Eldorado Gold: More Upside Ahead

Eldorado Gold (EGO) delivered another positive news. Back in late January, the company announced its decision not to build the new mill at its Turkish Kisladag mine but to resume the heap-leach mining. This news was positive, as it should save around $500 million to build the mill and realize the needed pre-stripping. The company also announced that according to the updated mine plan, the heap-leach operation should be able to produce 460,000-520,000 toz gold between 2019 and 2021. The news was welcomed by a strong upward movement in Eldorado's share price.

The rapid change in the Kisladag development plan was the main catalyst that pushed Eldorado's share price higher. Shares of the company are 60% up year to date. The recent news gives a reason to believe that the growth should continue.

On March 31, Eldorado Gold announced commercial production at its Lamaque mine. This news is important, as Lamaque should produce 100,000-110,000 toz gold this year and 125,000-135,000 toz gold in 2020 and 2021. According to the 2018 technical report, the AISC should be only around $717/toz gold. The initial mine life is estimated at 7 years; however, there are sizeable resources that haven't been included in the mine plan yet, and the deposit is still open. The reserves include 953,000 toz gold, but measured, indicated and inferred resources include 3.184 million toz gold. It means that the probability of a significant expansion of the mine life is very high. There is also the option to increase the throughput rate. The Sigma Mill is able to process 2,200 tpd right now, however, the mine is permitted only for 1,800 tpd. The corporate presentation also indicates that by adding an SAG mill, the capacity could increase to 5,000 tpd. Moreover, Lamaque is located in a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, which is an important advantage when compared to Eldorado's other assets located in Turkey and Greece.

On April 2, the company announced that mining, crushing and placing of ore on the Kisladag heap leach pad has resumed. According to the 2019-2021 production and cost guidance, Kisladag should produce 145,000-165,000 toz gold in 2019, 240,000-260,000 toz gold in 2020 and 75,000-95,000 toz gold in 2021. The AISC is projected at $900-1,000/toz gold in 2019, $800-900/toz gold in 2020 and $900-1,000/toz gold in 2021. It means that at a gold price of $1,300/toz, the mine should generate a cumulated cash flow of almost $200 million ($55 million in 2019, $113 million in 2020 and $30 million in 2021).

The developments at Lamaque and Kisladag give some reason for optimism. Both of the mines should be able to generate significant cash flows this year. As of the end of 2018, Eldorado Gold held cash & cash equivalents worth $286 million. As the Lamaque mine has been completed and management has decided not to build the mill at Kisladag, the CAPEX expenditures should be relatively low in 2019 and 2020. It means that Eldorado's cash position should improve significantly by the end of 2020, when senior notes of $600 million will mature. It is possible to expect that Eldorado will try to refinance a part of the debt and repay the remainder of it, in order to reduce the overall indebtedness of the company. Also, the latest corporate presentation lists debt retirement as a priority. However, the notes maturity is still more than 1.5 years away, and various things may happen. This is why some financial flexibility may be much needed.

Potential significant capital needs may arise in relation to Eldorado's Greek assets, especially the Skouries project. Skouries contains reserves of 3.77 million toz gold and 1.72 billion lb copper. It should be able to produce 140,000 toz gold and 66.9 million lb copper per year on average. Due to the high copper credits, the AISC is estimated only at $215/toz. At a gold price of $1,300/toz and copper price of $2.75/lb, Skouries should be able to generate cash flow around $150 million per year. The mine construction started back in 2013; however, it was interrupted during the H1 2016, due to some delayed permits. It recommenced during the summer of 2016. Last year, though, the permitting delays forced Eldorado Gold to put the whole project on care and maintenance.

Although one year ago, in April 2018, Eldorado Gold won an arbitration, the Greek government still hasn't issued all of the permits needed to complete the mine construction and commissioning. The good news is that the current leftist Greek government should end this autumn. Given the long-term development of opinion polls (chart above), it is almost sure that the new government will be created by the more business-friendly center-right New Democracy party. It is expected that under the new government, the missing permits will be issued relatively quickly. In this case, Eldorado Gold will be able to resume the Skouries mine development. Although this would increase the near-term capital expenditures significantly (the 2018 updated technical report mentions $689.2 million), the Skouries mine has really good economics with after-tax NPV (5%) of $925 million and after-tax IRR of 21.2%. Whether Eldorado decides to complete the mine on its own or with a partner, it will be a huge boost to the share price.

The above mentioned Skouries NPV is 25% higher than the current market value of the whole company. If the gold price stays above $1,300/toz, helping to generate some decent cash flow, and the Skouries permits are obtained, Eldorado's share price may approach the $10 level quite easily.

Conclusion

Eldorado Gold is up by 60% year to date due to the decision not to build the expensive mill at Kisladag, and to a lesser part also due to the successful commencement of commercial production at Lamaque and recommencement of heap-leach mining at Kisladag. Both of the projects should be able to generate meaningful volumes of cash flow at the current gold price. If gold price remains above $1,300/toz and there are no negative surprises, it is possible to expect the share price to keep on moving higher - though, most probably much slower than in Q1. A major boost to the share price may occur only later this year if the new Greek government finally issues the long-awaited Skouries permits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.