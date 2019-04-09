iQIYI: Undervalued Growth Stock

We are issuing an initial equity report of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) with a Buy recommendation and price target of $30, implying 25% upside from the current ~$24/share level. Because of superior content creation ability, we expect IQ to continue its rapid growth in subscription number and advertisement revenue, we see IQ’s bottom line improving substantially with operating leverage.

Company Highlights: Content Creation focus

IQ is a Chinese online video platform launched by Baidu in 2010. It is currently one of the largest online video sites in the world, with nearly 6 billion hours spent on its service each month, and over 500 million monthly active users. The company issued its IPO in the U.S. on 3/29/18 and raised $2.25B.

IQ has three main revenue streams. First is subscription fee which provides users rights to view the newest exclusive contents, and newer blockbusters. Paying users can also skip the pre-content ads. Second is the advertising fee. For the non-paying audience, a 90-second advertisement would be played before any content. IQ also integrates product placement and corner ads within its videos. Third is content distribution fee, which IQ gets from licensing its original content.

Among China’s video streaming big 3 (IQ, Tencent Video (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Youku (NYSE:BABA)), we think IQ has been focused on creating original content the most.

IQ has a comprehensive ecosystem, with eight integrated business lines complementing each other. IQ has been deriving video content from the "upstream" IP industry chain, such as novels, comics, and light novels, and then maximizing the commercial value of IP through the "downstream" of gaming, goods, and services. IQ has also developed nine major IP monetization methods, including advertising, paid membership, publishing, distribution, and derivative business licensing, to maximize its IP value.

Market Growth: China’s online video market is still growing, benefiting the top players

As of YE’18, China has 614M online video MAUs, up 6% YoY. We expect the number will grow to ~850M by 2025, a CAGR of 6%. IQ currently has 87M paying subscribers, representing ~14% of total online viewers. We expect IQ to grow paid subscribers to ~230M, representing 27% of total online viewers by 2025. The arrival of 5G connection would further boost the growth of video MAUs in our opinion.

Because of better quality content, joint membership offering with China’s top platform (JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)) and better construction of subscription plan leading to increased paying subscriber stickiness, we forecast IQ will grow subscribers to 230M.

We model Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to reach ~81M subscribers in 2025. We believe both companies will ultimately penetrate ~30% of the online video viewers.

The Chinese Video Market is dominated by top 3 players: China’s BAT

IQ: Launched by Baidu in 2010. It is currently one of the largest online video sites in the world, with nearly 6 billion hours spent on its service each month, and over 500 million monthly active users. The company issued its IPO in the U.S. on 3/29/18 and raised $2.25B. 2018 was a big year for IQ as the company launched hit shows such as Yanxi Palace. The hit shows let IQ grow subscriptions by 68% in 2018.

Tencent Video: Streaming website owned by Tencent. It has over 500M MAUs and 82 million subscribers. Tencent has been the biggest spender to acquire content, especially for U.S. TV shows. On 3/5/19, Tencent VP had mentioned 2019 content spending will be above RMB 20B.

Youku: A subsidiary of Alibaba Group, it has more than 412M MAUs. Since the 2nd half of 2018, Youku had a negative trend in MAU growth, due to a lack of a notable hit show comparing with Tencent and IQ.

IQ Spending moderates from more original content & actor salary cap

Management has mentioned that it expects content spending growth would moderate because large spending in licensed dramas is no longer the most effective way to drive user traffic. IQ is moving toward self-production, and the recent celebrity salary cap would reduce compensation cost. We expect the ratio of content cost to revenue will fall to ~75% in 2019 and to ~66% in 2020.

Regulatory development: Recent limit on ancient drama could be a blessing in disguise

On 3/22/19, there was a rumor that The State Admin of Press Publication Radio Film and Television is limiting the number of ancient drama in 2019. Ancient dramas had attracted many views over the years; for example, IQ’s 2018 ancient drama Yanxi Palace had 15B views. On 3/25/19, IQ was down as much as 5% on the news.

There are a few reasons behind the limit on ancient dramas. The ancient dramas were seen to be altering historical facts, promoting the lavish lifestyle of ancient royalties, and endorsing political conflicts.

The limit disrupted plans for IQ, Tencent, and Youku. For example, IQ’s “New Legend of Madame White Snake,” an RMB 300M investment, will be postponed indefinitely.

On 3/26/19, there was a rumor that IQ, Tencent video and Youku came to an agreement with NRTA. The NRTA allows the gradual launches of ancient dramas. The online video platforms must update the NRTA on their shows’ pipelines and limit ancient dramas to under 40% of all dramas. The platforms must neither promote nor schedule new shows without obtaining a broadcasting license.

We see a silver lining in the regulatory development to limit the number of ancient dramas. In the past, ancient dramas are often associated with very high production cost. The limit on ancient dramas, combined with the previous celebrity salary cap, could put a halt on the excessive competition on content spending.

We believe IQ is able to sail through future regulatory tightening

We think regulation will continue to tighten in the future. President Xi Jinping has recently mentioned the need for the integrated development of media. NRTA had announced in 2018 to boost the convergence of cable networks, telecom networks, and the internet. The NRTA had also introduced a new division called the Division of Media Convergence. On 1/25/19, in a high-level discussion of media regulation, President Xi pointed out that the Chinese government will proactively boost the integrated development of various media.

Amidst the looming regulatory risk, we believe IQ can handle future regulatory tightening because IQ has a good self-censorship team and a good relationship with the regulatory agency. Before the limit on ancient dramas, IQ’s “Rap of China” season one had also been criticized by the official media for promoting violence and drug use. IQ then made the adjustment in season 2, where the contestants’ music was more positive. Season 2 was also popular, and it was not criticized by official media. We also believe IQ has a good relationship with the regulatory agency. In 2018, IQ signed strategic partnerships with two SOE cable operators, Sichuan Cable and Beijing Gehua, letting the two cable companies show IQ content.

Balance Sheet health: IQ is currently highly leveraged, spending supported by debt

IQ has been supporting its high content investment mainly thru debt. There is concern among investors on the rise in finance cost. On 3/25/19, IQ announced it would issue a $1.05B (RMB $7B) convertible note. According to Reuters, the bonds were being marketed with an indicative coupon range of 2-2.5%. IQ is hoping to lower its borrowing costs compared to its last bond that had a shorter tenor and higher coupon. The previous note was for $650M (RMB 4.4B) bearing a 3.75% interest rate. On 3/26/19, IQ stock was down 4% on the news to ~$23/share. In the long term, as content spending moderates, we think IQ balance sheet health would improve.

Valuation: In our view, the recent drop creates a great buying opportunity

From 3/22/19 to 3/26/19, on the news of regulation on ancient drama cut back and news of the convertible notes (conversion price is still pending during the release of this article), IQ has dropped 8.6% to $22.87/share, translating to $17B market cap.

We think the market had been too pessimistic on both news items. As we mentioned above, we think the limit on ancient dramas will be helpful to limit the excessive content spending for both IQ and Tencent. The 2% convertible note term is more favorable than the previous raise. We think investors are selling IQ because of a fear of dilution. According to IQ’s 6K, the holder of the $1000 note can convert to 33 shares, translating to a conversation price of $30.30 per share. IQ has also entered a capped call transaction to limit dilution impact upon conversion.

Both news items do not affect IQ’s long-term subscription growth story. As of 3/26/19 close, IQ’s PS ratio is significantly lower than Netflix’s and is on the low end of other China entertainment companies and we think the multiple is quite attractive.

Our assumptions are as follows:

11.23% WACC : our WACC is based on an estimate of cost of equity by applying the 10-year government bond yield as the risk-free rate, a market risk premium for the appropriate industry and a correlated beta of 1.2 from our calculation.

: our WACC is based on an estimate of cost of equity by applying the 10-year government bond yield as the risk-free rate, a market risk premium for the appropriate industry and a correlated beta of 1.2 from our calculation. 2.5% Terminal FCF growth rate after 2029. The higher than usual perpetual growth rate is based on moderation in content spending.

The higher than usual perpetual growth rate is based on moderation in content spending. Subscription number capped at 30% of China online video users. The current rate is 14%.

Figure 9: DCF Model

Financial Statements:

