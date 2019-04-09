Oil Prices Tick Up With Increased Geopolitical Uncertainty

Hello, I am Tortoise Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Brian Kessens with this week’s QuickTake podcast.

Last week both my yard and energy stocks ended in green. MLPs inched higher by a little over 1%, broad energy by 2.3% and producers gained 3.5%. Sentiment improved in part due to crude oil prices leaping by nearly 5% following increased geopolitical uncertainty. Last week a rogue general in Libya mounted an offensive to take over the capital city of Tripoli. This threatens to interrupt Libya’s 1.3 million bpd of oil production and just adds to the geopolitical tensions in the oil market, that being on top of concerns around Venezuelan leadership and Iranian sanctions. Furthering oil’s advance, we learned that non-OPEC, non-US oil production might be harder to maintain than thought after Brazil reported February oil production 5% lower than January’s level.

Moving on to value chain news, we’ve consistently talked about the second wave of LNG projects, and last week there were two major U.S. announcements at the LNG 2019 conference in Shanghai. First, NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) reached an agreement with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) to supply 2 million tons per annum (mtpa) or nearly 0.3 Bcf/d over 20 years from NextDecade’s Brownsville, Texas, export facility. The contract is particularly notable because the LNG pricing is linked to Brent crude oil, similar to international contracts, and not to Henry Hub natural gas, the typical U.S. pricing model. NextDecade is aiming to make a positive final investment decision for the project by the end of the third quarter.

Secondly, Total (NYSE:TOT) signed an agreement with Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to become a partner in the Driftwood LNG project. The partnership details include Total purchasing 2.5 million tons per annum (mtpa), buying $200 million in TELL stock, and making a $500 million equity investment directly into the Driftwood LNG project.

In midstream news, we’re seeing evidence that the MLP evolution is coming full circle. You may remember that Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) reduced its distribution during the energy downturn to pay down debt and become self-funding for the equity portion of growth projects. Last week, Plains announced the company completed its deleveraging plan and will increase its distribution 20% next quarter. Plains now targets leverage of 3.0 to 3.5x debt to EBITDA and a minimum of 1.3x distribution coverage. Note we anticipate 2020 coverage at 1.6x. Going forward, Plains intends to grow its distribution by 5% annually and fully fund the equity portion of growth capex with cash flow in excess of distributions. The company also indicated it will consider opportunistic share buybacks if market conditions warrant it. It is great to see Plains achieve its goals and now prepared to succeed in MLP 2.0. Feels like spring is arriving in the midstream sector.

Private equity continues to be active in midstream. Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners announced the acquisition of Oryx Midstream, an oil gathering and transportation system in the Permian’s Delaware Basin, for $3.6 billion. The sellers were two producers, Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) along with two other private equity firms. We continue to see upstream selling their midstream assets and using the proceeds to improve balance sheets.

Finally, last week we received some real insight into the world’s most profitable company, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). As part of Saudi Aramco’s first international bond sale to help fund its purchase of SABIC, the state petrochemical company, the company filed a 469-page prospectus. Leading the headlines was the reported $111 billion in net income last year. The outsized net income is partly a result of Aramco producing nearly 14 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboe/d) and having the lowest average per barrel cost, of about $10. We also discovered that the world’s biggest conventional onshore oilfield, Ghawar, which started production in 1951, produced 3.8 million barrels per day last year. What’s notable here is that Ghawar has not only declined a bit since 2004 when it produced 5 million bpd, but that the Permian, at just over 4 million barrels per day of production, is now the world’s largest oil producing basin. Starting production in 1923, the Permian is as strong as ever.

This week is the last full week before companies report first-quarter earnings. That being said, with ongoing US/China trade negotiations, Brexit discussions and leadership uncertainty in both Venezuela and Libya, there are plenty of potential market-moving events.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNG, PAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

