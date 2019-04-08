Montana Skeptic's Analysis Of Q1 Delivery Numbers & Musk's Contempt Hearing (Podcast)

Seeking Alpha's own Montana Skeptic has risen to somewhat iconic status among Tesla (TSLA) short-sellers and skeptics of the company. But I wanted to reach out to him this weekend about his thoughts on the company for a different reason: Elon Musk has been fighting his way through a public contempt of court battle and Montana Skeptic has over 30 years experience as a trial lawyer and he holds a law degree from Yale.

Given his unique perspective and expertise on litigation, I decided to have Montana Skeptic back on the podcast this past weekend to talk about his analysis of Elon Musk's recent contempt of court oral argument hearing. Skeptic breaks down the hearing little by little, meticulously, offering his take on different developments as they played out in front of Judge Nathan.

In this podcast, he talks about why he believes it is unlikely that Elon Musk will be removed as CEO and he analyzes the behavior of Judge Nathan, as well as the attorneys for both the SEC and for Musk. He also gives a play-by-play recap of the catalysts that led to up to the recent motion to hold Musk in contempt of court. From there, we also talk about Tesla's Q1 delivery number, which fell far short of estimates. Skeptic also weighs in and talks about why he believes that the demand story has continued to taper off for Tesla before offering his outlook as to what he thinks Q2 numbers could look like. From there, we wrap up with a general discussion about what Skeptic's outlook is for Tesla heading in to the second quarter of 2019.

Montana Skeptic is arguably becoming one of the world's better known Tesla short-sellers – ironically, he was catapulted into the spotlight when Elon Musk tried to silence him last year, inadvertently promoting him from semi well-known Seeking Alpha author to icon and legend for those who are short or skeptical of Tesla. His measured and calculated demeanor when arguing his points has become his trademark and he is one of my favorite people to engage while talking about Tesla.

(Warning: Some explicit language)

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You can also subscribe on YouTube.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: MS is short TSLA, QTR may initiate a short at any time