L.B. Foster: Too Cheap For Too Long (Strong Upside Potential)

L.B. Foster's balance sheet is meaningfully in a better position than it has been for a long time.

Is the new analyst on the call the catalyst L.B. Foster needs?

Investment Thesis

L.B. Foster (FSTR) is once again a rewarding investment opportunity. In fact, for the first time in a really long time, there is a Wall Street analyst following the company with a price target of $30. I suspect this to be the catalyst this stock needs to reprice higher.

Q4 2018 Results - No Reaction

The market's reaction was fully apathetic. I find it totally astonishing how the market is totally uninterested over the continuous progress this company has made over the past 12 months.

Results were solid, with revenue up 16.4% in the quarter, and 16.9% for the year. Incidentally, although the company didn't mention this - which I find remarkable - L.B. Foster posted record revenues for 2018. The company did highlight that it ended December 2018 with a record level of new orders and a record level backlog. What a tremendous finish to an already remarkable 2018! Did the market show any interest?

Superficially, not really. After such a long period without any analyst following the company, there was finally some interest from Wall Street on the call. Initial interest came from the analyst that has a buy recommendation on the stock, with a price target of $25 (for a roughly 40% upside potential from current prices). Post-earnings call, the analyst increased the price target to $30.

Weak Margins Performance

Below, I have highlighted how much each segment contributed towards L.B. Foster’s consolidated gross profits during 2018.

One negative attribute which surprised me was the fact that despite the price increases of 6% in Rail Products and strong volume of sales in 2018, margins were not as strong as I had hoped for. Management explained on the call, how price increases don't always drop to the bottom line as they are absorbed by higher input costs.

Additionally, I think it worthwhile reminding readers, that looking back over the past 3 years, L.B. Foster was much more concentrated, as its Tubular & Energy segment was practically non-existent and contributing roughly 10% of L.B. Foster's total gross margin. Today, L.B. Foster is meaningfully more stable, and at the same time, ironically, much, much cheaper.

Also, noteworthy is that while L.B. Foster gives absolutely no formal guidance, management discussed on the call that for 2019 the company is focused on improving its gross margins and EBITDA margins. Thus, given that new orders ended December 2018 at 20.2%, this certainly reinforces that L.B. Foster continues to tick along nicely.

EBITDA Performance?

L.B. Foster's FCF came in at $21 million for the year. This is not remarkable, particularly given that the company finished 2017 with $33 million, hence a steep drop.

However, L.B. Foster did invest a considerable amount in inventories, at roughly $23 million. This was the largest investment into inventory, by some margin, over the past 5 years (the highest previous amount was $10 million in 2014). Accordingly, I find it quite interesting that it comes during a period when L.B. Foster is set on maximizing free cash flow.

Furthermore, in 2017 close to $14 million of taxes were returned to L.B. Foster, which boosted its operating cash flows. Without this one-time benefit, L.B. Foster's free cash flow would have been $19 million (compared with $21 million this year).

Although I don't enjoy dissecting adjusted EBITDA figures, as I typically find it brings up more questions than answers, the fact of the matter is that EBITDA figures ultimately do drive free cash flow.

Thus, given that adjusted EBITDA ended up 6.8% in Q4 2018, compared with the same period a year ago, it once more reinforces that L.B. Foster is performing well, and that if its investment in inventory in 2018 translates into stronger top-line growth in 2019, then that would strengthen the argument that the company is progressing positively well.

UPRR Settlement

The one meaningful investment risk overhanging L.B. Foster over the past several years has been removed. L.B. Foster has settled with UPRR, and will have to pay out $50 million over the next 6 years. $2 million in cash right away, and a further $8 million per year. Luckily, in return, UPRR has resumed its commercial relationship with L.B. Foster and has earmarked to purchase products or services of $8 million annually over the next 6 years.

Debt Paydown

The best performance indicator that L.B. Foster is making solid progress comes from its continuous deleveraging effort.

L.B. Foster finished 2018 with net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at less than 1.6X and $65 million of net debt. I don't believe that anyone can presently make a rational argument that L.B. Foster's balance sheet right now is risky.

In fact, looking at L.B. Foster's year-over-year interest expense, we can see that it has fallen by over 23% to $6.2 million.

Capital Deployment - No Buyback, No Dividend!

2019 capital expenditures will be approximating $10 million. This figure is higher than it has been in the past, by roughly $5 million. But if L.B. Foster grows its top line by somewhere in the ballpark of 10%, which I believe to be on the conservative side of its potential, then L.B. Foster may grow its top line by an additional $63 million, which makes its capex increase of $5 million not all that meaningful in the grand scheme of things.

Further, when the analyst on the call asked about L.B. Foster's capital deployment priorities, CFO James Maloney essentially highlighted that L.B. Foster would continue its deleveraging pathway. And then, possibly look towards making an acquisition.

I was truly hopeful that something less capital-destructive would be mentioned. I'm 100% for paying down L.B. Foster's debt. However, if L.B. Foster were to announce a meaningful acquisition, given its ill-timed previous acquisition of its Tubular & Energy segment, this would be the single strongest reason to call it a day here.

Valuation

American Railcar Industries (ARII) was acquired for an enterprise value of approximately $2.25 billion - very approximately $500 million of debt plus $1.75 billion of equity. Also, once you account for ARII's capital expenditures of its leased railcars, it was really making hardly any free cash flow (if any at all).

Even then, looking over the peers listed above does not make for a close comparison, because L.B. Foster is meaningfully less capital-intensive than all those other peers.

Furthermore, not a valuation metric per se, but L.B. Foster is largely a family-owned business. Although this year's proxy has not been published yet, we can expect insiders to own around 6.5% of the stock, with Lee B. Foster II still holding 1.9% of the company. Thus, I would expect that Lee B. Foster II would be looking at some point to unlock shareholder value, in his family-owned business. Given that there is no dividend or buyback in place, only an appreciation in the share price can deliver Lee Foster a strong return.

Finally, we must remember that several years ago, L.B. Foster traded for north of $50 per share.

Investment Risk

The number one investment risk to L.B. Foster, apart from L.B. Foster being a cyclical company or another ill-fated acquisition, is the fact that there is total indifference from the market towards L.B. Foster.

The company continues to perform well, paying down debt, and reporting record revenues. Yet the stock has absolutely no catalyst on the horizon. Even the lawsuit has been settled, and the market fundamentally remains uninterested.

Final Words

I understand that the stock appears in no hurry to go up. Personally, I'm a value investor, so my number one concern is always a capital loss. I don't believe that L.B. Foster, which is objectively growing at roughly 5-10% on the top line and is priced at these rock bottom prices presents an investment risk.

