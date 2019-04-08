Kinder Morgan: Upstream Growth Driving DCF Growth

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, midstream and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) gave a presentation at the Barclays Investment Grade Energy & Pipeline Conference. In this presentation, Kinder Morgan gave a summary of its investment thesis in itself, which is par for the course for presentations like this. Curiously, Kinder Morgan did not really discuss any of the growth projects that it is working on, which is somewhat unusual as these projects represent a very significant part of the investment thesis. It did, however, discuss the broader outlook for the energy industry in the United States. This outlook is overall quite bright and likely to grow in the coming years, and Kinder Morgan is well positioned to take advantage of the growth in the coming years.

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest pipeline and terminal operators in North America. The company has approximately 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, 6,900 miles of refined products, 5,800 miles of other liquids pipelines, and 157 resource terminals. The company's pipelines extend into every basin in which energy resources are produced. As might be expected, this network of midstream infrastructure moves a sizable percentage of the resources produced in the nation.

Source: Kinder Morgan

As is usually the case with midstream companies, Kinder Morgan is paid a fee for the liquids and natural gas moving through its infrastructure. The nice thing about this business model is that Kinder Morgan has very little exposure to commodity price fluctuations. In fact, approximately 90% of its cash flows come from flat fee or take-or-pay contracts that stretch over many years. This is a very stable business model, which is definitely something that those investors that were burned by the oil price volatility over the past few years should appreciate.

Source: Kinder Morgan

This business model essentially generates cash flow based on the volume of resources moving through the company's pipeline infrastructure. In short, the more resources that the company moves, the more money that it makes. This is one reason that Kinder Morgan delivered very solid cash flow growth last year as throughput surged over the course of the year. However, as investors, we are more concerned with the company's forward outlook than we are with its past performance. Fortunately, Kinder Morgan's forward prospects are quite good.

The reason for this good forward outlook is the projected growth in the energy industry. As we can see here, the United States is currently the largest producer of energy in the world and this production is expected to increase significantly over the next decade:

Source: Kinder Morgan

As we can see, the United States alone is expected to account for 50% of global production growth over the 2017 to 2025 period. This growth is expected to be driven by the ongoing shale boom that has enabled the country to produce from its previously nonviable deposits of oil and natural gas. As advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling have enabled the nation to roughly double its proved reserves to 42 billion barrels of crude oil and 464 trillion cubic feet of natural gas compared to a decade ago, companies in the nation have been racing to exploit this opportunity.

Of course, it would be pointless for the United States to grow its production of these resources if nobody wants to purchase them. Fortunately, this does not appear to be the case. As we can see here, the world's consumption of energy is expected to grow over the next twenty years, with most of the growth coming from renewables and natural gas:

Source: Kinder Morgan

There may be some readers that point out that the demand for petroleum and other liquids is not really expected to grow that much (although it still does). Thus, at first glance, it would appear that there is not much need for the incremental oil production that the United States is expected to bring online. This is not necessarily true, however, since we can expect various other areas around the world to see production declines as older giant fields that still account for a sizable percentage of the world's production suffer from the natural production declines that all fields suffer from as they age. Thus, some percentage of the production growth in the United States will go just to maintaining global production. This is fine from our perspective though since it will still ultimately result in growth for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan does not actually produce any oil or natural gas, so it will not be able to directly benefit from these dynamics by increasing its production. However, the company still forms a vital link in the chain since the upstream companies that are actually producing the resources still need to get them to the market in order to sell them and actually make money. Kinder Morgan is the company that does this, and as we have already discussed, its revenues and cash flows are directly correlated to its throughput volumes. However, Kinder Morgan's existing infrastructure only has a finite capacity of resources that it can transport, which ultimately places a limit on how much the company can grow via this method. In order to solve this problem, the company has been engaging in a growth program whereby it constructs additional infrastructure to increase the amount of resources that it can transport. Currently, the company has $5.7 billion worth of new projects under construction:

Source: Kinder Morgan

As we can clearly see, most of these projects will be coming online in 2019 and 2020. Thus, they should be able to stimulate the company's growth in the near term. We can add confidence in this from the fact that the company has already secured agreements with its customers for the use of this new infrastructure. This ensures that the company will actually generate a positive return on these new projects and is, therefore, not expending a great deal of money to construct pipelines and other projects that nobody wants to use. The company has used this same strategy to great success in the past, achieving fairly attractive multiples on the projects that came online over the 2015 to 2018 period:

Source: Kinder Morgan

As we can see here, the company's new projects had a total capital invested-to-EBITDA multiple of 5.9x and 5.2x on its natural gas pipelines. This means that each of these projects generally paid for itself in less than six years, which is not the absolute best in the industry but is still respectable and attractive.

As might be expected then, these new projects should boost Kinder Morgan's cash flows. The most important measure of this for our purposes is distributable cash flow, which is a figure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that is generated by the company's ordinary operations that can be distributed to the company's shareholders. As a result of the incremental cash flows from the projects that came online and 2018 and those scheduled to come online in 2019, Kinder Morgan should be able to grow its distributable cash flow by 6% on an absolute and 4% on a per share basis year-over-year. This should allow the company to follow through on a planned 25% dividend increase to $1.00 per share and still have money left over.

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan is a giant midstream company that is quite well positioned for forward growth. This growth will come from the need of growing upstream companies to move their incremental production to market. This will drive cash flow growth that is independent of commodity price fluctuations, which is likely to be appealing to more conservative investors. This should allow the company to maintain its position as a favorite for dividend investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.