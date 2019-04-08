Qualcomm's Promising Growth Story Hindered By Legal Woes And Volatile Cash Flows

Image Source: Qualcomm Inc.

By Callum Turcan

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) plans to lead the world into the new age of 5G, where, in theory, the combination of rapid upload/download speeds and the 'Internet of Everything' will lead to autonomous cars communicating with each other while we, the former drivers, sit back comfortably watching 4K movies (which we can now conveniently download in just seconds). At least that's the goal anyway, and while this story is playing out, Qualcomm yields 4.3% as of this writing. Those payouts are funded by Qualcomm's sizable yet volatile free cash flow streams, which has deteriorated over the past few years.

Promising growth trajectory

China, the United States, and Korea (among others) are all aggressively building out their 5G telecommunications infrastructure to set the stage for the widespread launch of 5G-capable smartphones. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) announced its Galaxy S10 5G handset back in February, and several other companies plan to enter the fray. The wireless trade organization CTIA notes that America recently leapt into first place in the 5G race, with the roll-out of 5G services expected this year in numerous cities across America. Qualcomm sees this as one of its best opportunities to grow in the medium term, with the long-term trajectory underpinned by more than just mobile phones requiring 5G-capable chips.

Image Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm is also actively building semiconductors for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles that could be utilized to build the 5G-connected automobiles of the 2020s. That's the IoT story where every conceivable thing is connected to the internet, creating an enormous amount of demand for Qualcomm's offerings in terms of both physical chips and for its intellectual property.

Due to Qualcomm no longer pursuing NXP Semiconductor's NV (NXPI) through a $44 billion deal, a move that cost $2 billion in breakup fees, the company was able to launch a $30 billion share buyback program last year. That program reduced Qualcomm's outstanding diluted share count by 17% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. At the end of 2018, which represents the end of Qualcomm's first quarter for its 2019 fiscal year, the company had $7.8 billion in share repurchasing authority left.

Broadcom's (AVGO) attempt to buy Qualcomm was halted by the Trump administration over concerns relating to national security and strategic industry development. Going forward, due to ongoing legal battles and the sheer size of Qualcomm, we would be surprised to see another company step forward and attempt to buy the company outright. On the other hand, it wouldn't be surprising to see Qualcomm attempt another acquisition as the company can be very free cash flow positive and had over $10.3 billion in cash and marketable securities on its books at the end of 2018.

Key strengths and weaknesses

Here is a concise summary of our thoughts on Qualcomm as it relates to its key strengths;

"As the complexity of technology accelerates, QUALCOMM sets out to solve the problems such complexity poses, and providing advancing technology at significant scale is one of the firm's mantras to continue to transform its business and the world. It sees its core mobile addressable market growing to $33 billion by 2020 from $23 billion in 2015, but has also identified dozens of billions of dollars in adjacent and additional growth opportunities. The termination of the NXP Semi deal means its balance sheet won't take on significantly more debt, but it owed a $2 billion termination fee and now holds a net debt position. It is shareholder friendly and has returned ~$59 billion to shareholders since fiscal 2003 via share repurchases and dividends."

We like Qualcomm's ability to spot and capitalize on new opportunities within the fast-paced world of mobile communications, autonomous vehicles, and other segments. Now that the NXP deal is dead, that provides a lot more clarity on what to expect from Qualcomm as we get closer to the next wave of technological advancement (starting with the roll-out of 5G telecommunications infrastructure). No company is perfect, which is why we analyze the key weaknesses of each company we cover as well;

"QUALCOMM's [divided coverage] has taken a hit due to its net cash position flipping to net debt in fiscal 2018, and it held ~$4.2 billion in net debt at the end of the fiscal year (inclusive of short-term debt). The recent addition of a significant amount of debt to fuel share repurchases may not be the most prudent capital allocation strategy, and a $2 billion termination fee paid to NXP Semi as a result of the deal being called off has also impacted balance sheet health. Free cash flow has also been volatile of late. It is too early to tell whether recent anti-competition complaints will impact the dividend, but we are taking a cautious stance on the developments as they have the potential to challenge the core of QUALCOMM's licensing model."

Qualcomm retained a net debt position as of the end of the first quarter for FY2019 as its cash balance moved lower while its total debt burden stayed flat. The company exited 2018 with $6.1 billion in net debt, inclusive of its short-term debt. In FY2018, Qualcomm generated $3.9 billion in net operating cash flow and spent $0.8 billion on capital expenditures, leaving $3.1 billion in free cash flow, which didn't quite cover $3.5 billion in dividend payments. Note that Qualcomm generated $4.3 billion in free cash flow back in FY2017, which was down from $7.1 billion in FY2016. During the FY2016 - FY2018 timeframe, Qualcomm's net operating cash flow was approximately cut in half, while its capital expenditures rose by over 45%. This inconsistent performance is concerning.

Legal battles

Those that follow the semiconductor space have likely already heard about Qualcomm's numerous legal woes. An ongoing legal battle involving Qualcomm, the US Federal Trade Commission, and major tech companies strikes at the core of Qualcomm's business model as it relates to licensing revenue. Analysts are worried, and we have been monitoring related events as they unfold.

Due to the sheer size and breadth of Qualcomm's patents, particularly in the mobile phone space covering 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies, the company gets a cut for virtually all of the handsets sold even if its chips aren't used in those devices. These fees are based on the value of the phone, which, as you can imagine, has a significantly negative impact on companies that operate in the high-end smartphone space like Apple Inc. (AAPL). If the US FTC is successfully able to prove Qualcomm acts as a monopoly, the core of its licensing business model will be forced to change. The general consensus is that such a decision by the courts would have a materially negative impact on the company.

Qualcomm has its supporters, including the US Department of Defense and Department of Energy, who are encouraging the US FTC to settle the case over concerns it may weaken Qualcomm's ability to compete with its Chinese rivals. Investors should always keep in mind that the US FTC's lawsuit could have very serious implications for its business model, growth trajectory, and ultimately intrinsic value.

Another legal battleground involves Qualcomm and Apple, as Qualcomm alleges Apple is infringing on some of its patents. Qualcomm won a recent victory as the US International Trade Commission noted Apple infringed on one of Qualcomm's patents, but also had one of its patents relating to batteries invalidated. The legal win may lead to an import ban on older versions of the iPhone, with a decision due by July. In a different arena, Apple won a preliminary ruling that stated Qualcomm owes the firm $1.0 billion in royalty rebate payments, while Qualcomm just won a case against Apple worth $32 million involving patent infringement. During Qualcomm's latest quarterly conference call, management stated;

"I want to provide an update on some important legal milestones and our ongoing efforts to defend the value of our intellectual property and drive shareholder value. As most of you know, we are one of the main architects of the wireless ecosystem and our leading investments in R&D have positioned the company at the forefront of 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G leadership. We have one of the largest patent portfolios in the industry with more than 130,000 patents and pending patent applications worldwide. And it is critical that we protect our IP and ensure that we are appropriately compensated for our inventions and investments. Through these various legal cases, we are working to ensure this happens. Courts in China and Germany have found Apple to be infringing our patents consistent with our prior messaging where the potential of multiple patent infringement rulings before the end of 2018. We are pursuing enforcement of the injunctions awarded by these courts and believe the decisions will be upheld on appeal. These favorable rulings demonstrate Apple's infringement across a broad range of our patented technologies that are unrelated to modem chips, but are widely used in smartphones. We expect additional favorable patent infringement decisions in the coming months in the United States, China and Germany as more of our cases go to trial."

Concluding thoughts

There are a lot of things to like about Qualcomm as the company yields 4.3% as of this writing, offers investors a promising long-term growth trajectory, historically has been a free cash flow cow, and the firm had plenty of cash on its balance sheet at the end of 2018. However, we are concerned with Qualcomm's volatile free cash flow generation that has deteriorated over the past few years and its ongoing legal battles which could prompt a major corporate reorganization. Now that Qualcomm is sporting a net debt position, it doesn't have the financial cushion it once had. We like the company's 5G prospects, but we're not rushing to add it to any simulated newsletter portfolio at this time.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: Apple is included in Valuentum's simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio and Valuentum's Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio.