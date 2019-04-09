A Focus On Energy: Chesapeake Making Progress; More Room To Go

Chesapeake Energy, which I have written a series of public and private articles on, has turned the corner in 2019, and there is more room to go.

Equities with the best appreciation potential are the most out of favor.

Much like REITs in the late 1990s, the energy sector is loathed today.

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a very small weight in major indices.

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria”

Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames.”

Julian Robertson

Introduction

The energy sector is historically out of favor, representing a record low percentage of the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

This out-of-favor nature is similar to the status of REITs in the late 1990s, which were loathed, and unloved, yet REITS, including household names like Simon Property Group (SPG), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey & Co. (WPC), have gone on to enjoy almost two decades of out-performance, aided and abetted by falling long-term interest rates.

Simply buying a popular REIT index like the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) upon its debut in 2000 or the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) which debuted in 2014 was a smart move, and investors buying the out-of-favor energy sector ETFs could be in position to reap similar rewards today, in my opinion.

Digging deeper in the energy sector, the most out-of-favor energy equities offer the most opportunity, from my perspective.

Building on this narrative, the largest natural gas producer over the course of the past two decades, and an oil growth play today, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) offers a rare capital appreciation opportunity, in my opinion.

I have written a series of public and private articles on Chesapeake Energy, with the three most recent public articles listed as follows (these are recommended background reading).

Chesapeake Energy Is Poised To Surprise In 2019 - Published on February 25, 2019, with CHK's share price closing at $2.60 on February 22. For reference CHK's share price closed at $3.41 on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Insiders Are Stepping Up To The Plate For Chesapeake Energy - Published on December 22, 2018, where CHK's share price had closed at $1.84 on December 20, 2018. For reference CHK's share price closed at $3.41 on Friday, April 5, 2019.

A Forgotten Equity: Chesapeake Is Building A Monopoly - Published on October 31, 2018, where CHK's share price had closed at $3.27 on October 30, 2018. For reference CHK's share price closed at $3.41 on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Being fair, I have written nine public SA CHK articles, and aside from the early 2016 articles and the ones listed above, Chesapeake Energy has been a very difficult stock to hold as an investment or even to trade.

However, with CHK shares up 62% year-to-date through Friday, April 5, 2019, and $WTIC crude oil prices higher by 39% YTD in 2019 (for reference, the United States Oil Fund (USO) has gained 36% YTD in 2019) I believe Chesapeake Energy shares have turned the corner, with significant appreciation potential still in front of CHK common shareholders.

Adding to the narrative, this blueprint for potential returns holds true for many energy equities, with the most out-of-favor energy equities offering the highest return potential.

Investment Thesis

Energy equities today are similar to REITs in the late 1990s, loathed and out of favor, yet this status obscures the tremendous return potential from today's low starting valuations.

Energy Equities Are A Record Low Percentage Of The S&P 500 Index

Even the best-performing energy equities, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Schlumberger (SLB), have massively under-performed the S&P 500 Index over the past decade, and this has led to the energy sector being a historically low weighting in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, energy equities represented 5.4% of the S&P 500 Index, with Exxon Mobil representing roughly 1.4% of the S&P 500 index, down from its 2.7% weight at the end of 2013, Chevron representing roughly 1% of the S&P 500 Index, down from its 1.5% weight at the end of 2013, and Schlumberger, which is the largest oil services company, representing roughly 0.25% of the S&P 500 Index.

Building on this discussion, energy companies that are seemingly large, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Anadarko Petroleum (APC), two of the larger independent energy producers, represent roughly only 0.21%, and 0.10% of the S&P 500 Index, respectively.

In summary, at roughly 5% of the S&P 500 Index weighting today, the energy sector is down from its roughly 10% weighting of the S&P 500 Index, or higher, which it occupied for a majority of the time from 1990 through 2013.

(Source: Bespoke)

Thus, even with the price recovery in oil prices from the $20s in 2016 to over $60 per barrel today, according to $WTIC prices, the energy weighting in the S&P 500 Index has gone down from 7.6% at the end of 2016 to 5.4% today.

Oil Prices Are On The Rebound, Yet There Is A Divergence

$WTIC oil prices are up roughly 39% in 2019, outpacing the strong 16% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since January 1, 2016, $WTIC oil prices are up 70%, outpacing the gain in the S&P 500 Index, which is higher by 51%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

However, even with the 70% gain in crude oil prices since January 1, 2016, the leading energy sector ETFs, including the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), have all under-performed the rise in $WTIC crude oil prices dramatically, in percentage terms, as shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

XLE, which is dominated by the biggest energy equities, is up only 23.3% since January 1, 2016. XOP, which is more heavily weighted towards the smaller exploration and production companies, is only up 8.2% since January 1, 2016, and OIH, which is a basket of oil service stocks, is actually down -27.6% since January 1, 2016, despite the over 70% rise in crude oil prices during this time frame.

Chesapeake Energy Amplifies These Performance Trends

Chesapeake Energy's shares have struggled mightily since 2014, with the biggest natural gas producer over the last two decades, and a growth-oriented oil play making a round trip back to its early 2000's lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Building on this narrative, since January 1, 2016, where $WTIC crude oil prices have risen 70%, CHK's shares are down -24%.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

The narrative has reversed in 2019, however, as CHK has surged higher by 62% YTD, outpacing the gains in the broader equity market, and surging ahead of the robust gains in crude oil prices.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

What's changed in 2019 in terms of share price performance?

Simply put, the buried, obscured value is being unearthed and recognized.

In terms of share price targets for CHK, I stand by my past valuation work, which is chronicled in the following quotes:

In the public Seeking Alpha article linked at the beginning of this article, A Forgotten Equity: Chesapeake Is Building A Monopoly, I compared the value of Devon Energy (DVN) to Chesapeake Energy as follows. "CHK in 2020 could look very much like DVN today. Today, DVN trades for roughly 9 times EV/EBITDA value, which I think is a low valuation for DVN, and an enterprise value of roughly $26 billion. Applying a similar multiple to CHK for 2020's EBITDA suggests an enterprise value for CHK of roughly $25 billion, minus the net debt of $8 billion, minus roughly $2 billion in preferred equity (rounding up for the debt and preferred equity), which leaves roughly $15 billion for equity holders. Post-deal, where CHK shareholders are estimated to own 55% of the equity, and WRD shareholders are estimated to own 45% of the equity, with 913 million shares outstanding today, there will be roughly 1.65 billion shares outstanding post-acquisition, implying a $9 per share value on a 9 multiple of 2020 EBITDA. With a stock price of close of $3.27 today (October 2018), that is upside potential of roughly 175% for CHK shares over the next 18 months. However, I think that is even conservative, as if CHK delivers on guidance, they will be growing at a robust pace, and thus, they will likely appreciate to a premium valuation." Obviously, since I wrote the above valuation analysis on October 31st, 2018, oil prices and energy equities have both declined precipitously to end 2018, (though DVN's share price is pretty close to its October 31st, 2018, levels as they have executed their corporate plan in a favorable fashion as viewed by the markets) before turning higher again through the first two months of 2019 (now three plus months). Thus, both absolute and peer comparable valuations have generally come down. However, amidst this backdrop, Chesapeake Energy appears to be executing ahead of their corporate plan, as evidenced by their favorable preliminary fourth quarter results, which could put Chesapeake Energy on a path to surprise in 2019.

Overall, given the strong bounce-back in energy prices, particularly $WTIC crude oil prices, I think CHK energy is on track to get back to a double-digit share price, and this could happen sooner than most expect if the rally in crude oil prices continues.

Why?

Chesapeake Energy's bonds trade roughly at par, and its enterprise value is still deeply discounted versus peers who produce a similar BOE. So virtually all appreciation in the enterprise value is going to flow to common shareholders of CHK.

Closing Thoughts - The Energy Sector & Energy Equities Are Both Significantly Undervalued

Energy equities as a percentage of the S&P 500 Index are near historic lows, and a much lower percentage than at the end of 2013, or even the end of 2016, when oil prices were actually lower.

This divergence is setting up a tremendous opportunity in the energy sector as a whole, and an even better opportunity in out-of-favor energy equities like Chesapeake Energy.

In summary, once the bond market rolls over once again, look for a capital rotation, highlighted by a move from growth-to-value that has a chance to rival or exceed the capital rotation that took place from 2000-2002.

Bigger picture, fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, as price discovery, after a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active, value investors, who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free-cash-flow-leading companies, and the most out-of-favor sectors and the most out-of-favor equities, including this recent public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

The Contrarian For further perspective on how the investment landscape is changing, and where to find the 15% and 20% free cash flow yielding companies of tomorrow, and for help in finding under-priced, out-of-favor equities with significant appreciation potential relative to the broader market, consider joining a unique community of contrarian, value investors that have thrived in 2016 and weathered the storm in 2017 and 2018 to become closer as a collaborative team of battle-tested analysts. Collectively, we make up The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK, DVN, AND SHORT SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.