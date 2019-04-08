Blueprint Medicines Corporation: Hedging The TKI Inhibitor Bet

Sometime back, we covered Deciphera (DCPH), which is targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitors or TKI resistance through inhibition of "switch pocket," a specific area which stabilizes the active kinase. Inhibiting this destabilizes the active kinase, thus bypassing secondary kinase resistance. We then said that Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC), which has a differentiated approach to TKI resistance, is DCPH's main competition. In this article, we will take a look at BPMC as an investment hedge in the TKI resistance arena. While BPMC has two marketed products and a second product in late-stage development (BLU-667), we will focus only on avapritinib.

The science

BPMC's lead drug candidate is avapritinib (BLU-285). It is targeting PDGFRα driven gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). GIST is usually treated with TKIs. Most patients with GIST become resistant to TKIs as they develop secondary KIT mutations in the activation loop of the KIT, while primary resistance results from PDGFRα (platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha) mutation. "Both imatinib and sunitinib are ineffective in treating GIST with such mutations. Although regorafenib is active against some of these activation loop mutants, in the clinic it achieves a median progression-free survival of only 4.5 months." Avapritinib is a selective inhibitor of mutated KIT and PDGFRα.

KIT or PDGFRα mutations produce ligand-independent activation of kinase, which causes tumor cells to proliferate and survive longer. Non-metastatic GIST can be cured through surgery, however, a vast majority of patients either see progressive disease or are not suitable for surgery.

As we saw in the previous article, while imatinib is the standard of care for first-line GIST, a large number of patients develop resistance to imatinib and the other two TKIs, and there is no known mechanism of treatment for this group of patients.

As we wrote in our previous article:

As such, the real competition here for DCPH is Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), another very interesting TKI resistance therapy developer with a different approach to the problem. The company has created a "library of all kinases and try to understand the underlying biology, aiming to zero in on whatever kinase might be driving tumour growth in a given situation." However, we find DCPH's approach to be more robust and logically efficient and does not require the kind of PDGFRα genotyping needed by BPMC. BPMC also is several times the market cap of DCPH and is also in a somewhat advanced stage of development. As such, an investment in the area should consider buying both companies, hedging one against the other."

Avapritinib is a product of that library. It is an oral, highly selective inhibitor of KIT, including a mutation known as the driver mutation of systemic mastocytosis. With reference to GIST, it inhibits PDGFRα, the mutation responsible for one out of five primary gastric GIST, for which, there is no effective treatment available.

Catalyst

BPMC has a number of ongoing late-stage clinical trials, as we see in the diagram below. Its most advanced programs are avapritinib in PDGFRα driven GIST which has completed phase 3 trials and will file an NDA by mid-2019 and BLU-667 in RET-mutant NSCLC with an NDA filing in 1H 2020. There are four other NDAs planned in 2020. This article covers the first one only.

Previous trial data

BPMC has completed a phase 1 trial called NAVIGATOR, which included four separate GIST populations - PDGFRα D842V, fourth line or later, regorafenib-naive third or fourth line, and second line. Data was as follows:

A total of 231 patients were treated. There were 8 dose levels from 30 mg once daily (QD) to 600 mg QD.

If you look at the third row above for regorafenib-naive patients and compare with historical data - 5 percent ORR and a median PFS of 4.8 months - you can see the high level of efficacy shown by avapritinib. In second-line GIST, ORR was 25%, excluding patients with the PDGFRα D842V mutation - in this latter population, ORR was 94 percent. This shows the very high efficacy of avapritinib in this patient population. It is difficult to do any direct comparison with DCPH trial, so I have refrained from doing so.

In terms of safety, the drug was well-tolerated, less than 10% of patients discontinuing due to AEs, which were generally grades 1 and 2.

Across all grades, the most common treatment-emergent AEs (regardless of relationship to avapritinib) reported by investigators (≥20 percent) included nausea (61 percent), fatigue (55 percent), anemia (46 percent), periorbital edema (40 percent), diarrhea (39 percent), vomiting (38 percent), decreased appetite (35 percent), peripheral edema (33 percent), increased lacrimation (31 percent), memory impairment (26 percent), constipation (23 percent), face edema (23 percent), hair color changes (21 percent) and dizziness (20 percent). Investigator-reported Grade 3 or 4 treatment-related AEs (≥2 percent) included anemia, fatigue, hypophosphatemia, increased bilirubin, decreased white blood count/neutropenia and diarrhea."

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $3.4B, a cash balance of $499.7mn as of the December quarter, and burn is $290mn per the corporate presentation.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Per the 10-K, avapritinib has 9 issued US patents and these are set to expire by 2034.

Competition and market potential

BPMC, with its phase 1 data from the NAVIGATOR trial, is a little behind DCPH, which published robust phase 1 data but was still asked by the FDA to do a phase 3 trial, which they will complete by July this year. So, it would appear likely - and fair - that BPMC be also asked to do the same. BPMC already has the VOYAGER phase 3 trial ongoing, which should complete enrolment by mid-2019. That would take them another six months or more to complete. So, DCPH is still winning in terms of timeline; however, as a hedge, we would recommend buying a tranche of BPMC as well. BPMC has an edge because it is a larger company with approved products and multiple lead candidates.

As for market potential, GIST itself is a rare disease and not a huge market. Later line GIST, with specific mutation driven disease, is a still smaller market. I have discussed this at length in the Deciphera article. What is important, however, is not just a specific market but a huge paradigm shift in TKI inhibitors. That is a multi-billion dollar market and the real target of both BPMC and DCPH.

Opinion

BPMC is a solid company with a strong pipeline and products. It has a strong cash runway, its two lead candidates are going to be in the market by next year in multiple indications, so BPMC looks like a strong buy in TKI inhibitors. Only small point of worry is the lack of insider as well as hedge fund interest. That could be for a number of non-worrying reasons, but it being our job to worry, we would have liked insiders to take more financial interest in their company. Apart from that, BPMC is a likely buy at this price point.

