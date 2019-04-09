Is The Last Call Bell About To Toll For Tesla?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Renegade Investment Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Despite producing and selling approximately 600,000 vehicles (including in 1Q19), Tesla (TSLA) has been unable to secure a path to financial safety. Using a relatively simple methodology, The Altman Z-score, plotted quarterly since 2010, shows us just how perilous the company's situation is.

When will there be some positives?

The recent deliveries 8-K filing on April 3rd, for the 1Q19 production and delivery information, was terrible. A total of approximately 63,000 cars were delivered to customers worldwide, a 31% reduction from the 4Q19 deliveries, or 27,700 cars.

The Model S and the Model X suffered a serious decline in deliveries, down 15,450 when compared with 4Q18, which equates to a 56% drop. Deliveries haven't been this low for the Model S and the Model X since 4Q15. This could be a significant marker for the Tesla premium vehicles. A steady or measured decline in demand would not be uncommon, but this was the equivalent of a deliveries sinkhole.

The Model 3 deliveries were down 12,250 when compared with 4Q18 and down 4,940 when compared with 3Q18. It would appear that a large amount of Model 3 stock was shipped overseas, which raises the question: What happened to US domestic demand? Have we seen peak US demand for the currently available Model 3 versions? I think it is too early to tell, but this is not a positive less than a year after the Model 3 production kinks were ironed out and the vehicles started rolling out of Fremont at a decent clip.

Then there was this odd statement included in the April 3rd 8-K regarding the company's cash position:

Because of the lower than expected delivery volumes and several pricing adjustments, we expect Q1 net income to be negatively impacted. Even so, we ended the quarter with sufficient cash on hand.

Sufficient for what? After two quarters of positive earnings and positive cash flow, with the current quarter deliveries decline, I anticipate that TSLA will generate a positive cash flow from operations in 1Q19, but the investing and financing activities will erode this and quite possibly turn it negative. Given the $900 million debt repayment during this quarter, the drop in deliveries couldn't have come at a worse time. Tesla has some ambitious goals in the near term, namely to build a production facility near Shanghai, China; to develop the Model Y for the market; and to continue development of the Tesla Semi and Roadster II (or 2). In my estimation, none of these can be self-funded from existing or continuing operations unless the company can deliver 90,000 vehicles each quarter (or more!) for the next two years whilst managing its cost base. A 90,000-vehicle delivery rate should provide $500-700 million in free cash flow each quarter (give or take), or $2.0-2.8 billion per annum.

A lot has been said, seen and written about (and by) the TSLA CEO Elon Musk. He is a mercurial and polarizing figure, loved and loathed and everything in between by the bulls and the bears that follow TSLA. As the company has suffered significant executive and senior management attrition in the last 12-18 months, this will have caused disruption (and not the good Silicon Valley-coined kind) to the operations and people these leaders were responsible for. It is well known that Elon Musk spreads himself thin, i.e., not devoting 100% of his time to the CEO role at TSLA. He carries senior executive roles at other entities - Space-X and The Boring Company, among others. He might have a huge "engine" and be able to work 18 to 20 hours a day, but this will be at the expense of focus. Perhaps the significant workload also creates the situation for distraction. Challenging the SEC, cave divers or people who challenge his vision of TSLA or have nothing to do with TSLA does not add value to his business.

One bad quarter doesn't mean it is the end. We all know TSLA has had a lot of bad quarters as it has endeavored to grow into a sustainable auto manufacturer. With the foregoing in mind, I was searching for a tool, a method or some other measure that could capture the history of the company and the likelihood or potential of bankruptcy risk.

The Altman Z-score

First published in 1968 by Edward I Altman (an assistant professor of Finance at NYU), the Z-score formula may be used to predict the likelihood that a company may enter in bankruptcy within two years.

The Z-Score formula comprises five common weighted business ratios, weighted by coefficients in a linear combination. The coefficients were estimated after identifying companies/entities that had declared bankruptcy and then by collecting a matched sample of companies/entities that had survived, matching by approximate size (assets) and industry.

In the initial test in 1968, the Altman Z-score was proven to be 72% accurate in predicting bankruptcy two years before the event, with a “false negative” error rate of 6%. In subsequent tests (the following 31 years up to 1999), it was found to be approximately 80% to 90% accurate in predicting bankruptcy one year before the event, with a “false negative” error rate of approximately 15-20%.

Sources / references:

Altman Z-score - Wikipedia

NYU Stern - Edward Altman - Professor Emeritus of Finance

The TSLA Altman Z-Scores

The table below shows the calculated Altman Z-scores commencing in 2Q-10.

Altman Z-score - by author using TSLA SEC filings 10-Q, 10-K, and TSLA closing price from Yahoo Finance (Historical data report)

I have broken down my observations into three discrete periods.

The "early years" - The Roadster through early Model S production (1Q13)

During these times, TSLA was a niche car producer. The size of the company was very small (on a market cap basis) compared with where it is today. Any significant changes in the underlying data for the Altman Z-score elements had a significant impact on the calculation, which caused the metric to move dramatically, sometimes quarter by quarter.

At the end of 1Q13:

Company's total assets = $1.14 billion

TSLA common stock price = $37.89

Average diluted common stock = 124,265,292 shares

Market capitalization = $4.535 billion

The Altman Z-score during this period bounced around quite a lot. In retrospect, this period could be referred to as the start-up years.

The "Model S and X years" - (2Q13 to 3Q16) prior to the SolarCity acquisition

TSLA introduced the Model S and later the Model X. By the end of this period, in 3Q16, it was starting to produce these vehicles in a more consistent manner, with monthly production reaching 25,000-plus vehicles

The company size was growing in terms of market capitalization (650%). With this growth, any changes in the underlying data for the Altman Z-score elements didn't have as much of a material impact on the calculation. Another way of explaining this period is that Tesla became a manufacturing company - a vehicle manufacturing company - during this period. This permits the Altman Z-score to function as it was intended.

At the end of 3Q16:

Company total assets = $12.592 billion

TSLA common stock price = $204.03

Average diluted common stock = 156,935,000 shares

Market capitalization = $33.988 billion

The Altman Z-score during this period rose sharply and started to drift downwards, entering the Grey Zone in 4Q15. The main contributor for driving up the Altman Z-score was the Element "D" (market cap / total liabilities). The main contributor for the drift downwards was also Element "D", as the TSLA common stock price flattened out and total liabilities started to rise.

The "Post-SolarCity acquisition into the early Model 3 years" - (4Q16 to 4Q18)

During 4Q16, TSLA acquired a related-party public entity, SolarCity, subsequently renamed Tesla Energy. By the end of 2018, the company was producing its third luxury vehicle, the Model 3, with a consistent run rate.

The company size grew even bigger (due to both the Tesla Energy acquisition and the Model 3). Movements in any of the elements of the Altman Z-score are a lot more muted given the size of the company and the duration it had now been in existence.

At the end of 4Q18:

Company total assets = $29.740 billion

TSLA common stock price = $332.80

Average diluted common stock = 170,525,000 shares

Market capitalization = $55.021 billion

Following the acquisition of Tesla Energy (from 3Q16 to 4Q16), the Altman Z-score cratered, falling from 2.18 to 1.10. Total assets increased from $12.6 billion to $22.7 billion. Total liabilities increased from $9.9 billion to $16.8 billion. Energy Generation sales from the acquisition were only $0.2 billion in 4Q16.

The Altman Z-score trundled along up to the start of 3Q18 and 4Q18, where the initial Model 3 impact kicked in, with positive EBIT, strong sales, and positive general financial results all contributing to an improvement in the score. If these were to continue into the future (positive EBIT, strong sales, and positive general financial results), then this would generate a positive impact on the score (kind of obvious, I know, but needs to be stated). Exactly how much of a positive impact, I haven’t modeled or looked at.

Below is a graphical representation of the table shown above:

Altman Z-score - by author using TSLA SEC filings 10-Q, 10-K, and TSLA closing price from Yahoo Finance (Historical data report)

This table shows the elements that comprise the Altman Z-score, where:

A = Working Capital (Current Assets minus Current Liabilities) / Total Assets: a measure of liquid assets

B = Retained Earnings / Total Assets: a measure of profitability

C = Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) / Total Assets: a measure of operating efficiency

D = Market Value of Equity / Book Value of Total Liabilities: a public market dimension that can show up security price fluctuations

E = Sales / Total Assets: a standard measure for total asset turnover

Altman Z-score and elements - by author using TSLA SEC filings 10-Q, 10-K, and TSLA closing price from Yahoo Finance (Historical data report)

The primary driver of the Altman Z-score is Element D: Market Value of Equity / Book Value of Total Liabilities. The growing sales, driven primarily by the introduction of the Model 3 in 2018, are also providing a positive impact to the score and are very important to improvements in the score. With working capital, EBIT, and retained earnings having been primarily negative, these diminish the score within the calculation.

Some additional Altman Z-score charts and plots

Some free additional charts (no steak knives) are shown below. Overlaying the Altman Z-score with some other data points potentially highlights some context - or at the very least, adds some color to the article!

Vehicle Production Data - TSLA SEC filings 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K

The chart above plots the Altman Z-score against cumulative TSLA vehicle production. One takeaway from the plot above is that since the Tesla Energy acquisition (included for the first time in 4Q16), and despite producing and selling 350,000 more vehicles since 4Q16, the Altman Z-score remains below the pre-Tesla Energy acquisition score.

TSLA closing prices data - Yahoo Finance (Historical data report)

The chart above plots the Altman Z-score against the TSLA common stock price close for the quarter. The TSLA common stock price drove the Altman Z-score to its highest levels in 2013. It remains an important driver of the Altman Z-score.

Altman Z-score element D calculation - by author using TSLA SEC filings 10-Q, 10-K, and Yahoo Finance (Historical data report)

The chart above plots the Altman Z-score against impact of the contribution from the Element D - Market Value of Equity / Book Value of Total Liabilities (shown as a percentage of the total score). You can see that market value element contributes 80-100% of the overall Altman Z-score. The contribution of Element E, the Sales / Total Assets calculation, effectively "mops up" and covers the other (generally) negative drags to the score from the remaining elements (A, B, and C).

Is TSLA immune to the Altman Z-score?

To date, despite what the Altman Z-score results tell us, TSLA doesn't appear to be about to call for bankruptcy protection. As discussed above, the method is between 70% and 90% accurate, with an error rate of 6-20% (i.e., false negative). We know it is only an indicator and is not foolproof, and the fact that TSLA has survived this long with a "Distress" score proves that it is in the 10-30%.

Some could argue that TSLA cannot be measured using some metric created in the late 1960s, that it is a technology company and not a manufacturing company, and that this doesn't apply. There is technology in its vehicles, some of it beyond what other manufacturers have designed and built to date. But this doesn't stand up to logic. Ferrari (RACE) developed the first gearbox operated with paddle shifts in 1989, used in its Formula One cars - which led to its initial introduction in a road car, the F355, in 1997, followed by BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Alfa Romeo, and later just about all other vehicle manufacturers. Yet, they didn't suggest that they were technology companies. The nature of this business is development through technology for use in vehicles.

Another argument that could be used against the Altman Z-score results is the "future's so bright, I gotta wear shades" argument (apologies to Timbuk 3). This is a popular positive theme among TSLA bulls. This argument encapsulates a lot of things. Demand for EVs / BEVs is only going to exponentially increase moving forward, and TSLA is leading the charge, years ahead of the competition. There was a recent opening of the kimono to reveal the Model Y, the TSLA version of an SUV. There is the Tesla Semi, with one recently sighted delivering some late March stock to customers, that could change the road transportation industry in the US and later (possibly) the world. There's also the Roadster II (or 2), the very first "real update" to any of the TSLA vehicles. The China Gigafactory, allegedly being constructed at a mind-blowing pace, will allow the company to grow production to satisfy the ever-increasing demand. If half of these things come to fruition, then TSLA will likely survive and, quite possibly, thrive moving forward.

Final thoughts

The several years of Altman Z-score data shown above doesn't paint a rosy picture for TSLA. That said, this seems to be a unique company. It has true believers - fanboys and bulls - on one side, and it has a large number of bears on the other hand, some more fervent than others. TSLA common stock also seems impervious to traditional financial valuation methods. The bulls might argue that TSLA is about genius, earth-changing, exponential growth, and saving the environment and that the company is years ahead of other manufacturers in the EV market. The bears could argue that that is just noise when looking at liquidity, debt, demand, the SEC, imperfect production quality, the millstone that is Tesla Energy, and other things.

One thing I believe is that the TSLA common stock price has perfected the art of levitation that has kept it significantly higher than any or all of the bear argument impacts would have the price at. And if we are to believe the Altman Z-score as a gauge, or one of the measures of a potential bankruptcy, this levitation is painfully important in keeping this score positive.

I have lived (and worked) around data for a long time. Individual data points and/or limited time series don't tend to influence me. Trends over a reasonable amount of time using consistent data points and inputs tend to drive my decision-making. What the Altman Z-score series suggests to me is that TSLA made a catastrophic error in acquiring Tesla Energy, and has squandered sales of roughly 400,000 vehicles since 4Q16 to only tread water, which has not brought the company any closer to securing its future. TSLA did not need to acquire Tesla Energy. The idea to acquire was truly a Keyser Soze moment (apologies to The Usual Suspects) perpetrated on the board of directors, who collectively look like Michael McManus, Dean Keaton, Fred Fenster, and Todd Hockney.

My belief is that at some point reality does, in fact, come gate-crashing through the front door, and that a TSLA bankruptcy is a likely event. But what does that truly mean? The big end of town equity will have already protected themselves and either will have gotten out or will be holding debt to share in the future equity of a new, cleaner debt-free / debt-light entity. The average common stock owner still owning or holding as the front door splinters off its hinges, or those not plugged in, will end up getting decimated. It will play out like every other significant bankruptcy and reorganization over the past 10 to 20 years. This is just how it is.

All the best,

The Renegade

For further reference, listed below are the "nuts and bolts" of the Altman Z-score formula and the data sources for the tables and charts listed above.

Appendices

1. The Altman Z-score formula

The formula is as follows:

Z = 1.2[A] + 1.4[B] + 3.3[C] + 0.6[D] + 1.0[E]

Where:

A = Working Capital (Current Assets minus Current Liabilities) / Total Assets: a measure of liquid assets

B = Retained Earnings / Total Assets: a measure of profitability

C = Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) / Total Assets: a measure of operating efficiency

D = Market Value of Equity / Book Value of Total Liabilities: a public market dimension that can show up security price fluctuations

E = Sales / Total Assets: a standard measure for total asset turnover

Each calculated element is weighted, i.e., element A is multiplied by 1.2, element B is multiplied by 1.4, etc. The five combined elements equal the Altman Z-score and are compared to the following rating bands:

<1.81 = the “Distress Zone” - a score in this range indicates that the company will likely declare bankruptcy in the future

>1.81 to <2.99 = the “Grey Zone” - a score in this range indicates that the company may be likely to declare bankruptcy

>2.99 = the “Safe Zone” - a score in this range indicates the company will not declare bankruptcy

Source / references:

Altman Z-Score

Z-Score Formula | Value | Example | Calculation Explanation

2. Data used for Altman Z-score calculation

The data that has been used for calculating the Altman Z-score has been sourced from TSLA's 10-Q and 10-K reports and the TSLA common stock daily price from the Yahoo Finance Historical Data table.

The balance sheet data is taken straight from each quarterly and year-end balance sheet included in the 10-Q and 10-K reporting. The income statement (EBIT and Sales) is trailing-twelve month (TTM) data from combining the quarterly data (in the 10-Q) or using the annual data (in the 10-K). For the calculation of the Market Value element (Element D), I have used the average closing TSLA common stock price for each quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.