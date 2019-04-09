MEG Energy: Undervalued But Risky

At current oil prices, the market undervalues the company. But the situation is risky because of the debt.

Considering the high level of debt and the infrastructure uncertainties, management is focusing on reducing the net debt.

MEG Energy is diversifying away from the Canadian oil market.

Following the disastrous WCS prices and the withdrawal of the takeover offer from Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) is set to a new start.

The company is reducing its exposure to Canadian oil prices thanks to hedges and transportation agreements to the U.S. refineries. Also, considering the infrastructure challenges in Canada, the company will focus on reducing its net debt instead of growing its production.

At current U.S. and Canadian oil prices, the market undervalues the company. But the high level of debt is still a concern over the long term.

Image source: MEG Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 Results

Considering the depressed WCS prices during Q4, the company took measures to reduce the production volume.

Source: Annual report 2018

For instance, management curtailed production and advanced turnarounds that were planned in 2019.

The Q4 production dropped 2.9% year-over-year to reach 87,582 boe/d. Compared to the previous quarter, the production dropped 11.3%.

Due to the lower production volume, as shown in the table below, the per-unit costs increased. About the sustaining costs, I considered the midpoint of the range management provided during the Q4 earnings call, at C$7.5/boe.

Source: Author, based on company reports

MEG Energy reported lower operating costs compared to Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) and Athabasca Oil (OTC:ATHOF). Keep in mind the comparison between these three Canadian heavy oil producers isn't perfect as the production mixes aren't identical.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Adjusted funds flow was negative at C$37.6 million. And with a capital program of C$144 million, the net debt increased and reached about C$3.63 billion. The net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio is extremely high at 17.6x but the debt maturities don't expire before 2023.

Source: Presentation March 2019

With the context of depressed Candian oil prices and considering the one-year delay of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline expansion, management will focus on reducing the net debt in 2019.

At the beginning of 2018, MEG Energy sold some midstream assets to reduce the debt by about C$1.225 billion. But the company doesn't have many midstream assets left for a similar operation, as highlighted in the table below.

Source: Annual report 2018

Avoiding Canadian oil prices

Management took several measures to avoid WCS prices to improve netbacks and reduce risks. As from H2 2020, the company will increase its pipeline capacity to the U.S. refineries. Management expects the sales to the U.S. to represent about two third of the blend sales barrels.

In the meantime, with its Flanagan Seaway pipeline and railway transport capacity, the company realized 43% of its sales in the U.S. in 2018.

Source: Annual report 2018

Considering the sales diversification initiatives, management expects the realized prices to be at a discount of US$13.50/bbl to US$14.50/bbl to the WTI prices.

Source: Presentation March 2019

Also, the company hedged a portion of its 2019 production at prices way above its breakeven threshold.

Source: Presentation March 2019

Undervalued but the situation is risky

We have seen the total Q4 per-unit costs, including sustaining costs, were C$34.49/boe. It means the company needs to realize price above C$34.49/boe to generate a profit while holding production flat.

Management guided on similar costs in 2019. With higher oil prices, we can expect the royalty costs to increase. Also, the ramp-up of transportation to the U.S. in 2020 will increase the per-unit transportation costs. Thus, I assume the long-term breakeven price at about C$40/boe.

Assuming the midpoint of the forecasted blend sales at a US$14/bbl discount to the WTI prices and total costs of C$40/boe, the company would generate a total netback of about C$7.88/boe and C$21.18/boe at WTI prices of US$50/bbl and US$60/bbl, respectively.

As usual, I apply a 12x multiple to the profits corresponding to the total netbacks generated with a flat production.

Source: Author

Assuming a total netback that corresponds to a WTI price of US$50/bbl, the market values the company at a 46% discount to my fair value estimate.

If we assume a WTI price of US$60/bbl, the discount increase to 81%.

Source: Author

But even with the C$700 million of free cash flow corresponding to a WTI price of about US$60/bbl, the net debt still exceeds 5 years of profits.

Compared to Pengrowth and Athabasca Oil, the market values MEG Energy's flowing barrel at a premium.

Source: Author, based on company reports

A part of the premium is due to the fact MEG Energy doesn't produce any natural gas.

The maturities of the debt also play an important role in the valuation. MEG's debt is very high but it's due after 2022. In contrast, Pengrowth's is facing short-term debt refinancing challenges.

Thus, assuming WTI prices stay above US$50/bbl, the market values the company at a discount to my fair value estimate. But the debt is still a long-term threat if free cash flow doesn't match expectations.

Conclusion

In 2018, MEG Energy generated only C$180 million of adjusted funds flow because of its exposure to the volatile WCS prices. The high debt leverage, even with long-term maturities, isn't sustainable with this level of cash flow.

As Canadian infrastructure uncertainties persist, the company is diversifying its sales. The goal is to improve profits and reduce net debt.

With management's estimates and assuming WTI prices above $US50/bbl, the market undervalues the company. But the situation is risky; the company needs several years of important free cash flow before getting back to a reasonable level of debt.

