Burford Capital Is A Great Business

Burford is well positioned to keep posting outsized returns given how well positioned the company is at present.

The company earns very high returns on equity and has limited competition. The company is a classic buy and hold forever type of investment.

Burford Capital is the world's largest provider of arbitration and litigation finance. It has strong competitive advantages which mean the company is well positioned to outperform over the long run.

Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRF) represents a compelling investment opportunity. The company has strong and diversified business model and is well-positioned to outperform regardless of the stage in the economic cycle due to its diversified revenue stream. Burford earns incredible returns on equity and has outstanding management to boot. This gives me confidence that the firm can continue to post outsized returns.

For investors who are unfamiliar with the company, let me provide some colour. Burford Capital is the largest litigation finance company in the world. The company has dominated the space in the last ten years and this trend looks set to continue. While investing in law firms in the United States is not permitted, Burford is an exception - the company only provides funds for the legal process, rather than actually being involved in every law suit.

Here is exactly how litigation finance works. Litigation finance involves two parties:

The ligation funder and

A claimant whose rights have been violated.

A claimant either lacks money or does not want to expend its own financial resources and thus asks a litigation funder to provide financing in exchange for sharing in the litigation recoveries.

A litigation finance company is essentially an investor in legal claims.

Burford's Business Model

Here is exactly how Burford makes its money.

1: Burford invests in legal claims from its own balance sheet. Burford’s own capital is ~$1.6B.2: Burford manages hedge funds with external capital and charges a management fee (0% to 2%) and performance fees (20% to 42%). Burford has $2.33B under management

The company allows businesses to pursue their legal claims, without using their own money. There are some crucial reasons why the litigation finance model works so effectively. Firstly, it allows companies to monetize their litigation assets. A claim is essentially an asset, but firms are often reluctant to pursue these claims given how expensive it is. This is why litigation finance exists.

Competitive Advantage

Burford’s superior returns are well-protected by high barriers to entry. All of the top litigation finance companies entered the industry before 2013 and there have been no new players since 2013. The lack of new sizable entrants shows that it is not easy to break into litigation finance. Given that Burford is a large company, it benefits majorly from it scale. The company also has experience. Burford is experienced at assessing potential investments, deciding which lawsuits to fund.

This is extremely encouraging and even better when you consider that the litigation finance industry is just at the beginning. The penetration of litigation finance firms is not higher than 1% to 2% and there is a massive addressable market. This creates a long growth runway that could last for decades.

Moreover, Burford’s business is not cyclical and does not depend on the economy or GDP growth. Companies litigate in good economies and in bad economies. Every single employee of the company is a shareholder and the two co-founders own 5% of the company, which shows just how vested they are in the success of the business. I have tremendous confidence in the company's management.

Source: Burford Capital

Why Burford has flown under the radar

There are a number of reasons that I believe have caused Burford to fly under the radar of so many investors. Firstly, the company is only listed on the Alternative Investment Markets in England. It is not listed on the New York stock exchange as an ADR. Many investors still have negative bias against AIM-listed companies. The AIM listing also contributes to a low investor awareness.

There is also significant confusion with regards to the accounting impact of litigation for normal company's. First, any legal expenses that a company incurs must be expensed which creates a negative impact for the P&L. Litigation wins are also viewed by investors as once-off, extraordinary income. There is much less incentive for companies to pursue litigation as a consequence. This is why Burford's position is so unique.

Risk

I consider Burford to be a much safer investment than the majority of companies on the stock market. No defendant represents 5% of total commitments and no single case’s capital loss would amount to more than 2% of total commitments. Litigation matters are spread across more than 30 U.S. states. Burford Is also extremely selective when it comes to choosing which cases to fund. In 2017 Burford received requests for funding for 1,561 cases and funded only 59 of them. This is a 4% funding rate. This shows just how conservative the company is.

There are some crucial reasons why Burford has such a strong competitive advantage.

Scale is needed to build a diversified portfolio. Scale is needed to build a top-notch team. Relationships and reputation are critical in litigation finance. Burford has superior underwriting. It is difficult to raise capital for new players when capital allocators can invest in Burford managed funds. Potential conflicts of interest prevent investment banks from entering the litigation finance industry.

The most significant advantage of these is size. Burford’s most recent average commitment size is ~$24M. It means that even if a new entrant manages to raise a $200M fund, which is not an easy task, this would only be a portfolio of only 10 investments, which is nowhere near enough. Burford has more scale in its operations than any other players. Burford also has superior underwriting given its industry experience.

Law is not a price sensitive field and reputation is crucial in the law industry. Burford has an excellent team that has worked together for a decade and best in class infrastructure in place. Companies are not going to go with an unknown startup company.

Not all of Burford's cases rely on single case financing. There are a significant number of settled matters, Settled matters generally take less time as they avoid lengthy trials. Settlements lower risk but still generate attractive IRRs. A couple of years ago Burford disclosed that it has never lost money on a settled case. Burford has generated 31% IRR on its capital over ten years this has allowed Burford to grow its earnings at a pace of 50%+.

Valuation

If Burford continues to grow its earnings at a 20% percentage rate, the company could easily command a premium valuation, with a p/e ratio well north of the current 15x multiple that the company currently trades at. It has strong growth, an outstanding ROE of 30%+, increasing dividends and a strong business model.

Burford is a compounding machine, so the company can continue to generate very high returns for its owners for many years to come. The company is supported by prudent management and has a very strong balance sheet. I think that it is a great business for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.