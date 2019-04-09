Constellation Brands: Is This Growth Stock Too Expensive After Earnings?

Lexical analysis provides us with insight into management sentiment, showing mostly optimism but at a reduced degree.

After Constellation Brands posted its recent earnings report, we witnessed both increased price targets and downgrades; who is to say which of the two is more trustworthy?

Since I began my earnings newsletter, we have played Constellation Brands (STZ) roughly twice per year. This is one of my favorite stocks for earnings trades because it is highly underestimated. I remember analysts overemphasizing the company’s failure to make strong margins on its wine business and therefore downgrading the stock, right before an earnings rally off the company’s premium and Mexican beer sales.

Downgrades

The company was recently downgraded again, but this time the downgrade comes after earnings. While Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) “dropped” the stock’s price target to $194 (technically the price target rose $3 but the movement was called a downgrade), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reiterated its buy rating, increasing the price target to $216. One analyst puts the price target above the current price, the other below the current price.

In any case, the stock rallied on earnings. From a financial perspective, earnings looked good. But as my earnings trading team knows, sentiment is 60% of the post-earnings stock price movement.

Hence today we look into STZ’s earnings call. We will use financial lexical analysis to pry into management sentiment. This is a well-researched predictor of stock price movement over the quarter following an earnings report and can help STZ bulls and bears make the right move based on their current positions.

Lexical Analysis Results

After running the numbers, I found a mixed set of results. The bad news is that sentiment is down considerably both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, at a 21% decrease and 25% decrease, respectively. However, the good news is that the net sentiment value is average compared to the market, with the recent earnings call only having a sentiment score 6% lower than the average company.

To interpret these findings, we should note that the average earnings call is biased toward optimism. Thus, we set a benchmark at that amount of optimism. From this perspective, STZ should act as average.

To make this clearer, realize that sentiment explains an orthogonal sort of variance to financials and price action. That is, sentiment should be used in addition to, not in place of, other factors. If sentiment is poor, it can erase the good done by the fundamentals reported in earnings; but an average earnings sentiment really just says that the stock should not be expected to outperform or underperform the market.

In light of STZ’s strong earnings report, this sentiment score says that STZ should continue its upward momentum but at a weaker pace than in the past (as we see a sentiment drop QoQ and YoY). I believe that STZ will not rally much past this point for a month or so. We will likely see the strength of this earnings report around June, as the stock tends to drift upward before its Q1 earnings report.

Choice Statements

Flagged by my lexical analysis algorithm are several statements that give insight to where STZ is currently at and headed. Let’s look at some of these statements:

We are radically increasing the number of retailers that are engaged with this particular program [space management], which we expect to have a significant and helpful velocity improvement, based on improving the overall space in the beer section.”

- Implies expansion both in placement and in volume. This should have implications for future sales numbers.

As a reminder, we’re recognizing our share of Canopy’s earnings on a two-month lag.”

- STZ’s earnings numbers are somewhat deflated because of the lack of inclusion of Canopy’s full earnings.

And since I’ve already missed on that commitment, I’m not going to commit on when we’ll be able to do that, but we’ll get there as soon as we can.”

-This is with regard to Canopy's guidance. Financial lexical analysis has shown that lack of commitment is better than dismissing questions or problems. When a company recognizes a problem or sticks to a plan of withholding information/results until a planned time, the company performs better, possibly because of better overall planning and/or structure. The lack of Canopy results can make buying STZ stock more risky – and to some it might seem to be a sort of lack of transparency – but the financial lexical analysis literature points to this sort of statement as being more bullish than bearish.

And then, there’s western standard, one of my personal favorites. This offers a high-end fashionable sessionable, full flavored beer that will be available in five states, this coming year.”

- A new product with an experimental rollout.

Refresca, in our test markets, had tremendous incrementality. In fact, it was even better than Premier was.”

- A new product with strong test results and potentially more profitable than a current product.

Given the challenging cost environment, I’m pleased with this result, as our operational cost and efficiency initiatives helped offset the impact of other cost increases, like depreciation.”

- Recognition of a troublesome environment. The company has taken steps to offset macro problems.

Conclusion and Trade Recommendation

As you can probably tell, most of the flagged statements were net positive in sentiment. I should restate now that the earnings call was overall optimistic and roughly the market average – it is just less optimistic than previous earnings calls. Overall, I think STZ’s post-earnings rally is justified and will rise slowly from here, until June in which pre-earnings drift takes place. I am pinning a price target of $210.70 by the end of June.

This prediction is bolstered by the company’s stellar earnings growth, which has outpaced the price action. While we have seen a slight pullback in EPS, as a running average this metric is near an all-time high:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Some might argue that the stock was overpriced in early/mid-2018, but the pace of the company’s earnings increases seems to point to a consistent undervaluation:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

As earnings drive the price of STZ, we can see that the recent pullback is likely a mispricing event. The drop in EPS produced a larger-than-expected drop in the stock price. From an EPS standpoint, mid-2018 price levels are likely justified.

Here is my recommended strategy:

Buy Jul19 $200 put - $1250 premium Sell 2x Jul19 $205 puts – $1570x2 credit Sell 2x Jul19 $210 puts – $1940x2 credit Buy Jul19 $215 put - $2340 premium

Total: $3430 credit

The idea with this spread is to collect the credit gained from the short puts as STZ rises to our price target of over $210. If you disagree with the target price, you can change the strikes of the inner short puts. This type of play gains profitability from price-target accuracy, and if you cannot pin a price on STZ you are better off just selling OTM puts.

Happy trading!

Exposing Earnings is an earnings trade newsletter (with live chat) that is based on statistics, probability, and backtests. My models are unavailable anywhere else online, as I designed them myself, keeping the code private for Exposing Earnings subscribers and myself. If you want a definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings, the probability of the prediction paying off, the risk/reward of the play, and my specific options strategy for the play, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.