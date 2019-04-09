Adidas: Significant Upside Potential, One Significant Risk

Adidas AG has seen significant sales growth and I estimate has significant upside on an earnings basis.

Back in December, I made the argument that strong sales growth in North America and Asia, coupled with an attractive valuation on earnings made Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) a buy.

At the time, the stock was trading at $112.58, and has since risen to $126.65 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

For 2018 more broadly, earnings per share was up by 15% from the previous year, clearly reflecting that the company has seen sales growth translate to the bottom line:

Source: Adidas Fact Sheet 2018

Even with a strong dollar bolstering sales growth in North America further, currency-neutral sales for 2018 were up by 8%, with the outlook for 2019 in the 5–8% range. Moreover, with the euro having been one of the weakest currencies this year as a result of the ECB’s decision to postpone interest rate rises, revenues in dollar terms are likely to rise further in 2019.

Earnings Forecast

Since 2016, we see that the P/E ratio for this stock has declined to a level of 25.24x, while earnings per share (normalized diluted) have been on an upward trend.

Source: ycharts.com

Over the past three years, we see that earnings are up by 173%, which is an average of just over 57% per year.

Source: ycharts.com

In this regard, this stock seems to have significant upside left from an earnings standpoint.

Given the previous track record of earnings performance, I choose to assume a 20% average annual growth in EPS for this company over the next five years.

Additionally, I choose to discount projected earnings back to the present using a 7% discount rate (as a proxy for an assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500), as well as an assumed terminal P/E ratio equal to the present one, i.e. 25.24x.

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 20% earnings growth 5.03 6.03 7.24 8.69 10.42 7% discount rate 5.03 5.27 5.91 6.63 7.43

Terminal P/E Ratio 25.24 Terminal P/E * Estimated EPS in Year 5 187.59 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 0 Target Price in Year 5 187.58 Upside from price of $126 48.88% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 9.78%

Source: Author’s Calculations

From the above, a 50% upside has yielded to a target price of $187. Moreover, this assumed that the P/E ratio stays at the current level.

If the ratio were to increase, e.g. to a previous high of 30x, then the target price would rise to $223, which represents a 77% upside from the current price.

Terminal P/E Ratio 30 Terminal P/E * Estimated EPS in Year 5 222.96 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 0 Target Price in Year 5 222.96 Upside from price of $126 76.96% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return 15.39%

Source: Author’s Calculations

While sales are expected to continue on the current trajectory, there is a caveat.

Production Risk

Supply chain issues have the potential to slow growth in North America for the first half of the year, with volume growing faster than expected and production not being able to keep up. This is estimated to lead to between $225 million to $450 million in lost sales for the company.

This could be a concern given that Adidas has succeeded in doubling its business in North America in the past three years, taking some much-coveted market share away from competitor Nike (NKE).

That said, Nike has been making a resurgence in this regard, with year-over-year sales growth having seen an uptrend for the company while that of Adidas has been moderating:

Source: Quartz

A significant reason behind Nike’s growth has been a revival of demand for its sneaker range, with the Air Max 270 proving particularly popular.

While demand for Adidas products clearly remains vibrant, a continued lag in production would mean that Adidas risks losing market share in North America – which has been instrumental in leading the company’s growth.

Conclusion

Overall, sales for Adidas have been vibrant, and growth in North America has been a significant reason behind this. However, the company needs to make sure that it can ultimately meet production targets to sustain this. This company potentially has a lot of upside, but its performance in North America will be a big telling point going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.