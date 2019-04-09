Kellogg - Should You Buy Now?

Long-term shareholders should start accumulating as majority of the risks seem to have been priced in.

The Kellogg Company (K) recently came on my radar after the stock fell sharply and started offering a decade-high dividend yield of 4 percent. The long-term price chart reveals that the downside is limited and offers a good buying opportunity for the coming years.

Kellogg's monthly price chart below spans the period from 2000-to-date. It can be clearly seen that the stock formed a significant bottom then and has since maintained an upward trajectory. This uptrend holds value because it wasn't violated even during the 2008-09 panic (see the blue up arrows) which further strengthens the buying view. Clearly, there has now been almost four months of consolidation near this strong support region.

The long-term chart supports are not easily broken. Monthly charts also offer clarity on the long-term investor behavior, which in the case of Kellogg has been buy on dips. For K, the strong support is near $52, approximately 10 percent lower from the current market price.

According to the principle of change in polarity, once a resistance level has been breached, it should act as the support for the stock. In the monthly chart, I have marked (with blue down arrows) that the region of $55-$57 used to act as a really strong supply zone for around five years before it was decisively taken out in Jan 2013. So, both the upward trajectory as well as the horizontal support indicate that we are closer to the bottom. Barring any negative developments such as the one in Kraft Heinz (KHC), the market isn't really expecting a major fall in the corn flakes maker.

Since the huge gap-down in Oct last year, we have seen the stock maintain a lower-top/lower-bottom structure, making it ripe for a sell-on-rise candidate. The resistance has been curving rather than a straight trendline as marked in the daily price chart below.

But more importantly, the stock looks like it's forming a rounding bottom and is testing the resistance line numerous times, indicating buying pressure at lower levels. Interestingly, the 14-day RSI is also stable and sustaining above the oversold territory comfortably. When the stock crosses this supply region, some short covering can also be expected.

While some investors may want to nibble on some shares at the current level, others might want to wait the earnings release on May 2, 2019. In February, the company updated the 2019 sales guidance (up 2-3 percent) and long-term sales growth of 1-3 percent. Earnings growth for long-term is also expected to be in the range of 6%-8%.

This article is solely aimed at providing the investors with a long-term perspective on the stock and to help make them profitable investment decisions based on reliable technical analysis. An aggressive investor might choose to pick up a substantial stake in his account at the current level while a conservative investor could wait for the earnings report to avoid any unnecessary upset in the numbers.

Needless to say, this article does not deal with the fundamentals of the company. So, before buying the shares, please conduct the due-diligence or consult your financial advisor.

