Pinterest: I Still Want It Lower

Investment Thesis

Pinterest's (PINS) roadshow is now officially underway and we now know the company is targeting a lower valuation than the $12 billion levels they achieved in 2017. The company is instead planning to list between $16-$17 per share, putting it at a value closer to $10 billion. The decision to move to a lower and more conservative valuation is one that really makes sense, and it is one that I advocated for shortly after they filed their S-1. I think most would agree, however, that the relatively disappointing launch of Lyft (LYFT), which was hailed as the most anticipated IPO in years, played a large role in the company's decision. While Pinterest boasts healthier financials than the rideshare giants, I do not think this trim in valuation is enough to make the company investible at this time.

Historical Performance & Projections

Pinterest is one of the many "deca-unicorns" with plans to go public in the year 2019, though it very well could lose its "deca" pre-fix in the leadup to its public offering. The company is one of the most prominent social media platforms today both in the United States and abroad. Although the company is not net income positive, investors have enjoyed a robust growth story at the top line with revenues growing at 60% y/y for the past two periods. It is also far from a billion dollar cash burner like the aforementioned Lyft, and has posted multiple profitable quarters in the past and has the potential to post positive full-year results in the near future. Several key financial highlights are as follows:

FY 2018 Revenue of $756 million (up 60% y/y)

FY 2018 Gross Margin of 75%

FY 2018 EBIT Loss of $74.65 (down 58% y/y)

FY 2018 Net Loss of $62.49 (down 52% y/y)

Revenue growth is driven by trends in monthly active users and per user monetization rates (in the form of ARPU). I have built out my expected trends in the company's performance in these two key areas in order to forecast Pinterest's future earnings. My estimates FY 2019-2020 (broken down by geography) are as follows:

As is the case in most social media enterprises, the distribution between monthly active users domestically and aboard weighs heavily towards the latter. Less similar is the low difference in revenues originating from these two geographical markets. Typically, the US is the most profitable region per user, but typically international revenues are a bit higher when the user figures eclipse domestic numbers so greatly. The reason this is not the case with Pinterest is that international users are worth a striking fraction of their domestic counterparts, and this is easily the biggest area of improvement I'll be looking for in the company's guiding statements.

Finally, with these figures estimated I am able to build out my expectations for the company's statement of income over the next several periods. (See below)

Several new values I have calculated from the recent disclosure of shares outstanding are as follows:

FY 2019 EPS of $0.02

FY 2019 Revenue per share of $1.80

FY 2020 EPS of $0.29

FY 2020 Revenue per share of $2.52

Valuation

My valuation for the company is derived by using comparable companies and examining the price/sales ratio they are afforded by public markets. I previously used this method to determine what a fair valuation for the company as a whole was in a previous article. My assumptions can be seen above and my results are shown below.

I think Pinterest should be afforded a price/sales multiple of 6.39x going by its peers, which will give it a fair valuation of $7.642 billion given my expectations for the year 2019. For this reason, I gave the company a strong sell based on its expected $12 billion dollar valuation. Now that we know the company is expected to list for a more reasonable $10 billion dollar level, things do improve (see below).

As you can see, the lowered valuation brings the company into a more reasonable range from the comparables perspective. Where 10x was near the upper bound, 8.5x is, while still above the mean, closer to central tendency, especially if the outlier of Groupon (GRPN) is removed. I think this is a positive change, and I understand that the company can only lower its valuation so much, but I don't know that I see much upside potential. This is best demonstrated by looking at the valuation on a per share level (which we may now do with the outstanding share information, having been made available).

Pinterest is expected to price between $16-17 per shares, and given these assumptions only two outcomes yield a valuation higher than this level, while the rest of are below $14. This is not positive going into an IPO as it leaves very little on the table for retail investors, and, in the event, the listing is oversubscribed, we could easily see this price 20% up or higher by the time it actually executes its first trade- which would challenge even the highest end of this range. In the event this IPO is received like Lyft, you could have some disappointed early retail investors, much like those who bought Snap (SNAP) two years ago.

Is Lyft an Omen?

Lyft's IPO was a very ominous start to the parade of deca-unicorns and seemed to show retail investors rejecting the notion of serving as a means to an end for a Silicon Valley liquidity event. I speculated that this rejection could have been because of comments made by Warren Buffett regarding his disinterest in IPOs and his warning to the average investor regarding their suitability, or that investors could simply have been waiting for Uber (UBER). If it really is a scenario where retail cash is no longer chasing hot new names and quick returns, then it could spell trouble for these big names hoping to keep their lofty multiples that have yet to be tested in public markets, but if it was something specific to Lyft itself, then investors in these entities may breathe a sigh of relief. For better or worse, it appears the answer may have been the latter.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is in hot water following the surface of claims that Lyft had to threaten the bank with legal action unless it discontinued a product that enabled short-selling. Specifically, the product in question appeared to have been marketed to restricted shareholders as a means to circumvent lockup expiration, which is a period of time that restricts insiders and venture investors from selling for the very purpose of preventing a collapse of IPO share prices from abnormal sell pressure.

Contrary to popular belief, there are countless reasons that venture investors and insiders would sell their shares besides "not having faith in the company's future". For one thing, these investors usually have a dirt cheap cost basis and their allocations are usually worth tens, if not hundreds of thousands. In the case of insiders who are asset-rich and cash poor, achieving liquidity to diversify and put this capital to work is very enticing vs leaving their new-found riches in volatile public markets. Venture investors as well, while already wealthy, usually do not want massive concentrated positions and have ample other avenues to employ their new found cash that involve far fewer regulatory headaches and a smoother appreciation curve.

For this reason, it is highly likely that the initial collapse in Lyft share prices could be do large in part to the actions taken by the bankers at Morgan Stanley, and its subsequent recovery could be a result to the threats of legal action made by Lyft. This is in many ways good news for Pinterest and the broader 2019 IPO market itself. The existence of this product means the abnormal selling pressure may not have been the result of a retail rejection. Additionally, the current controversy means that it is unlikely more bankers will adopt similar products with other upcoming offerings, such as Pinterest, which means the overall integrity of the pricing should remain intact. With this being said, I do not think investors should view Lyft as an omen and avoid Pinterest out of fear of IPO markets (not for this reason anyway).

Conclusion

Pinterest is a company with a lot of potential and one I'll be watching closely in the coming weeks. It has a defined path to profitability and its decreased valuation is a change in the right direction. That being said, I still think the company is far too expensive and that IPO investors are exposing themselves to far more downside risk than is merited by the potential for upside. I am maintaining my rating of Sell for Pinterest and initiating a price target of $11.50 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.