H&R REIT: Organic Growth Should Resume This Year

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) (TSX:HR.UN) saw another quarter of healthy same-asset property net operating income growth in Q4 2018. We believe the company’s funds from operations will resume growth in 2019 due to (1) Jackson Park project reaching completion in Q1 2019, (2) occupancy stabilization of several of its residential properties in 2019, (3) improved portfolio quality thanks to its disposition of low growth non-core assets, (4) and favorable industry fundamentals. Its shares are currently trading at an attractive valuation. The company also offers a 5.9%-yielding dividend. We continue to recommend investors to invest in this quality REIT.

Q4 2018 Highlights

In Q4 2018, H&R generated FFO of C$0.433 per share. This was down from C$0.448 in Q4 2017. The decline was mostly due to several disposition/acquisition activities in the past year. Despite declining FFO per unit, we are encouraged to see positive SPNOI growth across its different portfolios. Following the disposition of several of its low growth retail properties in its retail portfolio, we saw its SPNOI increased by 3.5% year over year. We noted that its industrial and residential portfolios generated SPNOI growth of 5% and 5.9% respectively.

H&R is set to resume growth in its FFO this year

After many years of repositioning, H&R is now at an inflection point. We believe the REIT is set to grow its FFO per share in 2019 for the following reasons:

Its disposition strategy is mostly completed

Over the past year, H&R continued its disposition strategy to sell many of its lower growth non-core assets in Canada and the United States. In 2018, the REIT sold 63 U.S. retail assets. These retail assets have much lower growth than the average of its total portfolio. Although the disposition has resulted in a decline of FFO in 2018, we think it will help improve the quality of its total portfolio. The company’s retail properties has decreased to about 31% of its total portfolio at the end of 2018. For reader’s information, retail properties represented 37% of its total portfolio. On the other hand, multi-family residences has increased to about 13% of its total portfolio by the end of 2018. It was only 9% at the end of 2017. This portfolio mix should be favorable as residential rental units continues to be in hot demand in the United States. Therefore, we believe H&R should be able to achieve positive FFO per share growth in 2019 as the quality of its portfolio is now much improved.

Jackson Park project will be completed in Q1 2019

After years of development, H&R’s Jackson Park project (in Long Island City) is expected to reach completion in Q1 2019. Leasing is going well with a total of 1,274 leases signed at the end of Q4 2018. About 1,231 units were occupied at the end of Q4 2018. Management expects stabilized occupancy to be reached during Q3 2019. The project has resulted in a fair value increase of US$522.6 million since the start of the project. The project should result in FFO of US$14 million and US$22.3 million in 2019 and 2020 respectively. At H&R’s interest (50%), its 2019 and 2020 FFO from Jackson Park will increase by 1.8% and 2.8% respectively.

Besides Jackson Park project, H&R’s Lantower Residential portfolio has 4 properties in lease-up with a weighted average occupancy rate of 67.5% at the end of 2018. These properties should reach occupancy stabilization by Q4 2019 and should contribute about US$9.5 million to its operating income on an annualized basis.

Industrial portfolio should continue to benefit from strong demand

Industrial properties represent about 7% of H&R’s total properties by fair value. The rising popularity of e-commerce is driving an unprecedented need for more industrial properties in North America. The sector is also seeing significant rental increases. As a respondent in PwC’s report states, “industrial properties offer strong stability and low vacancy to keep returns consistent.” PwC also noted that even in Alberta where H&R has a high exposure, demand for industrial properties remain quite high. We believe H&R’s industrial segment should continue to perform well in 2019.

Looking forward, we think e-commerce sales growth rate will remain robust. In addition, consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). Therefore, we expect the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states, "we are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession."

Attractive Valuation

H&R currently trades at a price to 2018 adjusted FFO of 14.4x. H&R’s shares are attractive if we compare with its U.S. residential REIT and Canadian office REIT peers. We noted that the average price to AFFO ratios of U.S. residential REITs and Canadian office REITs are well above 20x. Even the average P/AFFO of Canadian retail REITs is several multiples above H&R’s P/AFFO ratio of 14.4x. H&R’s current share price of C$23.30 per share is also significantly below its net asset value of C$26.30.

An attractive 5.9%-yielding dividend

H&R currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.115 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.9%. This dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 79.4% in 2018. We expect this payout ratio to fall in 2019 as H&R grows its FFO per share.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Since we are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle, if an economic recession arrives, demand for industrial, retail and office properties will likely decline. This will negatively impact H&R’s occupancy ratio and rental revenue.

Investor Takeaway

We believe organic growth will resume for H&R in 2019. H&R continues to offer an attractive dividend with a yield of 5.9%. We expect its share price to trend higher as the year unfolds.

