Is Canopy Stock Blowing Bubbles And Smoke?

Canopy is burning through cash at too rampant a rate and growth plans are way too ambitious for the revenue it will likely produce.

Background

Canopy Growth Corporation's (TSX:CGC) stock took a bit of a tumble post-legalization in Canada to as low as ~$38/share in January 2019, a ~47% drop from its pre-legalization high of ~$72/share. Anyone who thought that its valuation would come back to earth during the market sentiment that had ensued around that time was dead wrong as since that time it has climbed closer to its pre-legalization highs by hovering around $60/share. Granted the 2019 Q3 report shows a 140% increase in revenue as recreational sales finally contributed to the top line contributing $57MM in revenue, more than the total nine-month revenue realized in 2018 Q3 of $55.1M. The 2019 Q3 report shows adj. EBITDA fell from a $14.3MM loss to a $69MM loss, putting CGC further away from profitability.

The increase in the operating loss was due to significant increases in sales and marketing, R&D, G&A, as shown above and will be discussed further in this article. 2019 Q3 MD&A states gross margins before adjustments to fair value were hurt due to the inventory production costs expensed to cost of sales for the three-month period ending December 31, 2018, of $64M which was principally comprised of the cash costs of the inventory sold in the period for both recreation and medical as well as $13,092 of cash operating costs of subsidiaries not yet fully cultivating, such as the Delta, BC greenhouse, a number of zones at the Aldergrove, BC greenhouse, Mirabel, Quebec in a pilot phase and at Fredericton, New Brunswick and distribution charges of $12.6M.

As I alluded to in a previous article Cannabis Vs. Oil And Gas, CGC currently has a market capitalization of $19.8B comparable to Cenovus Energy (CVE) at $15B which produced $20.8B and $1.4B in revenue and adj. EBITDA, respectively, for 2018 FYE relative to CGC's nine-month annualized $176MM in revenue and a heavy operating loss.

At a quick glance there are other things I dislike about CGC as an investment opportunity.

CGC is gunning to be a dominant player by following the "Large Licensed Producer" model by vying for the main share of the market, producing a wide range of products in high volumes with the goal of being least cost producer. As the cannabis industry is essentially a commodity product, their growth depends on the growth of sales as a whole and the reduction in operating costs. These producers face risks linked to steep competition and price volatility, as well as contract attribution by the provincial governments which will buy the products.

The cannabis industry is very price-elastic, in fact a Statistics Canada study found that the Canadian market displayed price elasticity of demand between -0.42 and -0.60, meaning that a 10% variation in price would lead to an inverse movement of demand between 4% and 6%.

Relatively low barriers to entry into the market, which will ultimately lead to increased supply and a lower market price of final products.

Share-based compensation was 143% of revenue as per the 2019 Q3 report which is a major red flag, as having such important levels of compensation related to M&A activity could lead managers to pay more attention to acquisition milestones rather than the long-term profitability of the firm.

Goodwill is 21% of total assets due to major acquisitions purchased at premiums to fair value.

The purpose of this article is to present the fundamental value of CGC using an enterprise cash flow DCF valuation model for which the various components will be discussed first.

Valuation Assumptions

Revenue

Considering Canada is the first G20 nation to legalize recreational cannabis use at the federal level, the industry finds itself at a crossroads, and essentially in uncharted territory which is why saying that forecasting the market size of this industry is difficult is an understatement.

A useful proxy for estimating the direction of the Canadian market could be to analyze the recreational market in US states that have legalized cannabis. A relevant example being Colorado, the first state to fully legalize recreational cannabis in 2014. Despite having a population of only 5.6M people representing a small sample of the market, the state has collected the most comprehensive data on the industry to present actual trends. Data compiled by the Department of Revenue of Colorado shows that recreational sales presented a 21% annual compounded growth rate between 2014 and 2018 (Government of Colorado 2017). Furthermore, their data indicated that medical sales had started to stabilize and even decrease throughout the observed period. This is indicative that perhaps, medical users switched to legal cannabis due to its higher availability and the increased variety of products in the market.

As we can see below from data collected by Health Canada, ~15.7M kg of dried flowers were sold in Canada for recreational use in Q4 of 2018 post legalization. Most producers including CGC posit that 1 gram produces ~8ml of oils, meaning 817 kg equivalents were produced for total sales of 16.5M kg for recreational use in Canada in Q4 2018.

According to CGC's Q3 2019 MD&A, 8.3M kg in dried flowers and oils were produced, meaning they actually accounted for roughly half of all recreational sales in Q4 2018. This is an impressive feat given analysts had forecasted them owning 20-30% of the recreational market. Aurora (OTC:ACB), CPC's largest competitor, produced ~5M kg, so as we can see this market is currently very concentrated as the 2 largest producers service ~80% of the current Canadian recreational cannabis.

Given that it is highly unlikely that Canadian producers will be able to fully access the recreational markets of the U.S. or Europe in the near future due to strict regulations in both countries, and are two of the largest markets, we will assume that CGC only services the Canadian recreational market, but will have access to the medical market globally.

Granted Canopy has by no means obtained a foothold in the Canadian recreational market, we will assume it maintains its ability to provide 50% of supply. We will assume that the Canadian recreational market grows in line with Colorado's market, the cannabis industry grew ~90% in its first year and a half post legalization, and by 50%, 30%, 20%, 10%, 10%, 10% the following years and then regressed to 1-2% in perpetuity as the market matures. We assume 1-2% in perpetuity as that is in line with the growth rates of the alcohol and tobacco industries as they are closely related but mature industries.

These growth estimates may be optimistic as the market participants in Colorado were mainly small private enterprises, and not large crown corporations like in Canada. The small, nimble dispensaries in Colorado could increase purchase orders rapidly and fill the growing demand. In Canada, provincial entities will not have the same flexibility to increase their purchases as efficiently as their neighbours to the south. Furthermore, in the wake of legalization, Canadian licensed producers are not able to meet the overall demand in the market due to lags in the production capacity availability.

The medical side of CGC's business is a little trickier to predict and arguably does have potential as most countries in Europe either have legalized medical use or are in the process, many in South America as well as Australia and New Zealand. In the United States of America, multiple legislative reforms related to cannabis are currently being considered by the federal government.

CGC has leveraged itself well with its Spectrum Cannabis subsidiaries worldwide and grew its international sales in Q3 2019 from $1.4MM to $8.3MM YoY. However, international sales still only accounted for 6% of Q3 2019 net revenue. As shown in the Colorado case, medical marijuana never really took off partly attributed to consumers using recreational instead which is a cheaper substitute and has fewer barriers to purchase.

Therefore, we assume the similar growth parameters for the medical market as the Colorado case, 13%, 7%, then 1% in perpetuity. 1-2% market growth is about on par with the alcohol and tobacco industry, which are mature but similar industries. It should also be expected that in the future recreational sales will be a larger portion of CGC's sales, well above the current 69% showing for 3 months ended in the Q3 2019 report.

The MD&A of the Q3 2019 report shows that CGC realized a weighted average price/gram of $6.96 on recreational and $9.03 on medical cannabis net of excise taxes. These are the price/grams we will use for the respective markets going forward. However, what must be considered is that as more players enter the market the price/gram will fall.

The MD&A of the Q3 2019 report shows that other revenue was 9% of net revenue. This revenue likely includes fees collected from the Canopy Rivers subsidiary and the Hiku Brands which has cafes and sells apparel as part of their business segments. Essentially revenue not related to cannabis production. We assume this will account for 9% of revenue going forward.

Cost of Goods Sold

We use a cost of $2.78/gram to estimate gross margins before adjustments to fair value and assume a 5% decline rate over the next 5 years as this will be essential to be successful with their business model as they are largely a "price taking firm." The cost will stay level after 5 years into perpetuity.

We ignore the effects of unrealized gains on changes in fair value of biological assets as they do not contribute to cash flow and are quite frankly a ridiculous accounting tool that IFRS needs to rectify as they artificially inflate gross margins and earnings.

Sales & Marketing

As shown above, Sales & Marketing accounted for an astonishing 77% of revenues in the nine months of reporting for 2019, increasing by a factor of more than 4x from the previous year. Granted, these costs have been ramped up in anticipation of legalization (i.e. packaging to make their products more visually appealing), which makes it difficult to model going forward. Forecasting sales and marketing expense using a historical average percentage of sales would lead to ridiculously high expenditures as well. We make the assumption that it will be in line with the previous year at 50% of revenue for 2020, then will steadily decline to 33%, 10%, then 5% in perpetuity, as this is currently one of their largest expenses which is essential to bring down and likely will as they gain brand recognition.

R&D

The historical average R&D expenditure represented amounted to 2% of sales before Q3 2018 where it was 6%. Going forward, R&D expenses will be set to 2% of sales. Canopy is currently developing novel IP regarding plant genetics and growing patterns.

General and Administrative

Canopy is presenting very high G&A expenses at 79% of revenue and has historically been around 50%. This is due to the regulatory framework surrounding the legalization of cannabis in Canada and other countries in which it operates. In fact, the company states that these expenses are linked not only to internal expenses but also to compensate operations consultants, compliance advisors as well as normal operating expenditures linked to Canopy’s facilities. That being said, G&A expenses also include overhead linked to production sites which will always be a factor. Considering Canopy has expanded its total production capacity almost 8-fold, with considerable expansion plans down the pipeline, a substantial increase in expenditures would be advisable. We assume that G&A expenses will be 50% of revenue for 2020, then decline to 10% of revenue into perpetuity.

This like sales & marketing expense will also need to come down at some point as spending at this level is not sustainable.

Acquisition Expenses

Buyouts are often the most effective way to add production capacity in the short run, which is why there is an all-out arms race between the largest producers to acquire as much capacity as possible. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that Canopy’s related expenses will increase over the next couple years, fall significantly as acquisitions become less frequent. We assume 7%, 5%, then 1% of revenue into perpetuity.

Net Working Capital

Net Working Capital (NWC) is the difference between the current assets and current liabilities of a company. This is a measure of financial performance for the firm as it allows us to observe the company’s short-term financial health. A positive NWC indicates the company’s ability to pay short-term liabilities with its current assets.

NWC also includes cash and cash equivalents, this poses a problem for Canopy as the company has raised substantial amounts of capital including the $5B cash injection from its largest shareholder Constellation Brands (STZ) in November 2018, most of which has remained in cash. It is a safe bet to assume that these cash reserves are earmarked for M&A activity and capital expenditures down the road. So the changes in cash reserves will skew NWC significantly which poses a problem for financial modelling. We assume NWC grows as a proportion of sales going forward and cash inflows resulting from changes in capital structure i.e. stock sales, or debt financing are not to be included.

The largest driver of NWC other than cash is inventory. Historically, Canopy has had NWC far superior to their sales due to holding large inventories, since they would have to keep large amounts of product on hand as the medical market is much more fragmented and individual sales are quite small, making it harder to plan and organize production. In the new era of recreational cannabis, it will be possible to hold less inventory as they can better organize their production, thanks to large regular purchase orders. Given that the expected life cycle of cannabis plants is 3-5 months, you can have 2-4 harvests per year and the higher the harvest frequency, the more easily you can justify having lower inventory levels. Thanks to recent acquisitions that have expanded their production capacity they will have enough capacity and space to be able to stage production runs to ensure continuous harvesting throughout the year. Therefore, we assume NWC grows at one quarter the rate of sales growth.

CAPEX

CAPEX is one of the most difficult things to model but one of the most important as it is such a key aspect to Canopy's growth strategy. In the first nine months of the 2019 fiscal year Canopy spent ~$1.8MM on acquisitions. This is more than the company spent in between its IPO and fiscal 2018 YE. This was all on a best efforts basis to get to 4.3 M sq. ft. licensed with 1.3M sq. ft. expansion underway and to acquire Hiku Brands and Ebbu, and other acquisitions to expand their outreach. As of November 2019, the company got a $5B cash injection from its largest shareholder Constellation Brands which currently sits on the balance sheet in cash and short term marketable securities. Source: Q3 2019 Interim FS

You can certainly bet that money is earmarked for further expansion in its 2020 fiscal year if not before its start.

The company has already acquired AgriNextUSA, the acquisition will accelerate CGC's entry into key American jurisdictions as regulations surrounding the full use of hemp as a crop begin to be implemented, thanks in part to the recently enacted 2018 US Farm Bill. CGC is committed to investing $100M to $150M US into hemp production. According to Midas Letter Live, CEO Bruce Linton expressed interest in a technological component (biotech, or food science company) to complement its dry flower production.

We assume that the $5B will be spent evenly over the next 2 years, after which point CAPEX will regress to 5% of revenues into perpetuity (essentially enough to cover D&A). CGC has historically had a relatively easy time raising equity capital, has a strategic partner with deep pockets (STZ), and has even announced consideration of spinning off properties into a REIT to raise capital. One must consider that the company cannot just keep raising capital indefinitely to support its ambitious growth plans and will eventually have to put the breaks on its aggressive expansion plans until it can diminish the large free cash flow deficit and fund CAPEX internally.

WACC

Given that CGC has a D/E of ~16%, its WACC is likely in the 7-9% range as its capital structure is largely equity capital. Previous analysts have used WACCs in that range. The company could take on more debt to fund further acquisition plans and would lower its WACC in doing so. If the plans to spin off its properties into a REIT come to fruition this will likely be one of the results.

We do valuations using a range of WACCs between 7-9%.

Terminal Value

We assume 1-2% revenue growth in perpetuity, which translates into about 2-6% free cash flow growth in perpetuity. We provide valuation range estimates similar to the WACCs.

Valuation

Below is a summary of the assumptions that were made in this analysis.

What is interesting is if the recreational cannabis market follows a similar growth rate as the Colorado case, only 104 kg of recreational cannabis will be sold (shown in Kg and Equivalents Sold in Canada) implying a total recreational market value of just $1.3B in Canada. This seems like a very small market for the amount of CAPEX and marketing expenses the company is burning through. Granted other more comprehensive studies have come up with values of greater than this amount.

Below is the forecasted free cash flow for CGC.

As we can see CGC is unlikely to be free-cash-flow positive until 2021-2022 at the point they put the breaks on the CAPEX and the high SG&A expenses.

As mentioned earlier, a perpetual 1-2% revenue growth rate translates into a 2-6% terminal growth rate. The valuation range is very sensitive to the WACC and terminal free-cash-flow growth rate. However, even the highest point estimate using the most aggressive assumptions yields a valuation of ~$45/share and a median valuation of ~$14/share, both well below the current price of $60/share.

Conclusion

It appears that CGC is burning through way too much cash given the size of the markets it will be able to service. The only way I could possibly get to its current valuation at $60/share is if globally we started to see more countries legalize recreational cannabis, which is highly likely but obtaining full access to those markets seems highly unlikely in the near future given current regulations in most countries especially the U.S.

One could make the argument that the Spectrum Cannabis subsidiaries could allow for greater access to global medical cannabis markets. But as mentioned before, as other nations begin to legalize cannabis at the federal level, this will provide another layer of competition globally as domestically produced recreational cannabis starts to steal foreign produced medical cannabis.

The only other thing that could justify that valuation is if there were markets to serve that did not involve the consumption of cannabis, i.e. hemp production as hemp has many practical uses such as food, clothing, construction materials, and even fuel (biodiesel). This is something this article largely ignores.

