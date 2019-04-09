Cresco Labs: 2 Big Acquisitions While Racing For Dominance

Cresco Labs has delivered superior shareholder returns since going public in December 2018, and we believe the company is executing well on its quest to become a top U.S. cannabis player.

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has been busy expanding its sprawling network in the U.S. cannabis market. Since we initiated coverage of the company in January 2019, the company has made two large acquisitions to significantly strengthen its footprint in two of the most important cannabis markets: California and Florida. We are upgrading our view on Cresco Labs and believe it should be considered as part of a core portfolio of U.S. cannabis plays, which has been our preferred approach.

Buying Origin House in California

On April 1, Cresco Labs announced that it will acquire Origin House for C$1.1 billion in an all-stock deal. The deal would become the biggest public M&A within the cannabis sector once completed, surpassing iAnthus' acquisition of MPX for $835 million. The deal bears minimum premium to Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) shareholders, and we view it more as a joint force of two great assets.

Over the past few years, Origin House has quietly transformed itself from a little-known investment firm into a diversified business with key holdings in California and Canada. Its slew of acquisitions has positioned itself as a dominant player in the California cannabis distribution market which has an attractive growth profile given the size and growth of the market. On the other hand, its acquisition of 180 Smoke gave the company a potential entry point into the cannabis retail market in Canada (180 Smoke is mostly a vape retail business and not yet licensed for cannabis sales).

(Source: Investor Presentation)

We think the most attractive aspect of the deal for Cresco Labs is that Origin House has amassed one of the most dominating distribution platforms in California. Through multiple acquisitions, the company has built up a network of retail partners that gave it access to over 500 dispensaries in California.

Cresco Labs is clearly looking to build up its California business. The company currently holds an 80% interest in an entity that operates 2 cultivation assets totaling 600,000 square feet of greenhouse space. It is also building a processing and extraction facility in addition to one distribution facility. Before the deal, Cresco Labs was aiming for an initial product launch in California in 2019. The addition of Origin House will instantly position Origin House as one of the largest distributors in the state with capabilities to mass-produce high-quality cannabis products. While the retail landscape in California is scattered, we think Cresco Labs could control a meaningful share of the distribution business over time. Origin House has already acquired several craft cannabis producers, which, combined with Cresco's large-scale growing operation, has the potential to generate significant sales while leveraging the relationships between its distribution platform and the 500 dispensaries.

Entering Florida Through VidaCann

In our January article, we predicted that Cresco is likely looking for an entry point into the Florida market. It is the only large MSO that didn't have a presence in Florida, which is one of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S.

Compared to other multi-state operators, Cresco stands out as the only company that is absent in the attractive Florida market. We have seen from past deals that companies are paying US$50 million to US$70 million per license in the Florida market and Cresco definitely has the resources to acquire a license in Florida.

On March 18, the company announced that it will acquire VidaCann, one of the remaining independent Florida cannabis holders, for $120 million in cash and stock. With close to 200,000 registered medical patients, Florida could be more than half of the entire Canadian medical market, which was last reported at ~350,000 in Q3 2018. VidaCann currently operates 7 dispensaries and is on pace to operate 14 locations by June 2019 and 20 by the end of 2019. VidaCann also expects to double the size of its 70,000 sq. ft. cultivation and processing facility by this year, which will help support its growing fleet of dispensaries. We think the Florida market is a must-have for any MSO inspiring to dominate the U.S. market, especially given the potential of recreational legalization in the near future. With the scale and resources of Cresco Labs, we think VidaCann will quickly become one of the top players.

Financials and Valuations

VidaCann is a private company, and the financial terms were not disclosed. For Origin House, the company reported 2018 Q3 revenue of C$6.6 million, but Q4 financials have not been released yet. While the acquisition seems extremely high on a reported basis (42x EV / annualized Q3 2018 revenue), we do think it is important to note that Origin House is expected to report significant revenue growth for Q4, as several acquisitions closed after Q3, including:

Acquisition of 180 Smoke, which produced C$11 million sales in 2018

Acquisition of RVR, which generated US$25 million sales in fiscal 2017

If we were to include 180 Smoke and RVR in the annualized sales, which would be C$70 million based on 1.30 USD/CAD, the purchase multiple decreases significantly from 42x to only 16x, a much more palatable number compared to its peers. Given Cresco Labs currently trades at 70x EV / annualized revenue, we think the acquisition is likely very accretive.

(Source: Company filings)

The deal looks very attractive financially due to the valuation arbitrage between Cresco Labs and Origin House, which would indicate accretion to the former acquiring party. The no-premium nature of the transaction also improved accretion. However, for public investors, there is very limited visibility into Origin House's true run rate revenue and profitability, as the company has just closed a few large acquisitions and it has also undergone a number of internal reorganizations, such as combining RVR and Alta to consolidate its distribution platform. We think investors should closely watch Origin House's Q4 results, which should provide a much clearer picture of the assets that Cresco Labs just paid C$1.1 billion for.

Looking Ahead

There has been an increasing pace of M&A within the U.S. cannabis market, as we've seen most recently with Harvest Health's (OTCQX:HRVSF) $850 million acquisition of privately held Verano. While we think M&A could be a double-edged sword, as we've seen with Aurora Cannabis, which has struggled to deliver shareholder value after a few large acquisitions that left it saddled with a bloated share structure and a large overhead. As a result, we think it is important to assess acquisitions with a critical lens, including Cresco's recent deals.

First of all, we think the acquisition of VidaCann is a no-brainer for the company to enter the all-important Florida market. Secondly, the acquisition of Origin House is also likely a good deal but it does carry more risks than VidaCann due to the much bigger size and assets in several jurisdictions. Origin House's California assets are unique and complementary to Cresco's footprint, and we think the combined entity will be able to leverage a first-class distribution platform with multiple cultivation assets catering to different customer bases. However, the 180 Smoke chain is very different from the rest of Cresco's existing business because of its focus on non-cannabis vape products and its Canadian location.

(Source: TSX | Cresco Labs Share Price)

Cresco Labs has delivered superior shareholder return since it went public through an RTO on December 3, 2018. The company started out in Illinois and has built an impressive portfolio of assets spanning across 11 states. Back in January in our initiating coverage, we pointed out that California and Florida represent two of the largest near-term opportunities for Cresco. The recent acquisitions are filling in important gaps within its existing portfolio, and we believe the combined company is on a much stronger footing to conquer the fledgling U.S. cannabis market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.