Fred's, Inc.: 2018 Lows Must Hold

Fred's, Inc. (FRED) peaked out interest due to its attractive valuation. In fact, shares had been in a sustained downtrend since early 2017 before finally bottoming in the middle of 2018. The jury is still out concerning the bounce though. Yes, shares have been printing higher lows and higher highs for 10+ months now, but there are still some worrying signs on the technical chart which we will discuss.

One cannot ignore the fact that shares of Fred's, Inc. remain cheap as one can buy stock at present around 20% below book value. Remember, the industry average in this space is around 4.5 times book value, so we can see clearly that Fred's, Inc. has some serious potential here. Followers of our work will know that we like to invest in fundamentally strong companies which for whatever reason may sell below their book values from time to time. Why? Because buying a quality company on the cheap usually gives us a margin safety. When we believe a certain stock will over time return to its intrinsic value, we invariably get long. Therefore, from this standpoint, let's see if there is a way where we can stack the odds in our favor with a potential investment in Fred's, Inc.

First is we look at the technical chart, we can see that shares are possibly undergoing a continuation head & shoulders pattern at present. Although shares have been printing higher lows and higher highs since May last year, we do not see any clear reversal pattern in play here. In fact, the RSI readings, for example, are backing up our thesis. Even though price is printing higher highs, the RSI oscillator continues to struggle by remaining in oversold territory. This should not be happening if a reversal pattern was unfolding.

This means that the lower trend-line drawn below is potentially the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern. If this support level were to get breached, then in all likelihood, those 2018 lows would most likely come under pressure before long.

Another disturbing trend is how the firm's earnings have been trending. Over the past four quarters, Fred's has done -$114 million in net income. We normally stay away from companies which are not turning a profit for obvious reasons. Now Fred's bulls will most likely counter our argument by stating that earnings are negative because of a temporary particular fundamental reason. Could this be correct? Of course. However, we always like to stack the odds in our favor by buying companies where we receive plenty of cash, sales, earnings, and assets from the capital we inject in. At present, it is only Fred's assets which look attractive as the rest of the metrics are basically in negative territory.

The firm's debt to equity ratio presently comes in at 1.78. Since 2016, we have seen a big increase in liabilities on the balance sheet. The thing to remember is that these debts need to be eventually paid. Furthermore, if we calculate the ratio from the firm's liabilities and not just the firm's interest-bearing debt, we get a much higher ratio of 3.7. Again, it is not just the number here but the direction in which the firm's liabilities have been trending.

95% of the time we buy dividend-paying stocks. Why? Because over the past century, for example, dividends have been responsible for approximately half of the S&P 500's return. The only time we would consider buying a stock which does not pay a dividend is when the respective company's valuation and fundamentals are too compelling to ignore. However (even when this is the case), we invariably adopt prudent risk management by controlling our position size. We have seen value plays remain "cheap" for years on end. Therefore, collecting a growing dividend is always of high importance to ensure one can consistently reduce that cost basis over the long term.

To sum up, Fred's, Inc. technicals, valuation, and lack of a dividend are enough to keep us from investing here for the time being. What long investors are looking for here is that Fred's, Inc. becomes an "outlier" in that the company would be able to buck its present trend of negative earnings and higher debt. This looks like more of a short set-up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FRED over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.