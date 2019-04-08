Thomson Reuters: A Risky Investment

The strategy for the future seems decent, but I expect organic growth might be lacking.

2018 was a turbulent year for Thomson Reuters, new customer segments, and divestment in the business Financial & Risk.

Thomson Reuters is a well-diversified company, with a new strategy in place order to achieve better results.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is another play in the field of business analytics and data management systems. I got triggered for writing an article about this stock because of my previous article on RELX (NYSE:RELX). In this article, I compared RELX to different competitors in the field of business analytics and research. In this article, I noticed that Thomson Reuters was trading at a P/E ratio of 10, compared to 22.8 from RELX. Hence, this article to see if Thomson Reuters is a worthy investment.

Company overview

Thomson Reuters is a mass media and information analytics company. It was formed in 2008 after Thomson Corporation bought the British Reuters company. The primary focus of the company is on legal, regulatory, and tax changes. Part of TRI is Reuters News, which is the world's largest multimedia news provider. In 2018, Reuters News delivered more than 2 million news stories.

2018 was an important year for TRI. In October, it sold 55% of their Financial & Risk business to private equity funds for $17 billion. The other 45% of the new company named Refinitiv remains in possession of TRI. They restructured their remaining business into new customer-focused segments and repositioned the business for growth.

Investment thesis

In 2018, the revenue increased by 4% to 5,501 million USD compared to 5,297 million USD in 2017. The company has a strategy in place to become "the premier global provider of the most trusted, must-have decision support tools and workflow solutions to professionals in information-intensive and highly regulated businesses". To achieve this, they are going to focus on 5 areas (source: RLY annual report 2018):

Deliver higher revenue growth; Create a more customer-focused operating model; Serve customers through digital channels; Simplify the company; Invest in people.

In 2018, they restructured the company into five new reporting segments. With this new structure in place, they hope that they can focus more on the demands of the customers and offer higher added value in the long term. The higher revenue will be achieved by this new operating model, and the focus is on more revenue through digital channels. Currently, 75% of their revenues come from recurring sources. Recurring revenues mostly come from subscription-based models which offer a more stable source of income.

Source: RLY annual report 2018

The outlook till 2020 is that revenue will increase by 7-8.5% in 2019 and in 2020 by 4% yearly.

Source: RLY annual report 2018

Market, services, and products - A well diversified company

RLY now focuses on 5 customer segments, Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Legal Professionals

Legal Professionals serves law firms and governments with research and workflow products. Legal Professionals accounts for 43% of the revenues of RLY. Revenues for this segment increased by 3% YoY mainly due to recurring and transaction revenues. This segment also had the adjusted EBITDA increased, but the margin decreased due to the launch of a new product, Westlaw Edge.

Primary competitor for this segment is LexisNexis, which is owned by RELX and Wolters Kluwer.

Corporates

Corporates segment serves corporate customers, including the seven largest accounting firms. Corporates account for 23% of the revenues for RLY. In 2018, revenues for this segment increased by 4% in total. In November 2018, they also acquired Integration Point. However, this acquisition did not yet have an impact on revenue growth in 2018.

The competitors for this segment are Wolters Kluwer, LexisNexis and, MetricStream.

Reuters News

Reuters News is probably the most well-known segment for most people. It provides real-time, multi-media news and information services to newspapers, television and cable networks, radio stations and websites around the globe, as well as to Refinitiv. In 2018, this segment saw revenue growth of 25%. However, this is mostly attributable to sales to Refinitiv. Organic revenues declined by 3% due to lesser demand from news agencies.

The competitors for this segment include the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Getty, and Bloomberg.

Tax Professionals

The Tax Professionals segment serves tax, accounting and audit professionals in accounting firms. The products and services offered help customers with research, optimizing workflows, and automating tax workflows.

In 2018, revenues for this segment increased by 4%, mostly driven by revenues generated from accounting firms (5%) and in the global business by 14%.

This biggest competitor for this segment is CCH owned by Wolters Kluwer. Another competitor is the Sage Group (OTC:SGGEF), for which I wrote an article earlier. This can be found here.

Global Print

The last segment is Global Print. This segment provides legal and tax information primarily in print format to customers around the world.

In 2018, this segment experienced a 3% revenue decline as the globally more customers move to digital formats. This decline is expected to continue in the coming years, and RLY even gave a warning in their annual report:

"An accelerated decline in Global Print revenues could adversely affect our profitability (as Global Print has higher margins than our overall business) as well as our cash flows)"

Global Print's primary global competitors are LexisNexis and Wolters Kluwer.

Long-term strategy - The restructuring plan

In 2018, RLY changed its operating divisions into 5 segments. This was done to reposition RLY for growth. The new structure moves decision making closer to the customer, and it believed that it will increase customer satisfaction.

This change is also part of their long-term strategy, which, as mentioned earlier, consists of the following 5 priorities:

Deliver higher revenue growth. They want to achieve this both in organic and inorganic growth. They believe that the new segments will increase growth as well because they can offer better value propositions. Create a more customer-focused operating model. RLY hopes they can have a better understand of the customer and develop more added-value solutions in each of these segments. Serve customers through digital channels. RLY is increasing investments in digital platforms and propositions. I believe this strategy will pay off the most. It makes the overhead on their products lower. They can offer digital solutions in a relatively low price to smaller customers, and at the same time, it allows them to increase the recurring revenues. Simplify the company. The biggest result of this strategic priority is the change into 5 new customer segments. They also plan to simplify their business by reducing the number of products in the business, headcount, and physical office locations. Invest in people. They appointed several new leaders in 2018. They are building a flatter organization with fewer management layers, ensuring less distance between leadership and customers and decreasing overhead costs.

My take from this strategy is that the focus on digital products and simplifying the business will lead to a more efficient company. However, I do believe that the organic growth in the next couple of years will be lacking as they are restructuring the company, and they still have to develop more customer-focused products.

Dividends - Low yield and low growth

RLY dividends increased with less than 1% during the last 5 years, and the current yield is around 2.44%. Based on these metrics, it is not a company I would consider buying for its dividend performance.

Source: Self-made graph based on company data.

They had diluted earnings per share of 5.81 USD. With a distribution of 1.385 USD per share, this results in a payout ratio of almost 24% last year. Resulting in a P/E ratio of around 10. However, this included a $3.4 billion gain on the sale of a 55% interest in the F&R business.

Source: TRI annual report 2018

3,946 earnings less 3,400 from the sale for the F&R business leaves 546 million USD earnings. Divided by the diluted shares, it leaves an EPS of 0.817. Calculating with this number, we get the following result: A P/E ratio of 71 and a payout ratio of almost 170%.

Risks - Will the new strategy pay off?

TRI operates in highly competitive markets and may be adversely affected by the competition. I believe that the strategic changes, and new customer segments will take some time before the full benefits will be shown and that these changes will leave space for competitors to acquire some market share.

Besides this risk, TRI had other risks as well. 77% of the revenues come from the United States. A sudden market downturn or in governmental policies related to tax or legal areas might significantly impact TRI.

One risk that is worth highlighting is the following:

"If we are unable to develop new products, services, applications and functionalities to meet our customers' needs, attract new customers and retain existing ones, expand into new geographic markets and identify areas of higher growth, our ability to generate revenues or achieve higher levels of revenue growth in the future may be adversely affected".

This risk clearly underlines the importance that the new strategy and customers segments will need to deliver on their promises.

Valuation - Too risky to buy and better alternatives

In my opinion, it will take some time before TRI can fully reap the benefits of the strategic turnaround. With a P/E ratio of 70 and lacking dividend growth, I think there are better investments that can be made in this industry, such as RELX. I will consider another look at TRI when the strategic turn around will start showing its promised deliverables.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.