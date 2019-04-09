Weekly Export Inspections Come In Line With Expectations; Corn, Wheat And Soybean Trade Higher

President Trump’s top economic advisor says the U.S. and China are “closer and closer” to a trade deal.

Downside risk still weighs heavier on the market given the other variables.

Weather continues to be a catalyst to the upside for corn and soybeans.

Investment Thesis

Positive signs this morning as weekly inspection data meets market expectations and the U.S.-China are closer to a trade deal according to President Trump's top economic advisor. Investors should still remain cautious until stronger details come out.

Weekly export data meets expectations, trade optimism remains and weather continues to be a catalyst of support for grain prices

The USDA released its weekly inspection or weighted to export data on Monday. Corn reported 1,035,000 tonnes, with 240k going to Mexico, 204k to South Korea and 159K to Saudi Arabia. This fell in line with market expectation range of 1,000-1,300K tonnes. The year-over-year (YoY) inspection of 30,715k tonnes of corn is 16% greater than last year.

Soybeans reported 888k tonnes, with 355K going to China and 155K going to Egypt. This came in line with expectations of 600-900K tonnes. The year-over-year inspection of 30,187K tonnes of soybeans is 28% less than last year.

Wheat reported 539K tonnes, with 178K being Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) and 140K being Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRS). This came in line with expectations of 300-600K tonnes. The year-over-year inspection of 19,389K tonnes of wheat is 5% less than last year.

U.S. May corn futures are slightly down this afternoon, 0.17% to $3.6138. U.S. May soybean futures were trading higher 0.18% to $9.0062 and U.S. wheat was up 0.30% to 4.6838. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was up 0.07% ($0.01) to $16.07, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.14% ($0.02) to $15.95 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) up 0.37% ($0.02) to $5.39. Figure 1 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were up 1.6 cents to $4.694, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 2.2 cents to $4.334, resulting in a 36-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was up $0.34 to $5.260.

Trade news between the U.S. and China was positive today after President Trump's top economic advisor said that the two countries are getting "closer and closer" to a deal.

Weather continues to show support as a powerful spring storm system will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, wind and heavy snow/blizzard-like conditions to the central U.S. later this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.