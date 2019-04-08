Adobe: $300 A Share By 2020

Company Overview

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a computer software company, focused primarily on digital media, digital experiences, and publishing. It derives revenue primarily through subscriptions, which are licensed to various OEMs.

As of 4/5/2019, the company is trading at $267.45 with a market capitalization of $130.50 billion. It has a 52-week range of 204.95-277.61 and EPS of roughly $1.36. Adobe has performed quite well over the past 12 months, up over 40% and recently returning to highs last seen in October.

Given this strong performance, many analysts have expressed concerns that it may have reached its short to medium-term peak. Though there are some points of concern to monitor, this stock is still an excellent play for the remainder of 2019. The company is about as susceptible to large price fluctuations as the S&P 500, exemplified with beta of 1.03. Its growth has come on the back of a strong, sustainable business model with a strong history of success over the past decade. Here, I will outline reasons for Adobe's growth during the past 12 months, my investment thesis for the remainder of 2019, and what investors can expect.

Strong History of Success

Adobe's plan for success throughout 2018 relied on a continued dual strategy of growth in Digital Media and Digital Experiences. The Digital Media segment of the business encompasses the value associated with the Creative Cloud and Document Cloud services. Adobe's ability to expand the reach of these services has had a material impact on revenue growth. As noted in the most recent 10-K, recent promotions and a shift towards user agreements like Enterprise Term License Agreements ((ETLAs)) has shifted the way businesses and users interact with their services. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR), an internal performance metric measuring its digital media segment, has shown tremendous growth from $4.77 billion in 2017 to $6.03 billion in 2018. This momentum has come from strength in both the Creative Cloud, which showed Y-Y revenue growth of 28%, and the Document Cloud, which showed similarly strong Y-Y revenue growth of 17%.

This growth was not an anomaly, as investors saw it continue into 2019. Q1 Earnings released last month outlined creative revenue of $1.49 billion, an increase of 22% from the previous year. Its traditional product line (which includes software like Photoshop and After Effects) exhibited user growth, as did its photography business, with mobile user growth of its Lightroom CC exceeding 400%. The company's ability to successfully grow and maintain its user base should instill a sense of confidence in investors.

In addition to its Digital Media business, the Digital Experiences segment also showed growth. This portion of the business is notable for its focus on analytics, optimization, and audience management. Y-Y growth from 2017 to 2018 was 20%, and continued into Q1 representing additional growth of 34%.

The recent history of Adobe tells the story of an innovative company; one focused on the development of new ideas, user acquisition, and a strong fundamental business. These core objectives are what has ensured its success in recent years, and why in Q1 it posted EPS of $1.71, compared to analyst expectations of $1.62. The financial status of the company is strong, as is the current business environment.

Digital Experiences Developments

As was just noted, the growth of Adobe's Digital Experiences revenue should generate optimism among investors. The segment's portion of total revenue grew from 27% to 29% and is expected to constitute an even larger portion in future quarters, in part, due to the acquisition of Magneto and Marketo. Both of these acquisitions serve to bolster the Digital Experiences segment.

Magneto, a prominent commerce platform, was acquired in 2018 for $1.68 billion with the purpose of facilitating B2B and B2C experiences. This vision finally materialized with the launch of the Adobe Commerce Cloud a few weeks ago. Commerce Cloud will allow businesses to utilize the existing Adobe analytics cloud to optimize the commerce experience for businesses and consumers. To those familiar with Magneto pre-acquisition, the platform will seem quite similar. Essentially, businesses will be able to operate online stores and utilize Adobe's complex system tools to attract and maintain new customers. Users will be able to maintain a full analytics dashboard that can keep track of key business metrics. The Power of Marketo, acquired for $4.75 billion in 2018 as well, will allow companies to utilize the predictive analytics system to make cost-effective business decisions. This will be an extremely powerful platform. In just 2018, Magneto was responsible for $155 billion in gross merchandise volume. This platform appears to have been incorporated within the broader ecosystem quite well, and investors can expect it to be a notable driver of growth.

The developments in the Digital Experiences segment represent both an opportunity for growth as well as a signal that Adobe is taking pressure from competitors seriously. Notable rivals like Salesforce have already integrated platforms that offers similar capabilities, and it's only a matter of time until more and more industry rivals begin adopting similar systems. Given the competition in this space, and the sizable M&A activity already undertaken by Adobe, they had extreme pressure to introduce a platform like the Commerce Cloud; and by all appearances, they delivered.

Notable Partnerships

Adobe's ability to forge partnerships with prominent industry players also bodes well for it's short to mid-term future. Integrated efforts like the Open Data Initiative, a data heavy alliance between Microsoft, SAP, and Adobe signals the demand for investment in consolidated efforts to streamline data sharing between these companies and their respective customers. This has positive implications for both customers and the larger companies. The Data Initiative, which was launched last year, is in the process of expanding even more. At the Adobe Summit last month, the companies discussed the implementation of a Partner Advisory Council, made up of prominent leaders like Accenture, EY, and WPP, who will help join their effort to make the sharing of data easier and more efficient.

Adobe, alongside marketing platform Drift, also announced the creation of a service called Conversational ABM within their Marketo Engage service. This will help B2B marketers have personalized one-on-one interactions with strategic accounts at any point in a consumer's buying process. The motivation for this service is also the underlying motivation for most of Adobe's current business initiatives: ease and usability. Barriers to communication between customers and marketers often impacts revenue, so removing those barriers through the use of services like Conversational ABM will allow businesses to leverage Adobe's superior technology to grow sales.

Lastly, investors also learned that Adobe and Microsoft will be strengthening their existing partnership. LinkedIn, the business social platform owned by Microsoft, will share data with Marketo Engage and the Adobe Experience Cloud to better understand existing consumers. Microsoft and Adobe already have a strong relationship, and learning that this will be bolstered in the coming year is great news for investors.

2020 Outlook

This is all great, but what does it mean for Adobe's stock price? A quantitative look provides an attractive outlook for the remainder of the year. FY Guidance provided by Adobe suggests that year end revenue will be $11.15 billion, up 23% from 2018, with EPS of $7.75. Maintaining this level of revenue growth, though perhaps slowing to 20% in 2020 and 2021, is a reasonable expectation given its already strong consistent growth pattern and guidance estimates.

It's true that much of this is predicated on the idea that Adobe's growth in this space isn't slowed or threatened by competitors like Salesforce or Google. But given recent developments by Adobe that we've already discussed, it's clear the company is increasingly taking efforts to combat this competition. In addition to this, shares were trading at 25x 2020 FCF as of last quarter. Though that is certainly high, given the current state of the business and current growth projections, it's possible we could see this climb to 26-27x by next year. If this does indeed happen, investors could likely see a price exceeding $300 in 2020.

Conclusion

Adobe has been a consistently strong company for several decades. The fundamental business model is strong, and it has consistently shown itself willing to foster relationships with would-be rivals, as well as follow larger industry trends. With few exceptions, it has met or exceeded analyst expectations, and continues to grow the core parts of its business. There are certainly a few things to watch for over the next several months. To reiterate, these include:

Further growth in the Digital Experiences segment of the business Successfully leveraging the Marketo and Magneto acquisitions Continued efforts to foster relationships with other industry players

There has no doubt been significant growth over the past 12 months, but if the current business environment holds, and Adobe management continues to make smart strategic decisions, then the company has potential to reach $300/share by April 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.