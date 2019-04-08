Netflix: Clear Sign Of Undervaluation

This undervaluation is relatively fresh and the market most likely has not had time to react to this.

Having conducted a considerable number of comparative analyses of the companies' multiples, some of which I published earlier, I came to the conclusion that the comparison based on the forward-priced multiples gives the most qualitative fundamental valuation. In this case, I mean the P/S and P/E multiples calculated on the basis of expected revenue and earnings and adjusted for the forecasted revenue and earnings growth rates. The fact that we adjust the multiples for the expected growth rates makes it possible for us to smooth over the differences among companies caused by the specific character of their sectors of the economy and being at different stages of their lifecycles.

And now, I offer such a comparable valuation of Netflix (NFLX) relative to the following companies: Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and PayPal (PYPL).

Let's start with the P/S to growth (forward) multiple:

As we can see, at present, the P/S to growth (forward) multiple of Netflix almost corresponds with the median in our sample companies. But this was not always the case, and approximately from April to December 2018, the actual Netflix share price persistently exceeded the implied price:

Now, let's look at the result of the comparison made on the basis of the P/E to growth (forward) multiple:

And, in this case, it turns out that Netflix is the cheapest company in our sample and it is not surprising since Netflix's expected profit growth rate for the next fiscal year is the highest among the companies analyzed.

It is also important that in this case, the implied price has been significantly exceeding the actual price only for the last two months. That is the current imbalance in Netflix's price calculated on the basis of the P/E to growth (forward) multiple which is relatively fresh and the market most likely has not had time to react to this:

Bottom line

It can be different with respect to Netflix, but the fact is that proceeding from the current earnings forecasts, Netflix is cheaper than the key blue-chips of NASDAQ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.