Technically Speaking For April 8

As regular readers know, I've been less than enthusiastic about this latest rally, due to the under-performance of the micro, small, and mid-cap indexes. As a counter to that argument, consider this chart that's been making its way around the Twitter-verse. TopDown Charts highlighted it in their latest "Weekly Chart Storm". Here's their explanation along with the chart (emphasis added):

The next chart from Volatility Quant shows where the S&P500 is tracking against the path of the average of the 10 most recent 20%+ drawdowns. It's a useful chart in that it kind of provides a playbook for the rebound. Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and past ranges are no barrier to entirely different patterns. That said, it is at the top end of the range, so some might argue it's gone too far (and others might argue it's actually a good thing because it's a sign of strength).

To support my analysis, I've noted that economic data from the last 6-8 months have been somewhat bearish. But, when looking at the chart above, consider this piece from Greg Ip of the WSJ who argues that the world has dodged a recession for now. If Ip is correct, then the above chart could be seen as a sign a market prescience.

Oil prices continue to advance: Prices bottomed with the stock market's swoon at the end of last year and have been in a solid uptrend since. They are now around about the 200-day EMA; all the shorter EMAs are rising, and the 10 and 20-day EMAs are above the 200. Momentum is also rising. Prices are now heading into an area of resistance established in the summer of 2018. See the latest NY Fed oil price report for more information on the supply and demand picture for the oil market

Why is the Russell 2000 underperforming? Lack of profitability might be a reason. This is from Jonathan Tepper's Twitter feed:

Put another way, a majority of small-caps are unprofitable. That's not a good development.

Today, I want to look at the underlying charts for the micro, small, and mid-cap indexes, because it's now possible to argue there's an improvement in each's underlying technicals. But first, it's also possible to now argue that the economic backdrop has at least stabilized if not somewhat improved. As I noted in last week's round-up, both the service and manufacturing sector PMIs have stabilized. And the labor market has improved: the leading employment indicators have pulled back from higher levels while Friday's employment report indicated that February's weak print was a one-off. Central banks (the Fed, ECB, and New Zealand) have indicated that they will forego rate increases for now. While the NY Fed's 1Q19 GDP nowcast has dropped to 1.4%, the Atlanta Fed's has increased to 2.3%. And, as noted by the WSJ's Greg Ip, it's now possible to argue that the underlying data indicates we've avoided a recession for now (as an aside, I've lowered my recession probability in the next 6-12 months to 25%).

This possible change in the economic backdrop is very important for small companies, which need an expanding economy to grow their respective bottom line. If the "we've missed a recession" analysis is correct, then smaller companies have a higher probability of growing at a faster rate, which bodes well for their respective stock prices.

And it's possible that we're starting to see traders come to the same conclusion. Let's take a look at charts that only contain momentum (the MACD) and EMAs, which allow us to strip out daily volatility to see the longer trends.

The micro-caps MACD has given a buy signal The 200-day EMA is close to stabilizing (moving sideways). While the smaller EMAs are still below the 200-day EMA (which is bearish), the 10 and 20-day EMA are starting to move higher.

The IWM's MACD has also given a buy signal. The EMA picture is better as well. The 200-day EMA has stabilized and the 10 and 20-day EMA are above the 200-day EMA while the 50-day is close to crossing.

The mid-cap's MACD has also given a buy signal. All its shorter EMAs are about the 200-day EMA and are rising. The 200-day EMA has stabilized.

These are developments to keep in mind this week, especially as we're nearing the beginning of earnings season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.