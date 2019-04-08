Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position

The investment thesis remains largely intact, but it is nonetheless a good time to sell into the strength, in my opinion.

Shares are trading near 52-week highs and investor sentiment has turned bullish after the company announced that it will pay special dividends throughout 2019.

I am going to reduce my long position in business development company Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) by 50 percent this week as I am beginning to underweight BDCs that have had a good run in 2019. Though the investment thesis remains in tact, the strength of the value proposition has decreased lately in light of a strong stock performance and a reversal of investor sentiment at the beginning of the year. It makes sense for income investors to sell into the current strength and take some chips off the table. An investment in ARCC yields 9.6 percent.

Ares Capital Corp. - Portfolio Snapshot

Ares Capital Corp. is an above-average business development company with its own origination platform and a large, defensively positioned debt investment portfolio. Ares Capital Corp. invests largely in first and second lien senior secured loans: 81 percent of the BDC's investments were senior secured debt.

Source: Ares Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Ares Capital Corp. has an outstanding credit history. The BDC's first and second lien loss rates have been well below loss rates of the average business development company thanks to Ares Capital Corp.'s long history of making credit investments and strong underwriting skills.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Ares Capital Corp. further produced above-average net realized gains (successful portfolio exits) since its IPO in 2004. In 13 out of 14 years the company generated net realized gains which support the company's dividend.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Excess Returns With Less Risk

Ares Capital Corp. has produced higher-than-average annual returns since 2004 when compared against other business development companies and high-yield indices. In fact, Ares Capital Corp. has produced an annual return for shareholders of 11.9 percent since 2004, much more than the 6.4 percent annual return from the average BDC. Importantly, Ares Capital Corp. has done so with less risk.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

As a result, Ares Capital Corp.'s stock has outperformed major stock market indices since its inception in 2004.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

No Worries About The Dividend

Ares Capital Corp.'s debt investment portfolio throws off a recurring stream of net interest income for the business development company. As I said in other articles about the BDC, Ares Capital Corp. covers its dividend with net investment income, and the company recently announced that it would distribute excess income of $0.08/share as four supplemental quarterly dividends of $0.02/share throughout 2019.

Source: Achilles Research

Why The Sale?

If Ares Capital Corp. is such a good BDC choice, why sell?

Three reasons:

1. Ares Capital Corp. has had a good run: Year-to-date, the BDC's share price has risen 12 percent with shares currently sitting near 52-week highs and they are no longer a bargain: Today, income investors pay slightly more than net asset value for ARCC's dividend stream: 1.02x NAV.

Data by YCharts

2. Due to the rebound in valuations in the BDC sector in 2019, BDCs are now heavily overweighted in my portfolio which I want to correct. I think BDCs should not represent more than 30 percent of total portfolio value;

3. Taking profits every once in a while makes sense, especially after investor sentiment has turned bullish so quickly with respect to ARCC after the company announced that it would pay four supplemental dividends this year.

Your Takeaway

As much as I like Ares Capital Corp., it makes sense to take some chips off the table after the BDC sector has pulled off such a strong rebound in 2019. The investment thesis is intact but taking profits every once in a while is the smart thing to do, especially in light of a valuation-driven overweighting of BDCs in my portfolio that needs to be corrected. There should be plenty of opportunities for income investors to enter into an ARCC investment during the next market drop or correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.