New Gold: Q1 Production Report Comes With Good News

While the company will still have to convince the market that its turnaround plan is working, the stock may develop positive momentum above $0.94 in the shorter term.

Shares of New Gold (NGD) have been trading in a very tight range after falling due to the company’s plans to invest $210 million - $230 million in Rainy River mine and a major write-down. Now that New Gold has released its Q1 production numbers, market participants have a chance to evaluate how the situation is developing for the company’s mines.

Source: Q1 production report

So far, things are going as planned for New Gold. The company stated that it is on track to meet annual guidance of 465,000 – 520,000 gold equivalent ounces and added that it was encouraged by progress at Rainy River. The mine’s numbers support this statement: gold recovery increased from 89% in Q4 2018 to 90% in Q1 2019, while mill availability increased from 80% in Q4 2018 to 89% in Q1 2019. Longer-term progress is even more visible, since gold recovery was 81% and mill availability was 77% in Q1 2018. Also, the company stated that mill availability reached 95% in March, signaling sustainable operational improvements.

During the quarter, the company mined plenty of waste (strip ratio of 6.10 vs 2.48 in Q4 2018) as it prepared to expose ore for mining in future quarters, so the effect of increased mining of waste will be seen in costs when the company reports its first quarter results on April 25. However, the key issue that is keeping New Gold shares low is that the market has doubts whether Rainy River mine will work at all given its past performance. In the environment when the market is cautious on miners that make significant investments, putting ~$220 million into an operation that has so far failed expectations obviously unnerves investors.

In this light, the Q1 production report should be seen as successful for New Gold as it shows better operational numbers at Rainy River. The equipment is working as it should, and that’s a positive catalyst.

In the production report, New Gold stated that it finished the first quarter with $130 million in cash and $288 million available under the credit facility, a sufficient liquidity cushion to proceed with its investments in the Rainy River mine.

In my opinion, the first quarter production report might serve as the required positive catalyst for New Gold shares that will finally take them out of the tight trading range. As an additional supporting catalyst, gold prices seem to have found strong support in the whereabouts of the $1300 level which is good for all gold miners.

To gain positive momentum, New Gold shares will likely have to rise above the resistance level at $0.94, after which they will be free to return above $1.00. Speaking about longer-term perspectives, Q1 data is just the first important step to make the market believe that the new plan will work. The investment in the turnaround is significant, and the company will not be provided with “second chances” anymore if its current actions do not result in sustainable and tangible improvements. At the same time, current prices look low enough for investors with sufficiently long timeframes to bet on the longer-term turnaround.

