act as alternative currencies and payment systems relative to the current fiat financial status quo. Yet, Bitcoin’s market cap is only $90 billion, and the entire cryptocurrency complex is valued at just $180 billion, while the world’s fiat money supply is worth around $90.4 trillion.

As technology progresses and time moves on, Bitcoin and other digital assets are likely to become more popular as investment vehicles, store of value instruments, and mediums of exchange. Thus, their value is likely to increase notably over time.

Bitcoin Bottoms, a Brief History

If we look at a long-term chart of Bitcoin we can see a clear pattern of bull cycles turning into bear cycles and vice versa. Nevertheless, we can see that in each wave, as Bitcoin’s popularity gains more momentum, the bull market peak is always significantly higher than the previous one.

In fact, if we look at a historic chart, we see that Bitcoin has gone through three major waves, and now is likely the beginning stages of the fourth. Wave one took prices from around $5 to $200, wave two from about $50 to $1,200, wave three from around $200 to nearly $20,000, and wave four from $3,200 to wherever the market will top out at in the future.

Also, notice that in every bear market period, Bitcoin declined by a very significant amount percentage wise. In 2013, prices fell by approximately 75%, in 2015 the price collapsed by over 80%, and Bitcoin’s latest bear market produced a total decline of approximately 85%, largely in line with prior historic drops.

Keeping an Eye on Altcoins

While Bitcoin is now up by about 60% from its bottom, many altcoins are up by much more, further reinforcing the thesis that crypto currencies have bottomed and are now entering a new bull market.

Litecoin (LTC-USD), is now up by approximately 300% from its bottom.

(LTC-USD), is now up by approximately 300% from its bottom. Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), another top altcoin is now up by approximately 290% since it bottomed.

(BCH-USD), another top altcoin is now up by approximately 290% since it bottomed. Dash (DASH-USD), is up by 127%.

(DASH-USD), is up by 127%. Zcash (ZEC-USD), is up by 56%.

These are just a few examples, but most top altcoins have gained substantially since the entire cryptocurrency complex bottomed at $100 billion late last year. Overall, the market has gained around 80% and now sits at a market cap of roughly $180 billion, still 78% off the highs of $830 billion achieved in early 2018.

Source: Coinmarketcap.com

How High Will Bitcoin Go This Time?

It's difficult to predict how long this new bull market will last or how high Bitcoin may go this time. However, if we look at history, we see that Bitcoin appreciated by roughly 3,900% in wave one (from $5 to $200), then by 2,300% in wave two (from $50 to $1,200), and then by around 9,600% (from $200 to $19,500) in wave 3.

If we apply the lower end appreciation range of 2,300% to the recent bottom of $3,200, we arrive at a possible top of around $76,000 in wave 4. Also, if we look at prices peak to peak, we see that from peak one to peak two the price appreciated by approximately 2,800% (from $7 to $200), from peak two to peak three, the price rose by about 500%, (from $200 to $1,200), from peak three to peak four, Bitcoin’s price surged by about 1,500% (from $1,200 to $19,500).

If we use the bottom end range of 500% on a peak to peak basis Bitcoin could top out at around $117,000 in its next cycle. Therefore, a possible top out range in this wave could be between $76,000 and $117,000, and it will likely take several years to unfold.

Very Few People Own Bitcoin

So, why would Bitcoin appreciate even more this time around? Despite all the hype, still only a very small percentage of the population own Bitcoin and even fewer use it. A University of Cambridge study uncovered that only around 3 million people worldwide actively use Bitcoin. Also, despite there being around 35 million blockchain accounts, my own research uncovered that likely only around 18 million people worldwide own Bitcoin.

Source: Blockchain.com

There are an estimated 3.2 billion people worldwide who use the Internet. If only around 18 million of them own Bitcoin, it means that Bitcoin’s applicable market penetration rate is just 0.56%. This implies that the remaining 99.44% of possible market participants may choose to get exposure to Bitcoin going forward.

Moreover, on a regular use basis, only about 3 million people use Bitcoin consistently, which suggests a user penetration rate of fewer than 0.01%. This implies that about 99.9% of the active user market is untapped for Bitcoin.

Why Would More People Own Bitcoin?

Aside from Bitcoin’s nearly ideal currency like properties, and its digital store of value attributes, it's all about popularity, and despite temporary drops, Bitcoin is continuously becoming more popular.

If we look back at history once again, we see that when Bitcoin reached its first peak of $7 in early 2012, there were only around 1,000 blockchain accounts. When the next peak came in the first half of 2013, Bitcoin topped out at about $200, and there already were around 200,000 blockchain accounts. The next peak struck in late 2013, Bitcoin reached a price of around $1,200, and there were around 1 million blockchain accounts at this time. Finally, the latest peak occurred at around $19,500, when there were around 20 million blockchain accounts.

The trend is clear, as more and more people join the network, the higher Bitcoin’s price appreciates. This also is known as the network effect, as more and more users join a network, Bitcoin becomes more valuable.

We can look at an example using Facebook (FB). The social network would not be particularly valuable or powerful if one, two, 100 or 1,000 people used it. However, when tens of millions, and ultimately billions of users joined Facebook, we see that the network effect enabled a very profitable and powerful enterprise to emerge.

A similar phenomenon can be observed with Bitcoin, as more and more users join the blockchain network, begin owning, trading, and ultimately transacting in Bitcoin, its value also rises. Moreover, we can pinpoint that Bitcoin’s price has traded at roughly 1% of its blockchain users, typically at tops. $7 at 1,000 accounts, $200 at 200,000 accounts, $1,200 at 1 million accounts, $19,500 at 20 million accounts.

So, how much will Bitcoin be worth if there are 100 million blockchain accounts, or 1 billion blockchain accounts? Judging by past price appreciation Bitcoin could be worth $100K if around 100 million people join the Bitcoin network, and it could be worth $1 million if a billion people are ever on the Bitcoin blockchain network.

Will Governments Kill Off Bitcoin?

I often see people comment that governments will ultimately put an end to Bitcoin, but at this point this seems incredibly unlikely. For one, Bitcoin is widely accepted and is classified as an official commodity, or as a currency/medium of exchange by most Western nations, including in the U.S., and widely across Europe.

In fact, Bitcoin futures contracts have traded on major U.S. commodity exchanges for over a year now, which essentially makes Bitcoin a globally traded commodity in addition to being widely accepted as a global form of currency.

It’s incredibly difficult to imagine that progressive governments will ban Bitcoin ownership or its use suddenly. There's no real justification for this move, as contrary to widespread belief Bitcoin is far from an ideal instrument for money laundering, and/or other illicit activity. To the contrary, each Bitcoin transaction leaves a permanent record on its blockchain network, much like a digital fingerprint that can be traced back to the account holder with enough effort.

Another point to consider is that the Bitcoin network is not something that can simply be shut down, or shut off by a government, or governments. Bitcoin is a worldwide phenomenon, and coupled with its blockchain it's a technology that doesn’t belong to anyone in particular but is used by millions of people all around the globe.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin appears to have bottomed, and its most recent price action likely represents just a small blip of an overall move higher we may witness over the next several years. Bitcoin has enormous worldwide potential, and as more people continue to join its network, its price should continue to appreciate long-term.

Ultimately, Bitcoin’s next wave could elevate prices significantly above current levels, and probably well above previous highs of $19.5K. Therefore, this is very likely a great time to build exposure to Bitcoin and to other prominent digital assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, BCH-USD, LTC-USD, DASH-USD, ZEC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.