Can The Bull Market Continue? Signs From The Credit Market

As of the time of this writing, the credit market is sending a bullish signal for stocks.

Presenting a quantitative strategy that reads the signs from the credit market in order to manage risk exposure in the stock market.

There is no way to know for certain, but financial markets are deeply interconnected, and what happens in the credit markets can have a big impact on the stock market.

The big question in investors minds is: Can the rally in stocks continue going forward?

After a horrible fourth quarter in 2018, global markets are rebounding strongly in the first months of 2019.

After a bearish fourth quarter in 2018, stocks are making an impressive recovery in the first few months of 2019. Whether or not this bull market can continue remains to be seen, and there is no way to predict the stock market with certainty. However, from a global macro-perspective, observing the credit markets can tell us a lot about underlying strength in stocks.

When the economy is under pressure, one of the first signs of economic stress comes from the credit markets, especially in the high yield segment. As soon as the economy turns south, this is generally reflected on widening credit spreads for high yield bonds.

Action in the credit market is quite relevant in terms of examining the level of risk appetite among global investors in different asset classes. The credit market is more risk-averse than the stock market. When there is a strong appetite for risk in bonds, this generally means that stocks are doing well too. Alternatively, when investors are reducing their risk exposure in the bond market, this generally means trouble for stocks.

Measuring The Relationship Between The Credit Market And The Stock Market

The following quantitative system reads the signals from the credit market in order to make decisions in the stock market. The main idea is having strong exposure to stocks when credit conditions are favorable and protecting the portfolio when the credit market is providing reasons for caution.

This is done by creating a ratio that measures the relative performance of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG) versus iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). When this ratio is rising, it means that high-yield bonds are outperforming Treasury bonds, so risk appetite is increasing and credit spreads are declining.

The chart shows how the ratio has evolved in recent months, with the 100-days moving an average as a trend indicator in black. When the ratio is above the moving average we could say that risk appetite is increasing in the bond market and vice-versa.

Source: ETFreplay

When the high-yield versus Treasuries ratio is above the 100-day moving average, meaning that risk appetite is rising, the system is invested in SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). Conversely, when the ratio is below the 100-day moving average, the system buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) for portfolio protection.

The chart shows the backtested performance statistics for the quantitative strategy versus a buy and hold position in SPDR S&P 500. Not only has the strategy produced superior returns but also smaller downside risk over the long term.

Since January of 2008, the first full year in which all of the ETFs in the system are available for trading, the quantitative strategy gained 326.3% versus a cumulative gain of 149% for SPDR S&P 500 in the same period.

Source: ETFreplay

The maximum drawdown, meaning the greatest percentage drop from the high, is 12% for the quantitative strategy versus 52.3% for buy and hold investors in SPDR S&P 500 over the same period.

The table below shows the annual returns and drawdown numbers for the quantitative strategy versus the SPDR S&P 500. Interestingly, the strategy did not have any negative years in the past decade.

Source: ETFreplay

In 2008, when global stock markets collapsed, the quantitative system made a big profit of 24.7% by investing in Treasury bonds as opposed to stocks. More recently, in October of 2018, the system sold stocks to buy Treasuries again, which allowed the portfolio to gain 5.3% during the full year versus a net loss of -4.6% for the SPDR S&P 500.

But no system can be perfect and you can't expect to win every battle. The quantitative system was positioned in bonds in January of 2019, so it significantly underperformed as stocks surged in that period.

It takes time for the quantitative system to start reflecting the incoming market data, and this can sometimes have a negative impact on performance. When the main trends are changing rapidly, a quantitative system such as this one will most probably underperform versus buy and hold.

Nevertheless, the data shows that managing risk in the stock market based on trends from the credit market can be remarkably effective in terms of protecting your capital from potentially devastating drawdowns.

If - or when - markets go through a deep drawdown, a data-driven approach to risk management can make all the difference in the world.

The Outlook For Stocks

Looking at the data over recent months, Treasury bonds have rallied due to declining interest rates, but credit spreads remain quite solid, and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is making new highs.

Source: Koyfin

Since the stock market bottomed at the end of December, this move has been supported by improving conditions in the credit markets, which makes the rally in stocks more consistent from an inter-market perspective.

Data by YCharts

Even if there have been some concerns about the possibility of an inverted yield curve signaling an economic slowdown or even a recession over the past several weeks, this did not have much of an impact on credit spreads. In other words, credit spreads are not signaling a recession in the middle term.

Not only have credit spreads remained healthy, but the economic data has shown some signs of improvements recently, and this should provide further support for additional strength in credit markets going forward.

According to research data from MRBparters:

In terms of credit, global and U.S. investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond total returns have returned to cyclical highs. They have also rebounded in relative terms although, despite the significant narrowing of spreads, they have not fully recouped fourth-quarter losses given the strength of government bonds. There is still scope for further spread narrowing as the economic expansion progresses over the coming 6-12 months. Accordingly, we continue to recommend an overweight stance on corporate bonds and EM debt, although absolute returns will likely be unimpressive if government bond yields rise, as we expect.

Under such a scenario, it makes sense to expect further contraction for credit spreads moving forward, which could be an important tailwind for stocks as an asset class.

Source: MRBpartners

The Bottom Line

No particular indicator can be perfect or beat the market every time. We want to have multiple indicators and systems to evaluate the market environment, and then we weight the evidence from those indicators to make investment decisions based on hard data opposed to opinions and emotions.

The most expensive mistakes generally come from investment decisions driven by greed and panic, so having a clear framework to make investment decisions driven by hard data can make a huge difference in performance over the long term.

All markets are interconnected, and what happens in the credit market can have a big impact on the stock market. As of the time of this writing, the credit market is providing a bullish signal for stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.